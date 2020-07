Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-PUTIN-RAINBOW

Putin mocks U.S. embassy for flying rainbow flag

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin on Friday mocked the U.S. embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to celebrate LGBT rights, suggesting it reflected the sexual orientation of its staff.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong officials disappointed at Canada's move to suspend extradition pact

HONG KONG - Senior officials in Hong Kong said on Saturday they were "very disappointed" at Canada's decision to suspend its extradition treaty with the Chines

U.S.

USA-TRUMP

Trump blasts 'left-wing cultural revolution' at Mount Rushmore

MOUNT RUSHMORE NATIONAL MEMORIAL, S.D. - President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami

Alabama and six other U.S. states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push toward mandating mask-wearing in public.

BUSINESS

BOEING-747

End of the runway for 747 jumbo as Boeing placed final part orders

SEATTLE - Boeing Co (BA.N) and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet program at least a year ago, signaling the end for a plane that democratized global air travel in the 1970s but fell behind modern twin-engine aircraft, industry sources said on Friday.

FIAT-CHRYSLER-M-A-PSA

Fiat, PSA stick to merger deal after dividend cut report

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler (FCA) and PSA said on Friday they were sticking to the merger plan signed last year after a newspaper said the carmakers were looking at spinning off assets to cut a planned 5.5 billion euro ($6.2 billion) cash payout to FCA shareholders.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-DRIVE-IN-HORROR

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

TOKYO - A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ANGOLA-ENTERTAINMENT

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

LUANDA - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WASHINGTON

Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASEBALL-MLB

MLB cancels 2020 All-Star Game due to COVID-19 pandemic

This year's Major League Baseball (MLB) All-Star Game has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Los Angeles Dodgers will instead stage the Midsummer Classic in 2022, organisers said Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AUSTRALIA-ELECTION/

Australian government tested in by-election contest

Australia's conservative government will try to become the first in 100 years to win a seat held by the opposition Labor party in a by-election held in the electorate of Eden Monaro, in the south of New South Wales.

4 Jul 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT