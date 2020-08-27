Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Abbott wins U.S. authorization for $5 rapid COVID-19 antigen test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results within 15 minutes and will sell for $5. The portable test is about the size of a credit card, requires no additional equipment to operate, and can be conducted using a less invasive nasal swab than traditional lab tests, Abbott executives said on a call with reporters.

U.S. says testing not needed for some exposed to COVID-19, sparking outcry

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said this week that people exposed to COVID-19 but not symptomatic may not need to be tested, shocking doctors and politicians and prompting accusations the guidance was politically motivated. The advice marks a reversal of the agency's previous position recommending testing for all close contacts of people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears to work as well in older adults in early study

Moderna Inc said on Wednesday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine induced immune responses in older adults similar to those in younger participants, offering hope that it will be effective in people considered to be at high risk for severe complications from the coronavirus. The company is one of the leading contenders in the race to develop a vaccine against the virus that has killed more than 820,000 people worldwide. Its candidate, mRNA-1273, is already in late-stage human trials testing its ability to safely prevent infection.

EU eyes initial COVID-19 vaccination for at least 40% of population

European Union nations, Britain and EU partners have agreed on a blueprint for a COVID-19 vaccination plan envisaging inoculation of at least 40% of their populations, a step that may set back the World Health Organisation's own vaccine blueprint. The EU target for early vaccinations is twice as high as the goal set by the WHO, which is aiming to buy vaccines initially for 20% of the world's most vulnerable people through a global procurement scheme.

Australia COVID-19 hotspot reports lowest rise in cases in nearly two months

Australia's Victoria state - epicentre of the nation's second wave of COVID-19 infections - reported its lowest one-day rise in new cases in nearly two months, buoying hopes a lockdown of nearly 5 million people has contained spread of the virus. Victoria said it detected 113 new cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest one-day rise since July 5. The state reported 149 infections on Wednesday.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,507 to 237,936: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,507 to 237,936, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday. The reported death toll rose by five to 9,285, the tally showed.

India reports record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections

India reported on Thursday a record daily jump of 75,760 coronavirus infections, taking its total caseload to 3.31 million as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed. India is the worst affected country in Asia and third behind the United States and Brazil in terms of total cases. It has posted the highest single-day caseloads in the world since August 7, according to a Reuters tally.

South Korea urges work from home as country reports most daily cases since March

South Korea urged businesses on Thursday to have employees work from home after reporting the highest daily number of coronavirus cases since March, as it also flagged the risks of new clusters at call centres and logistics warehouses. South Korea reported 441 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, the most daily infections since early March when the country had the first large outbreak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

Further coronavirus heart impact discovered; new clues to why women fare better than men

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Coronavirus discovered in heart muscle cells

U.S. doctors group calls for transparency in COVID-19 vaccine development

The rapid pace of COVID-19 vaccine development and scant information about the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) vaccine review process are leading to concerns, the American Medical Association (AMA) said on Wednesday. In a letter, the AMA urged the FDA to ensure transparency in the vaccine development process and keep physicians informed of the agency's plan for review of potential vaccine candidates. (https://bit.ly/32qMjAl)