Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Italian life expectancy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to pandemic: ISTAT

Life expectancy in Italy fell by almost a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, national statistics agency ISTAT said on Wednesday. Nationwide, life expectancy at birth was 82.3 years in 2020, down from 83.2 in 2019, with the figure falling more than 1-1/2 years in the north of the country which bore the brunt of the disease.

Germany sees up to 10 million coronavirus vaccine doses per week in June

Germany expects up to 10 million doses of coronavirus vaccine per week in June, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, but not as soon as next month. "In this first quarter we will get the expected and agreed deliveries, even a little more. For the second quarter, the delivery volumes will then grow steadily and it is important to have realistic expectations," said spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive, staring with elderly

Pakistan on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 vaccination for the general public, starting with older people, as it grapples with a high degree of vaccination hesitancy among its 220 million people, even among health workers. The drive will begin with a focus on the oldest people in the community, generally over the age of 80, Health Minister Faisal Sultan said.

UK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds

A highly infectious variant of COVID-19 that has spread around the world since it was first discovered in Britain late last year is between 30% and 100% more deadly than previous dominant variants, researchers said on Wednesday. In a study that compared death rates among people in Britain infected with the new SARS-CoV-2 variant - known as B.1.1.7 - against those infected with other variants of the COVID-19-causing virus, scientists said the new variant's mortality rate was "significantly higher".

Europe to get 4 million more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month

The European Commission said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered this month. The doses to vaccinate two million people will be supplied in addition to the planned deliveries, to ease border movement and to tackle virus hotspots, the Commission said.

Portugal approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over-65s

Portugal's health authority said on Wednesday it had approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for those aged over 65 as new studies revealed its effectiveness in preventing infection and lowering hospitalisations among elderly people. The decision means that all people aged over 18 can now receive the shot, the DGS authority said, after it was approved for those under 65 in late January.

Exclusive: Pfizer wants to make vaccine in India if faster clearance, export freedom assured - sources

Pfizer Inc has told the Indian government it wants to produce its coronavirus vaccine locally if assured of faster regulatory clearance and freedom on pricing and exports, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The U.S. company pulled an application last month seeking emergency approval for its product in India after the drug regulator declined its request to skip a small local safety trial. That has kept its vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech SE, out of one of the world's biggest drug markets.

Eli Lilly's combo therapy for COVID-19 cuts serious illness and death in large study

Eli Lilly and Co said on Wednesday that its combination antibody therapy to fight COVID-19 reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 87% in a study of more than 750 high-risk COVID-19 patients. It is the second large, late-stage study to show that combination therapy of two antibodies, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, is effective at treating mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

How one small Pennsylvania pharmacy is vaccinating thousands

Behind the counter of Skippack Pharmacy in Schwenksville, near Philadelphia, owner Mayank Amin has been working late into the night since his independent drugstore received state approval to administer COVID-19 vaccines in late January. There are thousands of emails to sort through and phone calls to field, supplies to organize, appointments to schedule.

Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since November

Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the pandemic. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has exceeded 1.8 million, including 45,997 deaths.