Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. companies fear workplace coronavirus precautions do not address airborne risk

U.S. companies are raising new questions about how they can make workplaces safe after the world's top public health agency acknowledged the risk that tiny airborne droplets of the novel coronavirus may contribute to its spread, industry healthcare consultants said. About two weeks ago, the World Health Organization called for more scientific study into airborne transmission of COVID-19. The move raised awareness of an issue excluded from U.S. government back-to-work guidelines, adding to the challenge of keeping people safe in offices, stores and work sites, these consultants said.

Multiple vaccine candidates show early promise; inhaled interferon helps severe COVID-19 patients

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Early tests of COVID-19 vaccines yield promising results

U.S. CDC reports 3,761,362 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,761,362 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,201 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 498 to 140,157. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on July 19 compared to a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2ZFRrAy)

Exclusive: India seeks new preferential treatment from U.S. on drugs, other goods - sources

India is seeking concessions for generic drugs it exports to the United States in return for opening its dairy markets and slashing tariffs on farm goods as the two sides seek to shore up a new trade deal, three sources said. India accounts for 40% of U.S. generic drug imports, including the anti-malarial hydroxychloroquine, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump in the fight against the coronavirus.

As pandemic flares, Chicago bans indoor bars and facials; Florida cases soar

The city of Chicago reimposed some coronavirus restrictions on Monday and the state of Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases for the sixth day in a row, as the pandemic raged across the United States. In a rare ray of hope, New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months and New York City entered a new phase of reopening on Monday. But the progress, in the very city and state that were once the epicenter, was eclipsed by the grim news nearly everywhere else.

Wave of coronavirus study results raise hope for vaccines

Early data from trials of three potential coronavirus vaccines released on Monday, including a closely-watched candidate from Oxford University, increased confidence that a vaccine can train the immune system to recognize and fight COVID-19 without serious side effects. Whether any of these efforts will result in a safe and effective vaccine capable of protecting billions of people and ending the global pandemic is still far from clear. All will require much larger studies to prove they can prevent infection with the virus.

Pfizer-BioNTech potential coronavirus vaccine shows promise in second early trial

German biotech BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Monday said data from an early-stage trial of their experimental coronavirus vaccine showed that it prompted an immune response and was well-tolerated, similar to results seen in prior early test. In the study conducted in Germany on 60 healthy volunteers, the vaccine induced virus-neutralizing antibodies in those given two doses, in-line with previous results from an early-stage U.S. trial.

Israel in talks with AstraZeneca for potential COVID-19 vaccine, YNET reports

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israel's YNET news website reported on Monday. A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry "does not disclose contacts being held in this sensitive matter."

Over a million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine possible by September - researcher

Early estimates of the production a million doses of the University of Oxford's experimental COVID-19 vaccine by September could be an underestimate depending on how quickly late-stage trials can be completed, a researcher said on Monday. "There might be a million doses manufactured by September: that now seems like a remarkable underestimate, given the scale of what's going on," Adrian Hill of University of Oxford said, referring to the manufacturing capability of partner AstraZeneca.

Florida reports over 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for sixth day in a row

Florida reported 10,347 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row the state has announced over 10,000 new infections. Florida reported 92 new deaths on Monday, bringing the state's death toll to 5,183.