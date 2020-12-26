Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South African health workers stretched as COVID-19 infections near 1 million

Matron Annamarie Odendaal has cancelled all staff holiday on the COVID-19 ward at the private Arwyp Medical Centre in Johannesburg as a second wave of the coronavirus threatens to overwhelm South Africa's health system. "I called them back because we are in a peak period now, so it's not easy for the staff because they also want to go back to their family members," she told Reuters on the ward on Christmas Day.

Americans celebrate Christmas Eve under spiraling COVID pandemic

Americans marked a grim Christmas Eve on Thursday as coronavirus infections exploded nationwide, political leaders warned them not to travel or gather in large groups and a highly contagious variant of the virus spread further in Europe. More than one million people have received the first of two vaccine doses since Dec. 14, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the vaccinations have so far had little effect on the latest surge in cases spiraling nationwide.

Some Russians, dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

Some Russians took to social media on Friday to voice frustration after 300,000 doses of the country's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were supplied to Argentina, arguing that more shots should be made available at home. Though the vaccine is readily available in Moscow, relatively small batches have so far been delivered to many Russian regions as part of a mass inoculation programme, with several reporting receiving 2,000 doses or less so far.

Italy reports 459 coronavirus deaths on Friday - health ministry

Italy reported 459 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 505 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections increased by 19,037 from 18,040 the day before, taking the total number of cases since Italy's epidemic began to 2.02 million.

Saudi Arabia crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine -SPA

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health, state news agency SPA reported on Friday. (This story corrects o say crown prince received his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, not the first dose of vaccine administered in the country)

In Christmas message curbed by COVID, pope calls on nations to share vaccines

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism". In a sign of the times, Francis delivered his traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message virtually from a lectern inside the Vatican instead of from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica before tens of thousands.

Mexico says 42,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine en route to country

A total of 42,900 doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are en route to Mexico from Belgium, Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday on Twitter. The doses are slated to arrive on Saturday in Mexico City and the northern city of Monterrey, Ebrard added. Mexico administered its first shots of the vaccine on Thursday after the arrival of an initial shipment of 3,000 Pfizer doses.

France records 20,262 more COVID-19 cases, 159 more deaths in last 24 hours

France registered 20,262 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases and 159 more related deaths in hospitals in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as fears of a new wave of the virus mount in the euro zone's second-biggest economy. France's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 2,547,771 while its COVID-19 death toll stands at 62,427 - the seventh-highest in the world.

U.S. will require negative COVID-19 tests for all UK passengers - CDC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government will require all airline passengers arriving from the United Kingdom to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of departure starting Monday amid concerns about a new coronavirus variant that may be more transmissible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Thursday that all airline passengers arriving from the UK must test negative in order to fly to the United States. The decision was a turnaround after the Trump administration told U.S. airlines on Tuesday it was not planning to require any testing for arriving UK passengers.

Turkey requires negative PCR tests for all incoming passengers

Turkey's health minister said on Friday that as of next Monday all passengers coming into the country will have to provide proof of negative tests for coronavirus carried out within 72 hours of their arrival. Passengers who fail to provide a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result will not be allowed to board planes to Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.