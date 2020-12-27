REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-VACCINES
Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind
Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the world.
CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION
Central African Republic votes under threat of violence
BANGUI (Reuters) - Voters in Central African Republic go to the polls on Sunday for presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the government tries to hold off a rebel advance.
U.S.
USA-TRUMP
Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions
PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.
SHOOTING-ROCKFORD
Suspect in custody after three reported killed in Illinois shooting
Illinois police said they had arrested a suspect on Saturday after media reported three people had been were killed and three injured in a nighttime shooting at a bowling alley.
BUSINESS
USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING
U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% as online shopping booms- Mastercard report
U.S. retail sales rose 3% during this year's expanded holiday shopping season from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24, a report by Mastercard Inc said on Saturday, powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-ECONOMY
China to leapfrog U.S. as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank
LONDON (Reuters) - China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.
ENTERTAINMENT
PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON
Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA-FACEBOOK
Facebook removes Australian celebrity chef's page for COVID-19 conspiracies
Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the tech giant's latest move to police false content about the pandemic
SPORTS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL
NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test
The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-NORMAN
Golf: Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home
Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with COVID-19 symptoms.
UPCOMING
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)
Central African Republic holds presidential and parliamentary elections
Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking re-election in a poll that some opposition parties wanted postponed after violence flared in parts of the country. Rwanda and Russia have sent military aid to help the government restore calm, as its security forces and United Nations peacekeepers battle rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital.
27 Dec 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT
NIGER-ELECTIONS/POLLS OPEN (TV)
Polls open in Niger presidential and legislative elections
Nigeriens go to the polls to elect a new president at the end of the Mahamadou Issoufou's mandate. Issoufou's decision not to seek a third term contrasts with presidents in Ivory Coast and Guinea, who have won third terms earlier this year despite violent protests and concerns about a slide in democratic gains. Former Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum is the flagbearer of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism and is seen as the favourite. Niger, alongside neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, is facing a prolonged security crisis due to attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.
27 Dec 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
NIGER-ELECTIONS/ (TV)
Niger holds presidential and legislative elections
Niger holds an election that is expected to lead to the West African country's first democratic transfer of power. President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping aside after two five-year terms, in contrast to leaders in Ivory Coast and Guinea who used constitutional changes to extend their tenures to three terms. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held on Feb. 21. 27 Dec 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)
Germany expected to begin COVID-19 vaccinations
Gemany expects to start administering first vaccinations against COVID-19.
27 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)
COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Portugal
Portugal begins vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, with health workers at risk of being directly exposed to the disease being the first ones to get the jab.
27 Dec 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT