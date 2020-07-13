Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

Spain not planning to make masks compulsory at all times, source says

Spain's government is not planning to make the use of face masks compulsory nationwide where social distancing can be guaranteed, a Health Ministry source said on Monday, after several regions made them mandatory in all circumstances. Spain's regions already have the instruments they need to tackle the roughly 100 localised outbreaks that have sprung up around the country, the source added.

Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status

Two experimental coronavirus vaccines jointly developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. drug regulator, the companies said on Monday. The candidates, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the most advanced of the at least four vaccines being assessed by the companies in ongoing trials in the United States and Germany.

Australian pub cluster adds to second-wave coronavirus fears

Australia's most populous state reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with a growing cluster at a pub used by freight drivers travelling the country adding to fears of a second national wave of the virus. The new cases in New South Wales come after neighbouring Victoria state last week forced about 5 million people back into lockdown after a surge of new coronavirus cases.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

EU should draw up list of medicines to be produced in Europe, says German health minister

The European Union should draw up a list of active substances used in medicines whose production should be brought back to Europe to reduce dependency on China, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. Spahn told a news conference in Berlin it was not a question of shifting the production of all drugs back to Europe but that the goal was to reduce dependency on China.

New U.S. health crisis looms as patients without COVID-19 delay care

A Texas man who waited until his brain tumor was softball-sized; a baby who suffered an ear infection for six days; a heart patient who died: The resurgence of COVID-19 is creating another health crisis as hospitals fill and patients are fearful or unable to get non-emergency care. With U.S. coronavirus infections reaching new heights, doctors and hospitals say they are also seeing sharp declines in patients seeking routine medical care and screenings - and a rise in those who have delayed care for so long they are far sicker than they otherwise would be.

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday. Of the 62 individuals Okinawa confirmed had tested positive from Tuesday to Sunday, 39 were at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 at Camp Hansen and one at Camp Kinser. Later on Monday, TV Asahi said 32 more cases were confirmed at Futenma.

Global coronavirus cases rise above 13 million

Global coronavirus infections passed 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease which has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The first case was reported in China in early January and it took three months to reach one million cases. It has taken just five days to climb to 13 million cases from 12 million recorded on July 8.

One in three South Korean COVID-19 patients improve with remdesivir

One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, health authorities said. More research was needed to determine if the improvement was attributable to the drug or other factors such as patients' immunity and other therapies, they said.