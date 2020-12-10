Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

COVID-19 vaccine supply in Americas to take many months -WHO

Latin American countries will not get enough COVID-19 vaccines for months when they come available and they should develop immunization plans focusing first on health workers and the elderly, the World Health Organization advised on Wednesday.

Its regional branch for the Americas, PAHO, warned that vaccines being developed now will take months to arrive and supplies might not become sufficient until after 2021.

U.S. offical says people at risk for severe allergic reactions not expected to take COVID-19 vaccine

A top U.S. official said on Wednesday that Americans with known severe allergic reactions may not be candidates for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, after the United Kingdom said two people with severe allergies experienced serious reactions to the Pfizer vaccine on the first day of widespread vaccinations in the country. "My expectation is... that tomorrow this will be a part of the consideration and as in the UK, the expectation would be that subjects with known severe allergic reactions should not take the vaccine until we understand exactly what happened here," said Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser for U.S. efforts on coronavirus vaccines.

Number of new French coronavirus cases rises again

The number of new coronavirus infections over 24 hours in France rose again to 14,595 on Wednesday, from 13,713 on Tuesday, and 14,064 last Wednesday, further crushing government hopes for a fall towards 5,000 per day, which the government has said is one of the requirements to end a nationwide lockdown on Dec. 15. The seven-day moving average of new cases - which reached a high of 54,440 on Nov. 7 - increased for the fifth day in a row and now stands at 11,369.

EU drug regulator to use UK data on adverse effects in assessment of Pfizer vaccine

The European Union drug regulator will use data from Britain and other countries outside the EU on the safety of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine before deciding whether to approve it, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Britain's medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergies do not get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of rollout on Wednesday.

U.S. CDC reports 285,351 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 15,040,175 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 217,046 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,566 to 285,351. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 8 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/3m662x4)

UK to refine allergy warning on Pfizer vaccine sparked by two adverse reactions

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's medicine regulator warned people with significant allergies not to get Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after two people suffered adverse reactions, but was set to give more detailed guidance on Wednesday based on reviews of those cases. Starting with the elderly and frontline workers, Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday, part of a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

U.S. inches closer to vaccine approval, economic relief as pandemic rages on

Economic relief and a vaccine drew nearer to reality on Wednesday to counter a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the U.S. economy and killed 286,487 people, with year-end holiday gatherings expected to fuel another surge in infections. The U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote on Wednesday on a one-week stopgap funding bill that will buy more time to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief, with a separate aid packages of more than $900 billion on the table.

UK reports 16,578 new COVID-19 cases, 533 deaths

The United Kingdom recorded 16,578 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 533 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data. Tuesday's data had shown 12,282 new coronavirus infections and 616 deaths.

Canada approves first COVID-19 vaccine, expects inoculations next week

Canada on Wednesday approved its first COVID-19 vaccine and said initial shots will be delivered and administered across the country starting next week, while every Canadian will be able to be inoculated as early as the end of September. Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to give the green light to Pfizer Inc's vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe, companies say

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said on Wednesday that documents related to their development of a COVID-19 vaccine had been "unlawfully accessed" in a cyberattack on Europe's medicines regulator. The European Medicines Agency (EMA), responsible for assessing and approving medicines and vaccines for the European Union, said hours earlier it had been targeted in a cyberattack. It gave no further details.