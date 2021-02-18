Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

UK variant not causing worse illness in children; COVID-19 breath test shows promise

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. UK variant not causing worse illness in children

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against COVID-19

An Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday that Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective in a trial of 602,000 people, reinforcing the drugmaker's efficacy findings. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers over a quarter of all Israelis, said in a statement that only 608 people had tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving the second of two required Pfizer doses.

GSK, Vir Biotech to expand COVID-19 research partnership for other diseases

GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc will expand an existing partnership developing antibody therapies for COVID-19 to other diseases, the companies said on Wednesday. As a part of the deal to research and develop monoclonal antibody treatments for influenza and other respiratory illnesses, GSK will make a further $120 million equity investment in Vir and an additional upfront payment of $225 million.

U.S. administers 56.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 56,281,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 72,423,125 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

Exclusive: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supply to the EU about 10 million doses short of plan -sources

Pfizer Inc has not yet delivered to the European Union about 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were due in December, EU officials said, leaving it about one-third short of the supply it had expected from the U.S. drugmaker. The shortfall is another blow to the EU, which has also been hit by delays in vaccine deliveries from Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc and U.S. biotech Moderna Inc. It had also faced earlier delays with the shot from Pfizer.

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be "back-end loaded" as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a press call.

Sinovac vaccine works on UK, South African variants - Brazil institute

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech is effective against the UK and South African variants, the vaccine's Brazilian partner said on Wednesday, citing test results in Chinese trials. "We have tested this vaccine in China against the English and the South African variants, with good results," said Dimas Covas, head of the Butantan biomedical center in Sao Paulo which lead domestic trials of the Chinese vaccine and is supplying doses to Brazil's Health Ministry.

Mexico urges rich countries to stop 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico on Wednesday made a plea at the U.N. Security Council for countries to stop hoarding vaccines against COVID-19 as poorer ones fall behind in the race to vaccinate their citizens. Three quarters of the first doses have been applied to citizens in only ten countries that account for 60% of global gross domestic product (GDP), Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, while in more than 100 countries no vaccines have been applied at all.

Biden to boost funds for COVID-19 tests in schools, shelters: White House

The Biden administration plans to provide $650 million to expand COVID-19 testing for elementary and middle schools, as well as homeless shelters and other underserved congregate settings, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. It will also spend $815 million to increase U.S. manufacturing of testing supplies and $200 million for virus genome sequencing, the statement said.

In first for the world, Britain OKs challenge trial exposing volunteers to COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain became the first country in the world on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for human challenge trials in which volunteers will deliberately be exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial, due to start within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 30 exposed to the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection, scientists behind the plans told reporters at a news briefing.