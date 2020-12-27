REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-EUROPE-VACCINES

Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

Europe launches a cross-border vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the world.

CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION

Central African Republic votes under threat of violence

BANGUI (Reuters) - Voters in Central African Republic go to the polls on Sunday for presidential and legislative elections being held under a cloud of violence as the government tries to hold off a rebel advance.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

SHOOTING-ROCKFORD

Suspect in custody after three reported killed in Illinois shooting

Illinois police said they had arrested a suspect on Saturday after media reported three people had been were killed and three injured in a nighttime shooting at a bowling alley.

BUSINESS

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING

U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% as online shopping booms- Mastercard report

U.S. retail sales rose 3% during this year's expanded holiday shopping season from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24, a report by Mastercard Inc said on Saturday, powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-ECONOMY

China to leapfrog U.S. as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank

LONDON (Reuters) - China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-MICHAEL-JACKSON

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA-FACEBOOK

Facebook removes Australian celebrity chef's page for COVID-19 conspiracies

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the tech giant's latest move to police false content about the pandemic

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-NFL

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GOLF-NORMAN

Golf: Norman out of hospital, to continue isolating at home

Australian golfing great Greg Norman returned home on Saturday after being admitted to hospital in Florida on Christmas Day with COVID-19 symptoms.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Central African Republic holds presidential and parliamentary elections

Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking re-election in a poll that some opposition parties wanted postponed after violence flared in parts of the country. Rwanda and Russia have sent military aid to help the government restore calm, as its security forces and United Nations peacekeepers battle rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital.

27 Dec 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTIONS/POLLS OPEN (TV)

Polls open in Niger presidential and legislative elections

Nigeriens go to the polls to elect a new president at the end of the Mahamadou Issoufou's mandate. Issoufou's decision not to seek a third term contrasts with presidents in Ivory Coast and Guinea, who have won third terms earlier this year despite violent protests and concerns about a slide in democratic gains. Former Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum is the flagbearer of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism and is seen as the favourite. Niger, alongside neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, is facing a prolonged security crisis due to attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

27 Dec 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NIGER-ELECTIONS/ (TV)

Niger holds presidential and legislative elections

Niger holds an election that is expected to lead to the West African country's first democratic transfer of power. President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping aside after two five-year terms, in contrast to leaders in Ivory Coast and Guinea who used constitutional changes to extend their tenures to three terms. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held on Feb. 21. 27 Dec 08:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Germany expected to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Gemany expects to start administering first vaccinations against COVID-19.

27 Dec 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Portugal

Portugal begins vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, with health workers at risk of being directly exposed to the disease being the first ones to get the jab.

27 Dec 10:30 ET / 10:30 GMT