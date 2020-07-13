Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day behind the United States, Brazil and India, according to a Reuters analysis.

Australian pub cluster adds to second-wave coronavirus fears

Australia's most populous state reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with a growing cluster at a pub used by freight drivers travelling the country adding to fears of a second national wave of the virus. The new cases in New South Wales come after neighbouring Victoria state last week forced about 5 million people back into lockdown after a surge of new coronavirus cases.

Philippines reports 162 coronavirus deaths, largest daily increase

The Philippines' health ministry on Monday confirmed 162 new coronavirus deaths, the country's biggest single-day increase in casualties, as a health ministry official said authorities validated some earlier cases included in the tally. The ministry said total deaths had reached 1,534, while confirmed infections rose 2,124 to 56,259.

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 230,000

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report. The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10. Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Argentina exceeds 100,000 cases of novel coronavirus

Argentina exceeded 100,000 cases of novel coronavirus infections on Sunday as it struggles to contain spiraling case rates despite a strict quarantine imposed on the capital Buenos Aires and its surroundings. The health ministry said 2,657 new cases confirmed overnight took the total to 100,166.

Japan, U.S. discuss jump in coronavirus cases at U.S. military bases

Japan and the United States are sharing information about coronavirus infections at U.S. military bases after an outbreak provoked ire in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, a top Japanese official said on Monday. Okinawa confirmed a total of 62 individuals - 39 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, 22 at Camp Hansen and one at Camp Kinser - had tested positive for the virus between Sunday and July 7.

Mexico reports 4,482 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 4,482 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 276 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 299,750 cases and 35,006 deaths. The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

One in three South Korean COVID-19 patients improve with remdesivir

One in three South Korean patients seriously ill with COVID-19 showed an improvement in their condition after being given Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir, health authorities said. More research was needed to determine if the improvement was attributable to the drug or other factors such as patients' immunity and other therapies, they said.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 159 to 198,963: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 159 to 198,963, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by one to 9,064, the tally showed.

China reports eight new mainland coronavirus cases as of July 12

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 12, up from seven reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.