Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 5,285,546 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 56,729 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,229 to 167,546. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 14 versus its previous report a day earlier. (https://bit.ly/2UkMHx9)

LA mayor embraces shift in COVID-19 testing strategy: simplicity and speed

The mayor of the second-largest U.S. city has joined a growing clamor among health experts and politicians for a radical shift in the nation's coronavirus testing strategy - from an emphasis on the utmost accuracy to a focus on speed and simplicity. The concept envisions mass production and distribution of low-cost, do-it-yourself diagnostic kits based on paper-strip designs that can be used frequently and produce results in minutes, similar to home pregnancy tests. No lab equipment or special instruments would be required.

New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak grows, as Australian cases ease

A new coronavirus outbreak in New Zealand is still growing, health officials said on Sunday, with the country that had an early triumph over the pandemic recording 13 new cases and putting the September general election in question. After stifling the virus earlier this year before it became a public health crisis and after 102 days without new infections, an abrupt resurgence last week in Auckland prompted an immediate lockdown of the country's largest city.

CureVac doesn't rule out accelerated approval for COVID-19 vaccine

German biotechnology firm CureVac does not rule out a speedy approval process for its prospective vaccine against COVID-19, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Sunday. The company said on Friday that it expects to put its vaccine on the market by mid-2021. Obtaining speedy approval suggests the company is pushing for an earlier release date although CEO Franz-Werner Haas did not give any details on how likely this was.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 625 to 223,453: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 625 to 223,453, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Sunday. The reported death toll remained unchanged at 9,231, the tally showed.

Nebraska school district cancels classes as staff catch coronavirus

A Nebraska school district said on Saturday it had canceled classes after staff members tested positive for the new coronavirus, the latest state to see instruction disrupted after resuming in-person learning. Three staff members have the virus that causes COVID-19 and 24 more are in quarantine for exposure in the Broken Bow School District about 190 miles (300 km) west of Omaha, superintendent Darren Tobey said in a statement. Preschool and grade 6 to 12 classes are canceled until Aug. 24.

German-Brazilian couple hug again after coronavirus separation

A German-Brazilian couple kept apart by coronavirus restrictions have been reunited after Germany eased border controls for unmarried couples who can prove their relationships preceded the pandemic. Florian Mehler, 41, from Wiesloch near Frankfurt, had not seen his girlfriend Renata Alves, 40, since she returned to her native Brazil in January after visiting him in Germany.

China's local COVID-19 cases fall as Xinjiang cluster recedes

China's new locally transmitted cases of the novel coronavirus fell to a one-month low as a cluster in the western region of Xinjiang receded, data released by the country's health authority showed on Sunday. The number of locally transmitted cases in China dropped to four on Aug. 15, all of which were in Xinjiang, the National Health Commission said in a statement. That compares with eight cases nationwide a day earlier and is the lowest since July 16.

South Korea accuses church pastor as COVID-19 cases surge

South Korea accused a conservative pastor on Sunday of violating self-isolation rules and obstructing contact tracing at a church where 240 infections have fuelled the country's worst outbreak in over five months. The focus on the Sarang Jeil Church, led by Rev. Jun Kwang-hoon, revived bad memories of the country's biggest outbreak, among followers of a secretive Christian sect back in February.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy.