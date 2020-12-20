REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GLOBAL-CASES

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million

(Reuters) - Global coronavirus infections surpassed the 75 million mark on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, as several nations around the world begin vaccinating against the virus.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN

To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain up to 70% more transmissible than the original.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-VACCINES

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as U.S. races to broaden injection campaign

DETROIT/LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. distribution of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine began on Saturday, with more than 3,700 sites due to start receiving and administering shots as soon as Monday, vastly widening the rollout started last week by Pfizer Inc.

CYBER-BREACH

Trump downplays impact of massive hacking, questions Russia involvement

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, in his first comments about a widespread data breach across the U.S. government, on Saturday downplayed the cyber espionage campaign and questioned whether Russia was to blame as alleged by his own top diplomat.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER-USA

'Powerful tradecraft': how foreign cyber-spies compromised America

(Reuters) - Speaking at a private dinner for tech security executives at the St. Regis Hotel in San Francisco in late February, America's cyber defense chief boasted how well his organizations protect the country from spies.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-BUSINESS

'Kick in the teeth'- UK business groups raise concern over new COVID restrictions

Business groups expressed concerns over Britain's new COVID-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-PHILIPPINES-CINEMA

Movie by gondola: Philippine cinema offers Venice-themed pandemic escape

MANILA (Reuters) - Some moviegoers in the Philippine capital, tired of lengthy COVID-19 restrictions, are opting for a taste of Venice, bobbing in front of the big screen in socially distanced gondolas.

THAILAND-MUSIC

K-Pop? How about T-Pop? Thai artists shoot for global audience

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Move over K-Pop. Here comes T-Pop.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK

NBA notebook: Thunder waive Leaf, Schofield

The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forwards T.J. Leaf and Admiral Schofield, the team announced.

SOCCER-USA-MEWIS

Mewis named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year

(Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Sam Mewis was named U.S. Soccer's female player of the year on Saturday.

