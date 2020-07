Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-ELECTION

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections under shadow of security law

HONG KONG - Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in Legislative Council elections in September.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

Australia's Victoria state records another day of high coronavirus infections

SYDNEY - Australia's second most-populous state on Saturday reported one of its highest daily increases in new coronavirus infections and warned the numbers would get worse before they got better as it began its first weekend under a six-week lockdown.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-STONE

'A free man': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

USA-TRUMP-IMMIGRATION

Trump's planned order on 'dreamer' immigrants will not include amnesty - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants who are in the United States illegally but arrived in the country as children, a White House spokesman said on Friday.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fall; underlying inflation stabilizing

WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices unexpectedly fell in June as rising costs for energy goods were offset by weakness in services, pointing to subdued inflation that should allow the Federal Reserve to keep pumping money into the economy to arrest a downward spiral.

TIKTOK-AMAZON-SECURITY

Amazon.Com Bans, Then Un-Bans Tiktok App From Employee Mobile Devices

In the span of a few hours on Friday, Amazon.com Inc banned and then unbanned the TikTok video sharing app from employee mobile devices, calling the move a mistake.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Ex-Wife Or Friend Defecated In Their Bed In "Fitting End" To Marriage, Depp Tells Court

LONDON - Movie star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship".

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-LYNN

Battle of Britain flypast marks Vera Lynn funeral

DITCHLING, England - A Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flew past the funeral of Vera Lynn on Friday, honouring a singer who became a symbol of hope during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic before her death last month at 103.

SPORTS

GOLF-OHIO

Golf: Morikawa tames stormy Muirfield to extend lead

Collin Morikawa had never played Muirfield Village Golf Club before this week but one would hardly know by looking at his scorecard as he moved into a three-shot, second-round lead at the Workday Charity Open in Dublin, Ohio on Friday.

SOCCER-MLS-USA

Ex-MLS coach Marsch eyeing another role

Jesse Marsch is enjoying success as a head coach in Europe, but there is one position that could lure him back to the United States: coach of the U.S. Men's National Team.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Amid coronavirus pandemic Bosnia marks 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 06:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/CEREMONY-STARTS (PIX) (TV)

Ceremonies marking 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre start

Ceremonies to commemorate 25th anniversary of the 1995 massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys start at the Potocari-Srebrenica Memorial Centre

11 Jul 06:30 ET / 06:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/PRAYERS (PIX) (TV)

Prayers held for victims of Srebrenica massacre

Prayers held for victims of 1995 the massacre of about 8,000

Muslim men and boys in Srebrenica, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/BURIAL (PIX) (TV)

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre

Burial of nine newly identified victims of Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 11:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BOSNIA-SREBRENICA/ANNIVERSARY-WRAP (PIX) (TV)

Bosnia commemorates 25th anniversary of Srebrenica massacre

Wrap of the events on the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Srebrenica massacre in which about 8,000 Muslim men and boys were killed, regarded as Europe's worst atrocity since World War Two

11 Jul 14:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/STONE (PIX)

Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

President Donald Trump commutes the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

11 Jul 20:00 ET / 20:00 GMT