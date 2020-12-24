Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: UK coronavirus variant likely found in Hong Kong as city secures vaccine supplies

Explainer-U.S. vaccine rollout's next challenge: Verifying who is 'essential'

As U.S. industries push for their workers to receive early access to COVID-19 vaccines, local health departments and pharmacies face the challenge of verifying the identity of essential workers to ensure no one cuts the line. The vaccination campaign under way is now focused on hospital staff and nursing homes, tightly controlled environments where verification is relatively simple. But beginning in January or February, Americans employed in a range of industries will be eligible for inoculation, provided they are essential frontline workers.

Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 shot, extends ban on flights from UK

Canada approved Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday, the second country to do so, paving the way for health authorities to step up an inoculation campaign against a worsening second wave. By the end of the year, Canada will receive up to 168,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, which officials say will start to be administered in remote northern areas.

Mutated coronavirus variant from S.Africa found in UK, health minister says

A new, potentially more infectious variant of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

Pfizer, U.S. strike 100 million COVID-19 vaccine deal with 70 million due by June

The U.S. government will pay Pfizer Inc nearly $2 billion for 100 million additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to bolster its supply as the country grapples with a nationwide spike in infections. Under the new agreement, Pfizer will deliver at least 70 million doses by June 30 and the rest no later than July 31, the company said on Wednesday, bringing the total number of doses to 200 million for a total price of about $4 billion.

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt. As of Wednesday morning, only 1 million shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine had been given, about one-third of the first shipment sent last week. Over 9.5 million doses of vaccines, including Moderna's, have now been sent to states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

UK imposes more lockdowns as mutated COVID variant causes record cases

The British government on Wednesday said huge swathes of England would be placed under its strictest COVID-19 restrictions as a highly infectious virus variant sweeps the country, pushing the number of cases to a record level. Britain reported almost 40,000 new infections as the mutated variant of the coronavirus, which could be up to 70% more transmissible than the original, causes the number of cases and hospital admissions to soar.

COVID-19 variant present in Ireland, new curbs needed

Irish health chiefs believe a new variant of COVID-19 found in neighbouring Britain is present in Ireland, but not solely responsible for a rapid spread of the disease that will require restrictions beyond those announced just 24 hours ago. The presence since at least the second week of December of the more infectious variant is based on preliminary data from a selection of samples from last weekend, the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said in a statement.

Nearly 9.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 1 million administered - U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has administered 1,008,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and has distributed 9,465,725 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed includes both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, while the administered doses count is only for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of 9 am ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

New York City enforces quarantine for U.K. travelers, rolls out vaccine to paramedics

New York City started requiring international visitors to quarantine on Wednesday to guard against a new variant of COVID-19 from the United Kingdom as the city's next group of essential workers, paramedics and other first responders, lined up to get the vaccine. Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters that all international travelers to New York City would begin receiving a city order to quarantine, delivered via certified mail to homes and hotels, and that deputies from the city Sheriff's office would visit travelers from the U.K.