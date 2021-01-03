REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/01:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-VACCINE

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Experts at India's drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday.

IRAN-ISRAEL-ZARIF

Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-REPUBLICANS

U.S. Senator Cruz leads long-shot Republican bid to overturn Biden's victory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that has virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

USA-ELECTION-PENCE

U.S. appeals court rejects lawmaker's bid to have Pence overturn Biden's win

A federal appeals court on Saturday rejected a Republican congressman's bid to allow Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory in favor of President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

CRYTO-CURRENCY

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

TESLA-DELIVERIES

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry

ENTERTAINMENT

PORTUGAL-FADO-CARMO

Carlos do Carmo, the 'Sinatra' of Portugal's fado, dies aged 81

Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo, one of the country's most beloved artists who was known as the "Sinatra" of the soulful, melancholic fado music, died on Friday at the age of 81.

MUSIC-BTS-CONCERT

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

GOYANG, South Korea (Reuters) - Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-LITTLE

NFL-Floyd Little, 'The Franchise' of Denver Broncos fame, dies at 78

Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, whose on-field heroics for the Denver Broncos earned him the nickname "The Franchise," died on Friday at the age of 78.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

In Washington's months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser: local government.

3 Jan 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/PELOSI (TV)

Pelosi reelected as House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi is reelected as House Speaker, as the newly elected U.S. Congress meets for the first time, with a narrower Democratic majority in the House of Representatives and control of the Senate hinging on the outcome of a pair of runoff elections in Georgia.

3 Jan 16:55 ET / 16:55 GMT