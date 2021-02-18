Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK after detecting new virus strains

India will make COVID-19 molecular tests mandatory for people arriving directly or indirectly from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil in a bid to contain the spread of more infectious virus variants found in those countries. India, which has reported the highest number of overall COVID-19 cases after the United States, detected the South African variant in four people last month and the Brazilian one in one person this month.

GSK, Vir Biotech to expand COVID-19 research partnership for other diseases

GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology Inc will expand an existing partnership developing antibody therapies for COVID-19 to other diseases, the companies said on Wednesday. As a part of the deal to research and develop monoclonal antibody treatments for influenza and other respiratory illnesses, GSK will make a further $120 million equity investment in Vir and an additional upfront payment of $225 million.

U.S. administers 56.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States has administered 56,281,827 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Wednesday morning and delivered 72,423,125 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally of doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European COVID vaccine plans - experts

Most European countries are ignoring mentally ill patients in their COVID-19 vaccine strategies despite such patients being highly vulnerable to contracting and dying from the disease, the leading mental health organisations warned on Wednesday. Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness as a high-risk medical condition and to have made specific provisions for vaccinating patients.

Exclusive: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine supply to the EU about 10 million doses short of plan -sources

Pfizer Inc has not yet delivered to the European Union about 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that were due in December, EU officials said, leaving it about one-third short of the supply it had expected from the U.S. drugmaker. The shortfall is another blow to the EU, which has also been hit by delays in vaccine deliveries from Britain-based AstraZeneca Plc and U.S. biotech Moderna Inc. It had also faced earlier delays with the shot from Pfizer.

English lockdown reducing COVID-19 infections but prevalence still high, study finds

England's third national COVID-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy. Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.

Pfizer says South African variant could significantly reduce vaccine protection

A laboratory study suggests that the South African variant of the coronavirus may reduce antibody protection from the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine by two-thirds, and it is not clear if the shot will be effective against the mutation, the companies said on Wednesday. The study found the vaccine was still able to neutralize the virus and there is not yet evidence from trials in people that the variant reduces vaccine protection, the companies said.

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. J&J remains committed to providing 100 million doses by June but deliveries are likely to be "back-end loaded" as J&J works with the U.S. government to boost supply, Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said during a press call.

Mexico urges rich countries to stop 'hoarding' COVID-19 vaccines

Mexico on Wednesday made a plea at the U.N. Security Council for countries to stop hoarding vaccines against COVID-19 as poorer ones fall behind in the race to vaccinate their citizens. Three quarters of the first doses have been applied to citizens in only ten countries that account for 60% of global gross domestic product (GDP), Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, while in more than 100 countries no vaccines have been applied at all.

In first for the world, Britain OKs challenge trial exposing volunteers to COVID-19

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain became the first country in the world on Wednesday to give the go-ahead for human challenge trials in which volunteers will deliberately be exposed to COVID-19 to advance research into the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The trial, due to start within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged between 18 and 30 exposed to the smallest amount of the virus needed to cause infection, scientists behind the plans told reporters at a news briefing.