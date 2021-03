Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. ET/11:00 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Two protesters killed in Myanmar, shops and factories closed

Two protesters were killed by gunshot wounds to the head in Myanmar on Monday, witnesses said, while shops, factories and banks were closed in the main city Yangon as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-MEGHAN/

Meghan accuses UK royals of racism, says 'didn't want to be alive'

LONDON - Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused Britain's royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son's skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview that will send shockwaves through the monarchy.

U.S.

USA-RACE-GEORGEFLOYD/

Minneapolis trial in George Floyd death starts with weeks of painstaking jury selection

MINNEAPOLIS - The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd was due to begin on Monday with the screening of jurors to weigh murder and manslaughter charges in a case seen as a referendum on police violence against Black Americans.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-HARRIS-VACCINE/

VP Harris appeals to Americans to take COVID vaccine in NBA All-Star appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday appeared ahead of the NBA All-Star Game and appealed for Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines, as President Joe Biden's administration seeks to counter vaccine hesitancy among African Americans.

BUSINESS

USA-TEXAS-ELECTRICITY-DEBT/

Texas city-run and rural electric firms face bailout over storm crisis

Financial strains on Texas city-owned utilities, rural electric cooperatives and the grid operator has spurred calls for state aid and lured private equity firms into plans to fix multi-billion-dollar charges.

BLUEYONDER-M-A-PANASONIC/

Panasonic to buy U.S. software firm Blue Yonder for $6.5 billion: Nikkei

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp will buy U.S. software firm Blue Yonder for 700 billion yen, the Nikkei reported on Monday, saying it was the Japanese electronics firm's biggest acquisition since 2011.

ENTERTAINMENT

ALASKA-IDITAROD/

Socially distanced Iditarod sled dog teams dash off from secluded Alaska river site

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Forty-six mushers and their teams of huskies dashed off into the Alaska wilderness on Sunday in a socially distanced start to the annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, embarking on a course drastically altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

WOMENS-DAY/ATHLETICS/

World Athletics makes new equality pledges to mark International Women's Day

LONDON - World Athletics has marked International Women's Day with a series of pledges to "further advance the role of girls and women" in the sport under the campaign slogan "WeGrowAthletics".

OLYMPICS-2020/VOLUNTEERS-LIMBO/

Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold

TOKYO, March 8 - More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. But now, with the Games postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and for many still in doubt, they are left waiting in limbo, lives on hold.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-CARIBBEAN/REFINERY-ENVIRONMENT (PIX)

INSIGHT-Far from White House, Caribbean refinery to test Biden's promises on environmental justice

St. Croix's oil refinery in the Virgin Islands is a long way from the U.S. mainland. But the battle over the refinery's pollution on this Caribbean island and tourist resort is one of the first tests of how the Biden administration will prioritize environmental justice. As the United States has become the world's largest fossil fuel producer, opponents have grown more vocal about how many projects, particularly in the petrochemical and refining industries, are situated near low-income areas with large minority populations.

8 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/ERDOGAN

Turkey's Erdogan speaks at AKP meeting, women's day dinner

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at a congress of his ruling AK Party's women's branch and attends a dinner for health service and social security consultant women (1600 GMT).

8 Mar 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD (TV)

Jury selection begins for trial of Minneapolis policeman accused in George Floyd killing

Jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

8 Mar 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/

U.S. Treasury chief, IMF boss discuss 'womenomics" and gender impact of pandemic

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discuss the disproportionate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women, and how boosting inclusion of women could boost economic growth around the world.

8 Mar 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

8 Mar 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/MALAYSIA (TV)

Malaysia court to rule on application by rights groups including Amnesty International to challenge deportation of Myanmar nationals

The Kuala Lumpur High Court will decide on an application by rights groups, including Amnesty International, to challenge Malaysia's decision to send back a group of 1,086 Myanmar nationals on Feb. 23 on three Myanmar navy ships, despite a court order halting the deportation. The court has extended the stay order barring the remaining 114 detainees being deported before the March 9 hearing.

9 Mar 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HONGKONG-POLITICS/REFORMS

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong gives briefing on electoral reforms

The Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Hong Kong will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. to brief international media about the Beijing's decision to improve the electoral system of the former British colony.

9 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AIRBNB-EUROPE/CITIES (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Pandemic tames Airbnb in Europe's tourist hotspots - for now

The COVID-19 pandemic has achieved what many mayors across Europe have tried and failed to do: wipe out tens of thousands of Airbnbs from city centres and so help lower rental costs for local residents, in some places by as much as 15%.

8 Mar 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/STIMULUS-PAYMENTS (PIX)

U.S. Treasury could send $1,400 COVID payments in days, child credits a challenge

With plenty of recent practice sending coronavirus payments, the U.S. government should be able to launch the next round of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say.

8 Mar 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/CARBON-EU

EU lawmakers debate call for carbon levy on EU imports to raise global climate ambition

European lawmakers debate the draft resolution on a WTO-compatible EU carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM).

8 Mar 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DIVERSITY

U.S. central bankers are mostly white men. The Fed wants to change that. Over more than a century of the Federal Reserve's existence, the critical job of controlling the cost of money and the availability of credit has fallen mostly to white men. Inside the Fed there is a move to change that

9 Mar

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

WOMENS-DAY/SAFRICA-PILOT (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot teaches others to bust the glass ceiling

South Africa's first Black female helicopter pilot Refilwe Ledwaba has some words of advice for anyone who fears discrimination will prevent them from achieving their dreams: Instead of focusing on those who seek to bring you down, find some of the many people who would be happy to see you doing what you love and join forces with them.

8 Mar 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS

Dutch PM Rutte to update coronavirus measures in the Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will update his government's coronavirus measures in a televised news conference

8 Mar 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

JAPAN-FUKUSHIMA/ANNIVERSARY-LEGACY

Ten years after Fukushima, Japan remembers 'man-made' nuclear disaster

When a huge earthquake and tsunami struck Japan 10 years ago this week, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima, a stunned world watched the chaotic struggle to contain the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl.

9 Mar 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/SECURITY-CRIME (PIX) (TV)

With theft on the rise, Lebanon's collapse piles strain on security forces

A story looking at a rise in some crime rates in Lebanon, where the financial crisis has fueled poverty and unrest. Meanwhile, pressure is piling on security forces, whose salaries are fast losing value thanks to a currency crash.

9 Mar