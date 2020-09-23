Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

As U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, Wisconsin sounds alarm over surges in cases

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Tuesday declared a new public health emergency and extended a face mask mandate into November to fight a coronavirus flareup in his state, as the number of people who have died across the United States since the pandemic began passed 200,000. In-person social gatherings have led to cases in Wisconsin skyrocketing among people aged 18 to 24, Evers said, as he pleaded with students who returned to colleges for the fall semester to stay out of bars and wear masks.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: 'We're confident' in vaccine, says Russia

U.S. health agency sets October 16 deadline for states to submit vaccine plans

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday set an Oct. 16 deadline for states to submit plans for distributing COVID-19 vaccines - even before it becomes clear when any will be available - according to a presentation to a panel of experts who make recommendations on U.S. vaccines. The plan is to take into account specific requirements, such as cold storage necessary for vaccines currently in late-stage clinical trials by Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, provided to the states on Sept. 16.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,769 to 275,927 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,769 to 275,927, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 13 to 9,409, the tally showed.

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths approach 75,000 - health ministry

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus caseload rose to 705,263 on Tuesday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 74,348. Authorities reported 4,683 new cases along with 651 deaths on Tuesday, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Australia's virus hotspot may speed up easing curbs as cases drop

Australia's coronavirus hot spot of Victoria is considering easing more curbs from Sept. 26 than previously flagged, the state's premier said on Wednesday, as the two-week average of new infections in the city of Melbourne fell below 30. Melbourne, Australia's second most populous city, has been the epicentre of the country's second wave of COVID-19. The city has been under a hard lockdown, including a nightly curfew, since Aug. 2.

Fujifilm's Avigan shown to be effective in Japanese Phase-3 trial for COVID-19

Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Wednesday a late-stage study of its antiviral drug Avigan showed it reduced recovery times for COVID-19 patients with non-severe symptoms, boosting expectations for regulatory approval in Japan. The Phase 3 clinical study of 156 patients in Japan showed that those treated with Avigan improved after 11.9 days, versus 14.7 days for a placebo group. Results of the study, conducted by subsidiary Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, were statistically significant, the company said in a release.

U.S. surpasses grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

The death toll from the spread of the coronavirus in the United States exceeded 200,000 on Tuesday, by far the highest number of any nation. The United States, on a weekly average, is now losing about 800 lives each day to the virus, according to a Reuters tally. That is down from a peak of 2,806 daily deaths recorded on April 15. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ZH76z6)

COVID 'firepower': Britain imposes six-month curbs against second wave

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British people on Tuesday to work from home where possible and ordered restaurants and bars to close early to tackle a fast-spreading second wave of COVID-19, with new restrictions lasting probably six months. After scientific warnings that deaths could soar without urgent action, Johnson stopped short of imposing another full lockdown, as he did in March, but warned that further measures could come if the disease was not suppressed.

U.S. FDA to tighten coronavirus vaccine authorization standards ahead of election - paper

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon announce new, more stringent standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, lowering the chances that one might be cleared for use before the Nov. 3 election, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday. The agency is issuing the guidance to boost transparency and public trust as health experts have become increasingly concerned that the Trump administration might be interfering in the approval process, the newspaper said.