Reuters Health News Summary

States prep for COVID-19 vaccines for all adults in May if promised supplies arrive

State public health departments are ready to begin giving COVID-19 shots to all adult residents if the White House follows through with the promised shots, state public health officials said during a panel discussion on Tuesday. U.S. President Joe Biden has said he plans to direct states and territories to begin giving COVID-19 shots to any adult who wants one in the beginning of May. He said he expects there will be enough supply available for all adults by the end of that month. The United States is on track to have nearly 500 million COVID-19 shots on hand by the end of May if drugmakers Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson make good on promised deliveries. "Hopefully by May, if we truly receive that much vaccine, yes, we can open that up and allow (Indiana residents) to decide if they're ready to be vaccinated," Kristina Box, the state health commissioner for Indiana, said during a panel discussion at The Forum at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, presented jointly with Reuters.

French PM says he plans to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said he intends to get an AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine once European health authorities confirm the vaccine is safe. France and other major EU members - including Germany and Italy - suspended use of AstraZeneca's vaccine on Monday pending the outcome of investigations into unusual cases of a rare cerebral thrombosis in people who had received it.

Pfizer to deliver 200 million vaccine doses to EU in second quarter

The European Commission expects to receive about 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the second quarter, it said for the first time on Tuesday. The EU is aiming to vaccinate at least 255 million people, or 70% of its adult population, by the end of the summer but has faced criticism for the slow rollout of its inoculation drive.

Health experts pore over AstraZeneca safety data as Europe reels from vaccine suspensions

Global health experts came under increasing pressure on Tuesday to clear up questions over the safety of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, as Sweden and Latvia joined countries suspending their use in a further blow to Europe's vaccination rollout. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was investigating reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine. In total, 45 million COVID shots have been delivered across the region.

EU drug regulator to assess AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine risks on Thursday

Europe's medicines watchdog will release results of its investigation into incidents of bleeding, blood clots and low platelet counts in recipients of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday afternoon. EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke on Tuesday said there was no indication that the incidents, which she called "very rare" had been caused by the vaccine, but that experts were assessing that possibility.

German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again, expert warns

Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, putting at risk plans to lift the lockdown and revive the economy. The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month.

Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in kids

Moderna Inc has begun dosing patients in a mid-to-late stage study of its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, in children aged six months to less than 12 years, the company said on Tuesday. The study will assess the safety and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart and intends to enroll about 6,750 children in the United States and Canada.

Catalent plans to expand production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine in Italy: WSJ

Catalent Inc plans to expand its COVID-19 vaccine production in Europe that will enable it to make more doses of Johnson & Johnson's shot, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/catalent-to-expand-production-of-j-j-covid-19-vaccine-in-italy-11615941463?mod=latest_headlines on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The contract drug manufacturer will bring online a second J&J vaccine production line at its plant in Anagni, Italy, during the fourth quarter, the Journal reported.

India's coronavirus cases rise by highest since Dec. 13

India's daily COVID-19 cases jumped by 28,903 on Wednesday, data from the health ministry showed, the highest increase since Dec. 13 and taking the total to 11.44 million. Deaths swelled by 188 to 159,044.

COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant women could protect babies, Israeli researchers say

Pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, according to a new study in Israel. According to the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women administered both doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns, through placental transfer.