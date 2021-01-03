Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID cases, fewest in nearly 4 weeks

South Korea reported 657 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, the lowest daily infection total in nearly four weeks, as tougher restrictions during the New Year holiday season helped fight the spread. That was much lower from 824 the day before, but brought the total cases to 63,244 with 962 deaths, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

U.S. distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered -CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,225,756 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 13,071,925 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

Brazil reports 15,827 new coronavirus cases, 314 more deaths

Brazil recorded 15,827 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 314 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. Brazil has registered more than 7.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began 10 months ago, while the official death toll has risen to 195,725, according to ministry data.

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

Experts at India's drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday. A government minister said earlier the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine had been given the green light on Friday, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world's second most populous country.

'Overwhelmed' Zimbabwe tightens COVID-19 restrictions, orders most businesses closed

Zimbabwe extended a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month on Saturday in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also health minister, said some of the tighter restrictions were effective immediately and included a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and a ban on inter-city travel. From Tuesday, non-essential businesses would also be suspended, he said.

Mexico's official coronavirus death toll rises to 126,851

Mexico registered 6,359 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 344 additional fatalities on Saturday, bringing its total to 1,443,544 infections and 126,851 deaths, according to the health ministry's official count. The government says the real number of infected people and deaths is likely significantly higher than the confirmed figures.

France's new COVID-19 cases up by 3,466 over 24 hours

France on Saturday recorded 3,466 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, below the 19,348 reported a day earlier, data from the Health Ministry showed. The increase was within the government's target of 5,000 or less per day and brought the cumulative total to 2,643,239.

Russia ready to trial combined AstraZeneca, Sputnik V vaccine in Ukraine

Russia is ready to conduct clinical trials in Ukraine of a COVID-19 vaccine combining its Sputnik V with a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca together with Oxford University, the head of Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Saturday. Russia's sovereign RDIF, which is marketing the Sputnik V vaccine abroad, announced in December trials to test a combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine with the Sputnik V shot to see if this can boost the efficacy of the British drugmaker's vaccine.

Australia's COVID-19 cases on the rise as masks made compulsory

Australia's most-populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, while neighbouring Victoria's tally increased by three, as new measures to combat the disease kicked in. The NSW outbreak started around mid-December in Sydney's Northern Beaches area, where a quarter of a million people are in strict lockdown until Jan. 9. Cases associated with the cluster now total 148.

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases vs 22 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 24 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 2, up from 22 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 16 of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas.