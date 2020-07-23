Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Global coronavirus cases exceed 15 million: Reuters tally

Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis. In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: "It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better."

Arizona sees ray of hope in virus battle but cases rise in 44 U.S. states

Arizona, which had the highest rate of positive tests for the novel coronavirus in the United States two weeks ago, is seeing a reduction in infections but it is only one of six states where case numbers are decreasing. Coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths are also rising in about 20 states, according to a Reuters tally, amid simmering disputes over whether mask wearing should be mandatory and how to safely reopen schools and businesses.

White House touts coming executive order on healthcare, saying it will 'have teeth'

President Donald Trump's coming executive order on healthcare will "have teeth," White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday. Conway said that the rollout of the executive order would be accompanied by a major speech by the president.

U.S. CDC reports 3,882,167 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 3,882,167 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 63,028 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 141,677. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2SGLijD)

Minnesota governor mandates use of face coverings in businesses, indoor public settings

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed an executive order on Wednesday requiring the use of face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. "By combatting the spread of COVID-19, masking will help protect our neighbors, keep our businesses open, and get us on track to return to the activities we love," the Democratic governor said in a statement.

Exclusive: Novavax executives could get big payday even if vaccine fails

One of the leading U.S. firms developing a coronavirus vaccine, Novavax Inc, has awarded executives stock options that could pay out tens of millions of dollars even if its efforts fail. Novavax CEO Stanley Erck and three other executives would earn the options, worth $101 million at Tuesday's closing stock price, if the company's vaccine candidate enters a mid-stage clinical trial - regardless of its eventual success, according to a company filing. The incentive plan, which has not been previously reported, allows the executives to start exercising the options a year after Novavax starts the so-called Phase 2 trial, as it expects to do soon.

U.S. to pay Pfizer, BioNTech $1.95 billion for COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. government will pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer Inc and German biotech BioNTech SE to innoculate 50 million people if it proves to be safe and effective, the companies said on Wednesday. The contract for 100 million doses of the vaccine amounts to a $39 price tag for what is likely to be a two-dose course of treatment.

Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 - WHO's Ryan

Researchers are making "good progress" in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday. WHO is working to ensure fair vaccine distribution, but in the meantime it is key to suppress the virus's spread, said Mike Ryan, head of WHO's emergencies programme, as daily new cases around the globe are at near-record levels.

Over half of U.S. companies plan virus contact tracing for employees: survey

More than half of U.S. companies surveyed by benefits company Mercer are starting COVID-19 contact tracing programs in their workplace with employees venturing back to offices even as new cases soar nationally. Countries such as South Korea have managed to contain the disease in part by tracking down and isolating everyone who has been in contact with an infected person.

California surpasses New York as worst-hit state in coronavirus cases

California on Wednesday overtook New York, the original epicenter of the nation's outbreak, as the worst-hit state for cases of COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally of county data. Total cases in the most populous U.S. state climbed above 414,000 with just a handful of California counties reporting 4,700 new cases so far on Wednesday.