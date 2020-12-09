Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Biden outlines COVID-19 vaccine goal: 100 million shots in 100 days

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would aim to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses injected into Americans in his first 100 days in office, a key plank of his plan to fight the pandemic. Biden also urged the U.S. Congress to approve more funding to deal with the coronavirus health crisis.

In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the country a test case for the world as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C (-94F).

Vast spaces leave Canada's remote and rural places vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

The coronavirus pandemic is racing through Canada's remote and rural regions, as isolation, a crucial buffer during the first wave, left their limited healthcare systems vulnerable once the virus arrived. The latest spread opens a new front for the world's second-largest country by area as it prepares for a logistically difficult vaccination program with COVID-19 infections now threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Testing times: More work needed on Astra/Oxford vaccine trials

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have more work to do to confirm whether their COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, peer-reviewed data published in The Lancet showed on Tuesday, potentially slowing its eventual rollout in the fight against the pandemic. Once seen as the frontrunner in the development of a vaccine against the coronavirus crisis, the British team was overtaken by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer, whose shots - with a success rate of around 95% - were administered to UK pensioners on Tuesday in a world-first hailed as V-Day.

U.S. CDC reports 282,785 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 14,823,129 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 186,215 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,532 to 282,785. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 7 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/31Dqz4H)

Pfizer says could vaccinate a 'couple of million' Brazilians in first quarter

The chief executive of Pfizer Brasil, Carlos Murillo, said on Tuesday that "a couple of million" Brazilians could receive the company's COVID-19 vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 if Brazil authorizes emergency use. Murillo said the terms of an agreement to sell Brazil 70 million doses of the vaccines could be settled this week. Speaking remotely to a Congressional hearing on the pandemic, he explained Pfizer's plan to use containers of dry ice to deliver the vaccine that needs to be stored at ultra cold temperatures.

As U.S. companies push to get workers vaccinated, states disagree on who's essential

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not. Inoculation against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is key to safely reopening large parts of the economy and reducing the risks of illness at crowded meatpacking plants, factories and warehouses.

Air freight prices 'outrageous' as COVID-19 shots rolled out, says WHO expert

Some carriers are seeking "outrageous" prices to fly dry ice and other medical equipment in the pre-holiday rush, but a capacity squeeze should ease in 2021 when the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines is expected, the World Health Organization's logistics chief said on Tuesday. Distribution of vaccines to low- and middle-income countries will be tricky, due to grounded passenger air services in some places, and may rely on charters, Paul Molinaro, WHO chief of operations support and logistics, told Reuters.

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data wins backing of U.S. FDA staff, authorization nears

Pfizer Inc cleared the next hurdle in the race to get its COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use on Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released documents that raised no new issues about its safety or efficacy. Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE said last month their coronavirus vaccine's two-dose regimen was 95% effective against COVID-19 and had no major safety issues and asked the FDA for emergency use authorization.

With hospitals under siege, U.S. moves closer to COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday as Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone. Pfizer Inc cleared another hurdle on Tuesday when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released documents that raised no new red flags over the safety or efficacy of the vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.