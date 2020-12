Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Amnesty: rich countries have bought too many COVID-19 vaccines

Rich countries have secured enough coronavirus vaccines to protect their populations nearly three times over by the end of 2021, Amnesty International and other groups said on Wednesday, possibly depriving billions of people in poorer areas. Britain approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine this month, raising hopes that the tide could soon turn against a virus that has killed nearly 1.5 million globally, hammered the world economy and upended normal life.

Call for mass testing in South Korea amid rising third wave of virus

The governor of South Korea's most populous province called for mass testing for coronavirus on Wednesday, as daily new cases centred in the densely populated Seoul area held at levels unseen since the outbreaks began earlier this year. South Korea is suffering a third wave of coronavirus outbreaks, and over the past week new cases have been consistently around 600.

India says no to emergency approval for AstraZeneca vaccine pending more data- NDTV

India's drugs controller on Wednesday rejected emergency use authorisation for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate and another one developed locally, broadcaster NDTV reported citing unnamed sources. "Both proposals are not approved due to inadequate safety and efficacy data available currently. Both have been asked for more data," the sources told NDTV.

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

An experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) has 86% efficacy, the health ministry of the United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday, citing an interim analysis of late-stage clinical trials. While the positive data comes soon after last month's upbeat results from Western rivals, such as Pfizer Inc, Moderna, AstraZeneca Plc and from Russia, neither the UAE nor Sinopharm have released detailed data from the pivotal study.

Crimped U.S. dry ice supply complicates rural U.S. vaccine release

As health officials from rural areas prepare to vaccinate people scattered over thousands of miles in what could be the most complex such campaign in U.S. history, they face the additional challenge of finding enough dry ice to keep a Pfizer vaccine that must be stored at sub Arctic temperatures from spoiling. The vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE could be authorized for emergency use as soon as this week and must be transported and stored at -70 degrees Celsius (minus 94°F), requiring specialized ultra-cold freezers or dry ice.

Cabin fever: Singapore cruise passengers stuck in rooms after COVID-19 case

Nearly 1,700 passengers on a Royal Caribbean 'cruise-to-nowhere' from Singapore remained confined in their cabins for more than 14 hours on Wednesday after a COVID-19 case was detected on board, forcing the ship back to port. All passengers aboard the Quantum of the Seas vessel had cleared a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the virus up to three days before the four-day cruise started on Monday.

UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine after two adverse reactions

Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse effects on the first day of rollout. Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history, starting with the elderly and frontline workers

With vaccine drawing closer, U.S. tops 15 million coronavirus cases

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed the 15 million mark on Tuesday as regulators moved a step closer to approving a COVID-19 vaccine and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing a pandemic that killed 15,000 Americans in the last week alone. Record cases in at least three states - Arizona, Alabama and Ohio - pushed the cumulative case load to over 15 million, according to a Reuters tally of state and county data. With the virus showing no sign of abating, leading health officials are once again sounding the alarm of further spread when people gather for the year-end holidays.

Merkel pushes for tougher German lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel threw her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly alter the pandemic's course in the first quarter. Europe's largest economy has been in partial lockdown for six weeks, with bars and restaurants closed but shops and schools open. That has stopped the coronavirus's exponential growth but infection levels remain at a high level.