Reuters Health News Summary

U.S. pandemic death toll mounts as danger season approaches

U.S. deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have surged past 2,000 for two days in a row as the most dangerous season of the year approached, taxing an overwhelmed healthcare system with U.S. political leadership in disarray. The toll from COVID-19 reached its second-highest level ever on Wednesday with 2,811 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally of official data, one short of the record from April 15.

Coronavirus claims 1.5 million lives globally with 10,000 dying each day

Over 1.5 million people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 with one death reported every nine seconds on a weekly average, as vaccinations are set to begin in December in a handful of developed nations. Half a million deaths occurred in just the last two months, indicating that the severity of the pandemic is far from over. Nearly 65 million people globally have been infected by the disease and the worst affected country, United States, is currently battling a third wave of coronavirus infections.

U.S. Supreme Court sides with challenge to California's COVID-19 religious service curbs

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a blow to California Governor Gavin Newsom's pandemic-related ban on indoor religious services, siding with a church that defied the policy and challenged it as unconstitutional religious discrimination. The decision followed a similar action by the justices on Nov. 25 that backed Christian and Jewish houses of worship that challenged New York state restrictions in coronavirus hot spots.

COVID-19 vaccine recipients will not be exempted from self isolation: The Telegraph

Recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom will not be exempted from self isolation if they are contacted by the country's tracing system, The Telegraph reported, citing government sources. Scientists have yet to learn whether the vaccine will stop the transmission of the virus, although the vaccine would give recipients immunity from the virus, the report added.

U.S. infectious disease expert Fauci criticizes UK's swift approval of Pfizer vaccine

Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious diseases expert, criticized UK regulators on Thursday for the swift approval of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, a day after the authorization was announced in London. Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said on Wednesday it had conducted a thorough assessment of the vaccine before granting its emergency use.

How COVID upended life as we knew it in a matter of weeks

On Jan. 1, 2020, as the world welcomed a new decade, Chinese authorities in Wuhan shut down a seafood market in the central city of 11 million, suspecting that an outbreak of a new "viral pneumonia" affecting 27 people might be linked to the site. Early lab tests in China pointed to a new coronavirus. By Jan. 20 it had spread to three countries.

Former U.S. Presidents Obama, Bush, Clinton willing to take coronavirus vaccine on camera

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton said they were willing to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus on television in order to ease any public skepticism over the safety of new vaccines. "I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama, a Democrat who left the White House in 2017, said in an interview with Sirius XM radio that aired on Wednesday.

Gaza authorities clamp down again to stem rise in COVID-19 cases

A partial lockdown will begin this weekend in the Gaza Strip after COVID-19 infections spiked in the densely populated territory, Gaza's Interior Ministry declared on Thursday. Mosques and most schools will be closed during the day although many businesses will be allowed to remain open until a nighttime curfew forces Gazans to stay at home. There will be a full closure at weekends.

Fortune or foresight? AstraZeneca and Oxford's stories clash on COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca and Oxford University have given conflicting accounts of how they came upon the most effective dosing pattern for their COVID-19 vaccine, a rare instance of public dissension between major institutions collaborating on a pivotal project. The discrepancy, reported for the first time by Reuters, centres on the regimen administered to a smaller group of volunteers in the late-stage trials, of half a dose followed by a full dose. This diverged from the original plan of two full doses, given to the majority of participants.

Brazil COVID-19 death toll surpasses 175,000, with almost 6.5 million cases

Brazil reported 50,434 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and 755 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 6,487,084 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 175,270, according to ministry data. It is the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India.