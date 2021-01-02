REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-USA

China senior diplomat says U.S. relations at 'new crossroads'

China's relationship with the United States has reached a "new crossroads" and could get back on the right track following a period of "unprecedented difficulty", senior diplomat Wang Yi said in official comments published on Saturday.

BRITAIN-EU

With little ado, a divided United Kingdom casts off into the Brexit unknown

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom began the New Year outside the European Union's orbit on Friday after ending a tempestuous 48-year liaison with the European project, its most significant geopolitical shift since the loss of empire.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Romney urges sweeping vaccine plan as U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the U.S. government to immediately enlist veterinarians, combat medics and others in an all-out national campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations and slow a surging rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

USA-TRUMP

Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defense bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the U.S. Senate on Friday when fellow Republicans joined Democrats to override a presidential veto for the first time in his tenure, pushing through a defense policy bill he opposed just weeks before he leaves office.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-EXECUTIVE

Facebook's advertising integrity chief leaves company

Facebook Inc's chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company's ad products around sensitive subjects such as politics and coronavirus misinformation, departed this week, according to an internal company post viewed by Reuters on Friday.

AIRLINES-SAFETY

Aviation deaths rise worldwide in 2020 even as fatal incidents, flights fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of people killed in large commercial airplane crashes rose in 2020 to 299 worldwide, even as the number of crashes fell by more than 50%, a Dutch consulting firm said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-CONCERT

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

FILM-BOX-OFFICE-2021

Theaters look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Movie theater operators, after a year of dismal ticket sales during the pandemic, are hoping a lineup of superheroes, fighter pilots and cinema's most famous spy will help them stage a comeback in 2021.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

Browns cleared to practice after no new positive COVID-19 results

The Cleveland Browns said they have been given the green light by the NFL to return to practice on Friday ahead of their pivotal regular-season finale after having no new positive COVID-19 test results.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL

NHL planning two outdoor games at Lake Tahoe - report

The National Hockey League (NHL) is planning to have two regular season outdoor games without fans at Lake Tahoe in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGER-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Niger to announce provisional results of presidential election

Niger's national electoral commission is expected to announce full provisional results of the Dec. 27 presidential election. The election appears headed to a run-off in February with the ruling party candidate short of the 50% he needs to win in the first round.

2 Jan 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT