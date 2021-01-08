Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. endures pandemic's deadliest day, overshadowed by Washington mob assault on Capitol

As the events that unfolded in Washington on Wednesday captured the nation's attention, the raging coronavirus pandemic claimed its highest U.S. death toll yet, killing more than 4,000 people in a single day, according to a Reuters tally. COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 132,051, stetting a grim record for the fourth day in a row as of late Wednesday night, a Reuters analysis of public health data showed.

Restaurants, ski resorts kept closed as France accelerates COVID-19 shots

France will keep its restaurants, cinemas and ski resorts closed while it cranks up its COVID-19 vaccination rollout because the coronavirus is still spreading too fast and hospitals remain under severe pressure, Prime Minister Jean Castex said. Castex said that restaurants would remain shuttered until at least mid February and ski resorts might not open before the February holidays. A nightly curfew would be extended until at least Jan. 20 and further national restrictions could not be ruled out, he added.

Canada's Ontario to keep schools closed longer as COVID-19 cases among children rise

The Canadian province of Ontario will keep elementary schools in its southern regions closed for in-person learning until Jan. 25, the provincial government announced on Thursday. The decision comes as the test positivity rate for COVID-19 - or the proportion of tests that come back as positive - for children under the age of 13 in the province reaches 20%, Premier Doug Ford said earlier on Thursday.

Top Mexico health official in Argentina to ask about Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Mexico has sent a top health official to Buenos Aires to discuss COVID-19 vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, with Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, which his country has begun administering to hundreds of thousands of healthcare workers. Citing "reasons of urgency," Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the official would enquire about Argentina's experience with Sputnik V, including any adverse reactions, to see whether Mexico could also acquire it.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Europe coronavirus cases surpass 25 million - Reuters tally

Coronavirus cases in Europe surpassed 25 million on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally, with several countries reinstating or extending lockdowns as a resurgence in the pandemic threatens to overwhelm health services. Europe has recorded at least 25,016,506 cases and 559,863 deaths since the start of the pandemic, recently reporting over a million new cases about every four days. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

English health chief says people will get COVID booster shots after guidance change

The head of England's National Health Service reassured people that they would get their second COVID vaccinations after some appointments were cancelled in order to prioritise giving out more initial doses of the shot. "People will get their second jabs (shots), whether that's Pfizer or AstraZeneca," said Simon Stevens, Chief Executive of the National Health Service (NHS), when asked by Reuters at a news conference about the change in guidance which delays second shots for most people to up to 12 weeks after the first dose.

Moderna CEO says vaccine likely to protect for 'couple of years'

PARIS (Reuters) - Moderna's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine is likely to offer protection of up to a couple of years, its chief executive said on Thursday, even though more data is still needed to make a definitive assessment. The U.S. biotech company, which stunned the world last year by coming up with a vaccine against the disease caused by the new coronavirus in just a few weeks, received approval for its shot from the European Commission on Wednesday.

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients

Treating critically ill COVID-19 patients with Roche's Actemra or Sanofi's Kevzara arthritis drugs significantly improves survival rates and reduces the amount of time patients need intensive care, study results showed on Thursday. The findings, which have not yet been peer-reviewed, showed that the immunosuppressive drugs - Actemra, also known as tocilizumab, and Kevzara, also known as sarilumab - reduced death rates by 8.5 percentage points among patients hospitalised and severely ill with the pandemic disease.

UK extends England entry ban to travelers from 11 African countries for COVID variant

The United Kingdom said on Thursday it would extend a ban on travelers entering England to southern African countries in a measure to prevent the spread of a new COVID-19 variant identified in South Africa. The restriction will go into effect on Saturday and remain in place for two weeks, the government said in a statement https://bit.ly/3pTvmsk.