Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. CDC reports 3,296,599 coronavirus cases, 134,884 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 3,296,599 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 60,469 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 312 to 134,884. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on July 12 compared with its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2CpWgog)

Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE said on Monday two of their experimental coronavirus vaccines received 'fast track' designation from the U.S. health agency, speeding up the regulatory review process. The U.S.-listed shares of the German firm climbed about 10%, while Pfizer's stock rose about 2% before the bell.

Coronavirus-related syndrome surfaces in older adults; stillbirths cause worry

The following is a brief roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. COVID-19 inflammatory syndrome now seen in adults

California shuts down again as U.S. coronavirus crisis expands

California's governor ordered a retreat on Monday from the state's reopening as coronavirus cases soared and the state's two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego, announced all learning will be online-only when classes resume in a few weeks. California Governor Gavin Newsom shut bars and banned indoor restaurant dining statewide, while closing churches, gyms and hair salons in the hardest-hit counties.

Coronavirus hospitalisations keep declining in France

France on Monday reported a new fall in hospitalisations as a result of coronavirus infections as well as a diminution of patients in intensive care units in a new sign its healthcare system is able to cope with the pandemic for now. The Health ministry said the number of people in hospital with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, fell to 6,983 from 7,062 as of July 10, continuing a weeks-long downtrend.

WHO warns that coronavirus crisis may get 'worse and worse and worse'

The new coronavirus pandemic raging around the globe will worsen if countries fail to adhere to strict healthcare precautions, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday. "Let me be blunt, too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from the U.N. agency's headquarters in Geneva.

New U.S. health crisis looms as patients without COVID-19 delay care

A Texas man who waited until his brain tumor was softball-sized; a baby who suffered an ear infection for six days; a heart patient who died: The resurgence of COVID-19 is creating another health crisis as hospitals fill and patients are fearful or unable to get non-emergency care. With U.S. coronavirus infections reaching new heights, doctors and hospitals say they are also seeing sharp declines in patients seeking routine medical care and screenings - and a rise in those who have delayed care for so long they are far sicker than they otherwise would be.

WHO sounds alarm as coronavirus cases rise by one million in five days

The number of coronavirus infections around the world hit 13 million on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, climbing by a million in just five days. The pandemic has now killed more than half a million people in six-and-a-half months, and World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there would be no return to the "old normal" for the foreseeable future, especially if preventive measures were neglected.

Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases: WHO

Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday. Since authorities announced the outbreak on June 1, 48 cases have been confirmed in Congo's Equateur province, with a further three probable cases and a total of 20 deaths, WHO's top emergencies expert Mike Ryan said.

Pharmas restart drug trials after declines during pandemic, Medidata finds

Pharmaceutical companies have ramped up clinical trials in the past month, rebounding from a steep decline in activity following the start of the coronavirus outbreak, though activity remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new research shared with Reuters. The research, which was prepared by clinical trial consulting firm Medidata, shows that new subjects entered trials globally in June at a 30% lower rate than they did before the pandemic. But that is significantly higher than the roughly 70% decline in new subject starts in April.