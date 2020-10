Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. government signs deal to make more COVID-19 vaccine components

The U.S. government has entered an agreement with life sciences company Cytiva, a unit of Danaher Corp, to expand the manufacturing of products needed to make COVID-19 vaccines, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Tuesday. Under the deal, Cytiva will receive about $31 million to scale up manufacturing of vaccine-related products, including cell cultures and hardware such as bioreactors used for the culturing of cells and antibodies.

France's COVID cases keep surging as new restrictions loom

New COVID-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths all spiked further in France on Tuesday as the nation braced for additional restrictions that President Emmanuel Macron may unveil in nationally televised speech on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Jean Castex refused to rule out local lockdowns while French media reported that curfews in COVID hotspots were under consideration.

J&J to contribute up to $5 billion to potential U.S. opioid settlement

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it will contribute up to $1 billion more to a potential settlement of lawsuits alleging it and other companies fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic, bringing its total payment to $5 billion. The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based drugmaker had agreed last October to a $4 billion settlement framework negotiated with a group of state attorneys general.

Cue Health awarded $481 million to scale up production of COVID-19 test: HHS

The U.S. government has awarded diagnostic testing company Cue Health Inc $481 million to scale up the production of rapid COVID-19 molecular test, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday. The company will raise the domestic production of COVID-19 test kits to 100,000 per day by March 2021 under the deal and deliver 6 million tests and 30,000 instruments to the government to support its response to the pandemic, the health agency said.

NIH starts clinical trial testing antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients

The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) said on Tuesday it has started a study to evaluate two antibody treatments in COVID-19 patients as part of the agency's program to identify promising drugs to help tackle the new coronavirus. The trial will test AbbVie Inc's psoriasis drug risankizumab along with Gilead Sciences' antiviral remdesivir, compared to a placebo and remdesivir.

J&J says review of illness that led to pause of coronavirus vaccine trial could take days

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would take a few days at least to hear from a safety monitoring panel about its review of the company's late-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial after announcing that the large study had been paused due to an unexplained illness in one participant. The pause comes around a month after AstraZeneca Plc also suspended trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine - which uses a similar technology - due to a participant falling ill. That trial remains on pause.

U.S. CDC reports 214,446 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 7,787,548 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 46,614 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 338 to 214,446. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Oct. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SP2YJp)

Canada to review Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate in real time

Moderna Inc said on Tuesday Canada's health ministry will review its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in real time, becoming the third vaccine maker to be accepted by the country for the process that may speed up approval. Health Canada is already conducting real-time reviews of COVID-19 vaccine candidates from BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc , as well as AstraZeneca.

Eli Lilly pauses trial of antibody drug Trump touted as COVID-19 'cure' over safety concern

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co said on Tuesday that the government-sponsored clinical trial of its COVID-19 antibody treatment similar to one taken by U.S. President Donald Trump has been paused because of a safety concern. Trump touted the Lilly drug, along with the antibody treatment from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc that he received for his COVID-19, as virtual "cures" in a video he posted last week.

Countries turn to rapid antigen tests to contain second wave of COVID-19

Countries straining to contain a second wave of COVID-19 are turning to faster, cheaper but less accurate tests to avoid the delays and shortages that have plagued efforts to diagnose and trace those infected quickly. Germany, where infections jumped by 4,122 on Tuesday to 329,453 total, has secured 9 million so-called antigen tests per month that can deliver a result in minutes and cost about 5 euros ($5.90) each. That would, in theory, cover more than 10% of the population.