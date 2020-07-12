REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/06 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/06 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

SYRIA-SECURITY-AID

Lives will be lost as Syria aid access cut, aid agencies warn

BEIRUT - A U.N. Security Council resolution that leaves only one of two border crossings open for aid deliveries from Turkey into rebel-held northwestern Syria will cost lives and intensify the suffering of 1.3 million people living there, aid agencies said.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA

Australia's Victoria state marks week of triple-digit coronavirus cases

MELBOURNE - Australia's Victoria state marked a week of triple-digit increases in new coronavirus infections on Sunday, while a community outbreak in neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) has put the state on high alert.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-MASK

In first, Trump dons masks in visit to a military medical facility

BETHESDA, Md. - President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers.

USA-TRUMP-STONE

'Witch Hunt': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

TESLA-MODEL-Y

Tesla slashes Model Y SUV price as pandemic weighs on auto sector

Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Ex-wife or friend defecated in their bed in "fitting end" to marriage, Depp tells court

LONDON (Reuters) - Movie star Johnny Depp told London's High Court on Friday that his ex-wife Amber Heard or her friend had defecated in their bed in what he described as a "fitting end to the relationship".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN

Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan, son in stable condition - health officials

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's most famous film star Amitabh Bachchan, and his son Abhishek, are in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, a hospital official and government health authorities said on Sunday.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-JAMES

LeBron reveals he won't wear social justice message

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said Saturday that he won't wear a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA season resumes.

BASKETBALL-NBA-CORONAVIRUS

NBA docs worried about lingering effects of COVID-19

League physicians and officials are concerned about the lingering health effects for NBA players who contract the coronavirus, ESPN reported Saturday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EDUCATION

Canada's part-time back-to-school plans leave parents in the lurch, hit productivity

Many Canadian regions are preparing for a partial return to class for school children in the fall, following a blended model of in-school and online course work. But the model is untenable for working parents with limited childcare options, parents say, and will force them to cut back on working hours. And it will worsen an uneven economic crisis that has disproportionately hurt women and lower income families, already overly affected by layoffs and reduced hours amid coronavirus closures. 12 Jul

NIGERIA-ARBITRATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria seeks in UK court right to challenge $10 bln P&ID case

The Nigerian government asks a London court to let the country challenge a $10 billion arbitration award to Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) for a failed gas project, despite Nigerian lawyers having missed the window of appeal in 2017. 13 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-POLITICS/SECURITY

UK members of powerful security commitee to be confirmed by parliament

Members of the powerful intelligence and security committee (ISC) will be confirmed, a necessary step before Britain publishes a report into Russian interference in British politics. 13 Jul

USA-ELECTION/RACE

FACTBOX-Trump and Biden divided on race, criminal justice policies

Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, have contrasting views and records on criminal justice and the U.S. racial divide, issues that have risen in prominence in the 2020 election. Here is a look at their stances and backgrounds. 13 Jul

SURINAME-POLITICS/

Suriname ex justice minister Santokhi expected to win presidency

Former Suriname justice Minister Chan Santokhi is expected to be tapped by parliament as the country's new president in an uncontested election after incumbent Desi Bouterse's party suffered heavy losses in this year's parliamentary elections. Suriname's president is elected by parliament. 13 Jul

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/

Malaysia's PM faces first parliamentary test in bid to replace speaker

Malaysia's parliament resumes on Monday, when MPs will vote on whether or not to replace the lower house speaker, in what is seen as a bellwether for support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. The motion to replace the speaker will serve as a de-facto confidence vote in Muhyiddin's leadership, as he grapples with a razor-thin parliamentary majority after being unexpectedly appointed as prime minister in March. 13 Jul

JAPAN-POLITICS/TOKYO-GOVERNOR (PIX) (TV)

Interview with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on COVID-19, Oympics, other challenges

Japan's Yuriko Koike, newly re-elected governor of Tokyo and a sometime rival to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe , speaks to Reuters one week after her re-election of the Japanese capital, where coronavirus cases have spiked again, fanning concerns about a second wave of infections and adding to doubts about whether the Summer Olympic Games can be held next year 13 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FEDERALRESERVE-MARKETS (GRAPHIC) (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Federal Reserve's $3 trillion virus rescue inflates market bubbles

The Federal Reserve's $3 trillion bid to stave off an economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak is fueling excesses across U.S. capital markets. 13 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EGYPT-REFUGEES (PIX) (TV)

Having lost jobs, Sudanese and Africans are stuck in Egypt

Many Sudanese migrant workers have lost their jobs and face eviction from their homes in Egypt since COVID-19 hit the country as they work in the informal economy. Many of them come from Darfur, having flown from the war-torn region in the 2000s, trying first to survive in Khartoum and now struggling as refugees in Cairo. 13 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA

Slovakia authorities to discuss coronavirus containment measures Slovakia's state epidemiological authorities are expected to meet to discuss whether tighter restrictions need to be imposed again after a recent spike in cases. 13 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ECUADOR-EDUCATION (PIX)

Ecuador teen sets up a school under a tree for kids without internet An Ecuadorean teenager has set up an improvised school under a tree in a poor neighborhood of northern Guayaquil for some 40 students who haven't been able to study during the COVID-19 lockdown for lack of computers or internet access. 13 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

WARCRIMES-KOSOVO/THACI

Kosovo's Thaci to meet war crimes prosecutors in The Hague

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci due to be interviewed by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague after being indicted by a special tribunal. 13 Jul