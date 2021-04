Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

'Still a mess': Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcare

Even now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin is trying to learn how to take care of herself. She struggled with her mental health for a decade before seeking professional help. There were dark days and years including intense trauma after the 9/11 attacks. Those struck more than two years after she barricaded herself in a Columbine classroom with 59 other students in 1999.

Amazon starts on-site COVID-19 vaccination for U.S. employees

Amazon.com Inc is rolling out on-site COVID-19 vaccination for its U.S. front-line employees, it said on Thursday, as companies step up efforts to get their workers immunized against the coronavirus. The e-commerce company, which has also been testing employees for COVID-19, said that on-site vaccination programs would first start in Missouri, Nevada, and Kansas and then expand across the country as more vaccines become available.

U.S. NIH director warns vaccine hesitancy could draw out COVID pandemic

People who are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccines could end up prolonging the pandemic, U.S. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said on Thursday. Collins said in an interview with Fox News that he is not worried about having enough vaccine supply but whether enough Americans will take the vaccines to reach herd immunity. "That could basically cause this pandemic to go on much longer than it needs to," he said.

Biden sets goal of 200 million U.S. COVID-19 shots in his first 100 days

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he was setting a new goal of administering 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the United States in his first 100 days in office. "I believe we can do it," Biden told reporters at the White House.

Poor AstraZeneca messaging distracts from sound data on COVID-19 vaccine, scientists say

Scientists who have watched with dismay a series of disputesover AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine say strong efficacy data from a large U.S. trial should lay concerns to rest, but worry the skirmishes may leave a lasting mark on public trust. Spats with governments across Europe about production, supplies, possible side effects and the vaccine's merits have dogged the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker for months. And a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S. scientists monitoring the government-funded trial this week added to its woes.

Moderna plans factory in eastern Germany, FAZ reports

The U.S. coronavirus vaccine producer Moderna is planning to construct a vaccine manufacturing facility in eastern Germany, a German newspaper reported on Thursday. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said that the company, which produces its COVID-19 vaccine in Switzerland, will go into operation in two years' time. The newspaper did not cite sources.

U.S. lawmakers announce bill to cut toxic metals in baby food

A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers presented legislation Thursday whch will set new maximum levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food and require manufacturers to comply within one year. The bill will be formally introduced Friday.

U.S. administers 133.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 133,305,295 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 173,525,335 doses in the country as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

AstraZeneca vaccine's global rollout faces more complications

The rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, the shot much of the world is relying on to beat the pandemic, faced further complications on Thursday as India halted exports of the vaccine and Europe discussed its own export controls. India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the Anglo-Swedish firm's vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources said.

Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12

(Reuters) - Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said.