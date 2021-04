Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. okays Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test for at-home screenings in those without symptoms

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday that U.S. regulators have cleared its rapid COVID-19 antigen test for over-the-counter, at-home use in people without symptoms, making the cheap and abundant tests more easily available for regular screening at schools and workplaces. The Illinois-based company said it will begin shipping its BinaxNOW test to retailers in the coming weeks. It is among the most widely available COVID-19 tests in the United States and produces results in around 15 minutes. People will be able to purchase tests at stores or online without a prescription and administer them at home.

J&J finds problem with COVID vaccine batch; NYTimes says 15 million doses ruined

Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday it had found a problem with a batch of the drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine being produced by Emergent Biosolutions, and said the batch did not advance to the final fill-and-finish stage. J&J did not say how many vaccine doses the batch would have produced. The New York Times reported that about 15 million doses were ruined, without citing a source.

South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital 'vaccine passports'

South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month.

Chinese city on border with Myanmar reports more COVID cases

Health authorities in China's southwestern Yunnan province on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 cases in Ruili amid efforts to contain a fresh outbreak in the city bordering Myanmar. Home quarantine, restrictions on exiting the city, and mass testing started on Wednesday after authorities reported an outbreak of six COVID cases and three asymptomatic patients - those infected but do not show symptoms.

'Stop it': PNG minister raps Facebook for COVID misinformation, says hurting vaccine plans

Papua New Guinea's health minister said misinformation shared on Facebook was the biggest threat to its COVID-19 vaccine plans, saying the social media giant must take steps to "stop it". Conspiracy theories about COVID-19 and the efficacy of vaccines are so entrenched that even frontline health workers are hesitant to take the shot, Jelta Wong said at a talk with an Australian think tank that was streamed online on Thursday.

Australia lifts Brisbane lockdown in time for Easter as COVID cases dwindle

Australia ended a lockdown of its third-biggest city Brisbane on Thursday, just in time for Easter holidays, as only one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Queensland state eased fears of a widespread outbreak. Video and photos on social media showed people wearing masks checking in at cafes and restaurants for lunch or having beer at bars as Brisbane emerged from its three-day snap lockdown at noon local time (0200 GMT).

India opens up immunisation to more people, vaccine exports to dwindle

India opened up its coronavirus inoculation programme to people above 45 on Thursday as infections surge, which will delay vaccine exports from the world's biggest maker of the drug. The country, with the most number of reported COVID-19 cases after the United States and Brazil, has so far injected 64 million doses and exported nearly as many. This has raised criticism at home as India's per-capita vaccination figure is much lower than many countries.

Cuba vaunts 'technical sovereignty' in COVID battle

Cuba's homegrown vaccine candidates have made headlines worldwide. Less well-known is its production of medical gear such as ventilators and CT scanners for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a bid to achieve "technological sovereignty" during the pandemic. During a tour of production facilities in Havana on Wednesday, officials touted the medical gear that had enabled them to save money and keep the mortality rate from COVID-19 low even as other countries had struggled to import such equipment.

New Zealand defends absence from joint statement on WHO coronavirus report

New Zealand said on Thursday it wants to independently analyse the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on the origins of the novel coronavirus before it commented, explaining its reluctance to join others in expressing concern. Thirteen countries including New Zealand's Five Eyes alliance partners the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, cast doubt on the WHO report saying it was delayed and lacked access to complete data.

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals. With the death toll nearing 100,000, intensive care units in the hardest-hit regions at breaking point and a slower-than-planned vaccine rollout, Macron was forced to abandon his goal of keeping the country open to protect the economy.