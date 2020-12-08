Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Explainer: I just got a COVID-19 vaccine. Now what?

Britain will become the first country in the world on Tuesday to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, initially making the shot available at 50 hospitals. The country's National Health Service will give priority to vaccinating people over the age of 80, frontline healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents.

How much plastic are you eating?

What's for dinner? Lego sushi, credit card burgers, or a well-done piece of PVC pipe? These examples may sound extreme, but can easily represent over time the cumulative amount of microscopic pieces of plastic we consume every day.

In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history. Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with the country a test case for the world as it contends with distributing a compound that must be stored at -70C (-94F).

Vast spaces leave Canada's remote and rural places vulnerable in COVID-19 fight

The coronavirus pandemic is racing through Canada's remote and rural regions, as isolation, a crucial buffer during the first wave, left their limited healthcare systems vulnerable once the virus arrived. The latest spread opens a new front for the world's second-largest country by area as it prepares for a logistically difficult vaccination program with COVID-19 infections now threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

Scientists spray saliva-like droplets in stadium to study how fans spread aerosols

Scientists are using the Netherlands' largest football stadium to model how a cheering football crowd might spread aerosols through the air by spraying fine droplets, made to resemble saliva, over the empty stands. Their hope is that by finding out more about the behaviour of aerosols or airborne particles, which could spread the coronavirus within a crowd, they will be able to remove them from the air and get fans back into stadiums and concert halls.

UK's initial AstraZeneca shots will come from Europe, taskforce says

Britain's initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will come from Europe rather than a domestic supply chain, the country's Vaccine Taskforce said. The "vast, vast, vast majority" - over 80% - of the 100 million doses AstraZeneca will produce for the United Kingdom will be made there, Ian McCubbin, manufacturing lead for the Vaccine Taskforce, said, but this year's first batches will not.

Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for COVID-19

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus.

Californians endure another lockdown as COVID-19 patients overwhelm hospitals

Most Californians faced heavy new restrictions on Monday aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, while New York's governor threatened to ban indoor restaurant dining in New York City as the United States feared infections would continue skyrocketing. Restaurants in Southern California, the San Francisco Bay Area and the state's agricultural San Joaquin Valley shut for all but takeout and delivery. Playgrounds closed, stores reduced capacity and hair salons and barbershops shuttered.

A year on, markets bustling in Chinese city where COVID-19 emerged

Hundreds of shoppers pack a wet market on a December weekday morning in the Chinese city of Wuhan, jostling to buy fresh vegetables and live fish, frogs and turtles. Almost a year since the city reported the world's first cases of COVID-19 in one of its handful of vast wet markets, and even as several other countries remain firmly in the grip of the subsequent pandemic, life in Wuhan has largely returned to normal.

