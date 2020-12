Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Moderna nears U.S. authorization for COVID-19 shot with FDA staff endorsement

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective in documents released Tuesday. The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 300,000 people in the U.S. and the government is counting on the Moderna shot to help fulfill its promise to inoculate 20 million this month.

Londoners party on eve of tougher COVID restrictions

One woman waved purple burlesque feather fans while dozens cheered with beers and some sang Karaoke in the streets for one last gasp of revelry in London's partyland before the capital went into the strictest level of COVID restrictions. For much of 2020, the pubs of London's West End and the hedonistic nightclubs of Shoreditch have lain silent - devoid of the fun that has, over the centuries, attracted drunken poets, louche musicians and the lonely seeking a liaison.

Exclusive-WHO vaccine scheme risks failure, leaving poor countries no COVID shots until 2024

The global scheme to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries faces a "very high" risk of failure, potentially leaving nations home to billions of people with no access to vaccines until as late as 2024, internal documents say. The World Health Organization's COVAX programme is the main global scheme to vaccinate people in poor and middle income countries around the world against the coronavirus. It aims to deliver at least 2 billion vaccine doses by the end of 2021 to cover 20% of the most vulnerable people in 91 poor and middle-income countries, mostly in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

U.S. COVID-19 immunization rollout expands as officials avow vaccine's safety

The United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of additional distribution centers on Tuesday, inoculating thousands more healthcare workers in a mass immunization expected to reach the general public in the coming months. Distribution of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began on Monday, three days after it won U.S. emergency-use authorization, opening a new front in the battle against a pandemic claiming more than 2,400 U.S. lives a day.

Vaccine and marketing groups take up challenge of promoting shots to pandemic's hardest-hit

In November, the National Black Church Initiative organized a 15-church community campaign in Baltimore to encourage Black Americans to get their flu shots. Eleven people in a city of 600,000 showed up. "We saw it as a dress rehearsal for the resistance we're going to get when the (coronavirus) vaccine is ready," said Rev. Anthony Evans, president of the National Black Church Initiative.

British government reluctant to cancel Christmas amid pandemic, says people can decide for themselves

The British government resisted pressure to impose even tighter restrictions on Christmas family get-togethers on Wednesday as pubs and restaurants in London and elsewhere shut their doors amid worsening coronavirus figures. One cabinet minister suggested it was up to people to make up their own minds about what precautions to take, and said some may want to wait for Easter to gather with their family given the risk to the elderly and the vulnerable

"Lock down," says Italy adviser, as deaths head for wartime levels

An adviser to Italy's health ministry has called for coronavirus restrictions to be drastically tightened to avoid a "national tragedy" after the national statistics bureau ISTAT said deaths this year would be the highest since World War Two. "We are in a war situation, people don't realise it but the last time we had this many deaths, bombs were dropping on our cities during the war," public health professor Walter Ricciardi told the television channel la7 on Tuesday evening.

Russia scales back COVID-19 screening amid surging cases

Russia has conducted around 10% fewer COVID-19 tests so far this month than the same period a month ago, despite a surge in recorded infections, official data shows, raising questions over authorities' ability to control the spread. Beyond affluent Moscow, people with COVID-19 symptoms can wait days to be tested and doctors sometimes refuse to test them altogether, according to Reuters interviews with patients, doctors and officials in 11 regions.

Portugal says will have enough COVID-19 jabs for the whole population

Portugal will have enough coronavirus jabs to inoculate the whole population, with the distribution of the vaccines kicking off as soon as they arrive in the country, hopefully before the end of the year, the head of the vaccination task-force said. "It would be intolerable to have vaccines in Portugal and not use them immediately," vaccination chief Francisco Ramos told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday, adding that there would be three main distribution points across the country, including in the Azores and Madeira islands.

BAT's COVID-19 vaccine candidate gets U.S. approval for human trials

A COVID-19 vaccine being developed by British American Tobacco from tobacco leaves has been approved for human trials by the U.S. health regulator, the maker of Dunhill and Lucky Strike cigarettes said on Wednesday. The enrolment for the study is expected to start shortly, with results likely by mid-2021, the company said.