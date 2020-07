Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Steroid drug purchased for COVID patients in poor countries: U.N.

An initial purchase of the steroid dexamethasone, shown to be effective in treating severe or critical COVID-19 patients, will be made for up to 4.5 million people in low- and middle-income countries, agencies said on Friday. The U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF) is negotiating the advance purchase under the deal led by UNITAID and Wellcome, as part of the World Health Organization's plan to accelerate access to therapeutics, a joint statement said.

White House says economy 'roaring back,' touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soar

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well both in the battle against coronavirus and in efforts to get the U.S. economy moving again despite several days of record spikes in new cases. Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the biggest one-day increase in the state since the pandemic started, according to a Reuters tally.

Beijing won't require proof of COVID-19 test for some residents leaving city

Beijing, starting on Saturday, will no longer require some residents seeking to travel out of the Chinese capital to show proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19, a municipal official said on Friday. Given the declining number of coronavirus cases in the current outbreak, residents from low-risk areas no longer need to provide evidence that they have tested negative, Pan Xuhong, spokesman of the Beijing Public Security Bureau, said at a regular news conference.

Philippines reports 1,531 new coronavirus cases, largest single-day increase

The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported six additional novel coronavirus deaths and 1,531 more infections, its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases. In a bulletin, the ministry said total cases have risen to 40,336 while deaths have reached 1,280. The previous high was 1,150 cases reported on June 23.

Coronavirus mortality in Italy is highest among poor, study shows

Poor Italians are significantly more likely to die of the coronavirus than higher-income groups, the country's first significant study into the disease's disproportionate social impact showed on Friday. Italy is one of the world's worst-hit countries with almost 35,000 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak emerged on Feb. 21 and it was the first European nation to report large-scale infections.

COVID-19 vaccines to enter late-stage trial by end of July, Fauci says

COVID-19 vaccine candidates will enter late-stage clinical studies by the end of the month, with others beginning in August, September and October, the U.S. government's top infectious diseases expert said on Thursday. The news comes as Moderna Inc, which is at the forefront of the country's vaccine development efforts, reiterated earlier in the day that a late-stage trial with 30,000 volunteers would begin this month.

German scientists start nationwide antibody study

German scientists began a nationwide study on Friday to gain a better overview of the actual prevalence of the new coronavirus in the country's population and test how well measures to prevent its spread are working. The study by the Helmholtz Centre for Infection Research (HZI) will start by testing around 3,000 blood samples from residents in the southern German town of Reutlingen for antibodies created when immune system fights the coronavirus.

Chicago to quarantine all arrivals from U.S. states with COVID-19 surges

Chicago will quarantine for 14 days all arrivals from U.S. states where coronavirus cases are surging, its Public Health Commissioner said late on Thursday, as the country reported a record number of new infections. Allison Arwady said the directive will take effect on Monday.

EU grants conditional clearance to COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir

The European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of COVID-19 antiviral remdesivir following an accelerated review process. The EU executive said the drug, produced by Gilead Sciences Inc , was the first medicine authorised in the European Union for treating COVID-19 following a "rolling review" begun by the European Medicines Agency at the end of April.

Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

President Donald Trump, yet again, hailed the United States' coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the country increased by more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new daily global record for the pandemic. A surge in coronavirus cases over the past week has put Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and led several governors to halt plans to reopen their states after strict lockdowns.