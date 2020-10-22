Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Study finds AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine follows genetic instructions

AstraZeneca's Oxford COVID-19 vaccine accurately follows the genetic instructions programmed into it by its developers to successfully provoke a strong immune response, according to a detailed analysis carried out by independent UK scientists. "The vaccine is doing everything we expected and that is only good news in our fight against the illness," said David Matthews, an expert in virology from Bristol University, who led the research.

Germans start 'hamstering' toilet paper again as COVID-19 cases surge

Sales of toilet paper and disinfectants are on the rise again in Germany, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, as Europe's largest economy struggles with a second coronavirus wave. "Hamster purchases are starting again," the office said on Twitter, using a German phrase for panic-buying or hoarding.

European cities plead for more flu shots as winter looms, pandemic rages

A surge in demand for vaccines to ward off the winter flu has led to shortages in some European cities, raising the risk of a potentially lethal "twindemic" as COVID-19 cases spike. Many governments boosted vaccine orders this year and launched campaigns to encourage citizens to get shots.

U.S. likely to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for all vulnerable Americans by year end: official

(Reuters) - The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. The U.S. government is "cautiously optimistic" that one or two vaccines, likely from Pfizer Inc or Moderna Inc, will be available by the end of the year and can begin to be distributed to Americans, officials said during a news conference.

South Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 25 die

South Korean officials refused on Thursday to suspend a seasonal influenza inoculation effort, despite growing calls for a halt, including an appeal from a key group of doctors, after the deaths of at least 25 of those vaccinated. Health authorities said they found no direct links between the deaths and the vaccines.

Under 60% of English COVID contacts reached in new record low for trace scheme

A record low 59.6% of contacts of positive COVID cases were reached in the latest week, statistics for England's Test and Trace scheme showed on Thursday, with turnaround times for people receiving their results also getting slower. British government scientists have warned that the test and trace scheme is relatively ineffective as the coronavirus spreads ever more quickly, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is tackling a growing second wave with a localised approach.

Coronavirus cases in the Netherlands climb by more than 9,000, a new record

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands climbed by more than 9,000 in 24 hours, a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) on Thursday showed. The RIVM registered 9,271 new COVID-19 cases in one of Europe's second-wave hotspots, roughly a week after the government imposed "partial lockdown" measures including the closure of bars and restaurants.

Exclusive: In WHO overhaul push, EU urges changes to handling of pandemics

The European Union wants the World Health Organization to become more transparent about how states report emerging health crises, a draft proposal on reforming the U.N. agency says, following criticism of China's initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. The paper, drawn up by the German government after discussions with other member states, is the latest to outline the EU's months-long plans to address the WHO's shortcomings on funding, governance and legal powers.

'Please stay home:' COVID-19 tightens grip on U.S. Midwest

Six U.S. states reported record day-over-day increases in COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to a Reuters analysis, as infections rose across the Midwest and elsewhere, prompting new clampdowns on residents, schools and businesses. Deaths attributed to COVID-19 hit daily records in Iowa, Minnesota, Montana, Kansas, Hawaii and Wisconsin, Reuters found. Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Colorado and Ohio reported record daily increases in new infections, the tally showed.