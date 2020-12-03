Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.N. drug agency loosens global controls on cannabis, following WHO advice

The U.N. drug agency's member states on Wednesday narrowly voted to remove cannabis from the most tightly controlled category of narcotic drugs, following the World Health Organization's recommendation to make research into its medical use easier. The annual Commission on Narcotic Drugs, the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime's governing body, voted 27-25 with one abstention to remove cannabis and cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, a global text governing drug controls, a U.N. statement said.

Moderna CEO expects emergency use nod for COVID-19 vaccine shortly after FDA's December 17 meet

Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine could be approved for emergency use within 24 to 72 hours after the U.S. health regulator's advisory committee meeting, Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel said on Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration is scheduled to hold the meeting on Dec. 17 to discuss the company's request for emergency use authorization for its vaccine.

UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in world first

Britain approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, jumping ahead of the rest of the world in the race to begin the most crucial mass inoculation programme in history. Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the green light from Britain's medicine authority as a global win and a ray of hope for the end of the pandemic, though he recognised the logistical challenges of vaccinating an entire country of 67 million.

U.S. CDC reports 269,763 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 13,626,022 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 178,395 from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 2,461 to 269,763. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/36xcGrN)

U.S. health agency shortens quarantine guidance following coronavirus exposure

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday said a shorter quarantine period of seven days with a negative COVID-19 test and 10 days without a test would work for individuals showing no symptoms after virus exposure, providing alternatives to the current 14-day standard.

The CDC said it still recommends a 14-day quarantine period for those exposed to COVID-19 as the best way to reduce its spread, calling the shorter options alternatives it hopes will increase compliance.

AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial results likely in late-Jan, says health official

AstraZeneca Plc will likely get results of its U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial in late-January and could potentially file for an emergency authorization, the chief adviser for the U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed program said on Wednesday. The British drugmaker and Oxford University have already published interim efficacy results from their UK trial in November, but the results have raised questions among scientists.

As U.S. races toward COVID-19 vaccine, Britain takes the lead

Britain leapt ahead of the United States in approving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, intensifying scrutiny on U.S. regulators as they consider whether to grant emergency use in the country that leads the world in coronavirus infections. A day after top U.S. health officials announced plans to begin vaccinating Americans as early as mid-December, British regulators granted emergency use approval to the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc along with Germany's BioNTech SE.

Some New York City teachers question timing of reopening schools as COVID-19 cases soar

Jamie Ewing longs for the day when he can return to teaching his fourth-grade class face-to-face, safely and permanently - but he is not confident that will be the case next week when he is due to go back to his school in the South Bronx.

Ewing's school is among hundreds of pre-kindergarten and elementary schools in New York City that Mayor Bill de Blasio said can return to the classroom for in-person learning on Monday after an abrupt shutdown of all city schools two weeks ago due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Canada review of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine candidate should be done soon, says minister

Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday. Hajdu posted her comment on Twitter shortly after Britain approved the candidate. Pfizer developed the vaccine with its German partner BioNTech SE.

White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meetings are routine. "What I will say about Dr. Hahn is, it is par for the course for the Chief of Staff to meet with him as we're trying to save American lives with the vaccine in record time," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, regarding a meeting between Hahn and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Axios reported took place on Tuesday.