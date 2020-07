Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/06 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

EU-SUMMIT

Netherlands's Rutte holds out as deadlocked EU talks go into second day

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held out against his European Union counterparts on Saturday as negotiations on a massive stimulus fund ran into a second day and officials predicted a rough road ahead.

FRANCE-NANTES-FIRE

Fire destroys organ, shatters stained glass at Nantes cathedral in France

NANTES, France (Reuters) - A fire in the 15-century cathedral in the western French city of Nantes blew out stained glass windows and destroyed the grand organ on Saturday, and officials said they suspected arson/

U.S.

PEOPLE-JOHN-LEWIS-OBIT

John Lewis, U.S. congressman and sharecropper's son, was civil rights hero

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Lewis, who died on Friday at age 80, was a hero of the U.S. civil rights movement of the 1960s who endured beatings by white police and mobs and played an outsized role in American politics for 60 years.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

U.S. divided over masks, schools as coronavirus cases rise by over 70,000 again

Americans debated mask mandates and the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday as state and local officials imposed conflicting orders and cases rose by more than 70,000 across the nation for the second day in a row.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-CYBER

Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts

Twitter Inc said on Saturday that hackers were able to download account information for up to eight accounts involved in the hack of its systems this week, but said none of them were verified accounts.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BANKRUPTCY-BONUSES

On eve of bankruptcy, U.S. firms shower execs with bonuses

Nearly a third of more than 40 large companies seeking U.S. bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic awarded bonuses to executives within a month of filing their cases, according to a Reuters analysis of securities filings and court records.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai, daughter, hospitalised for COVID-19 - media

Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter were hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment, the Times of India reported on Saturday, days after her husband and father-in-law were admitted.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP

Paper made up quotes to defame Depp, actress tells UK libel trial

LONDON (Reuters) - Actress and #MeToo campaigner Katherine Kendall said on Friday Britain's Sun newspaper had deliberately misused her quotes in an article which labelled Hollywood star Johnny Depp a "wife beater".

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020

Olympics: Organisers announce schedule for rearranged Tokyo Games

TOKYO/BERN, Switzerland (Reuters) - The Tokyo Olympics next year will use the same venues and follow an almost identical competition schedule as the one originally planned for this year before the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Friday.

BASKETBALL-NBA-AWARDS

NBA MVP, Rookie of Year races are over

There is nothing more Giannis Antetokounmpo can do in his bid to win his second consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player award.

UPCOMING ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-ART (PIX) For pandemic, Chinese performance artist holds his tongue in protest In the year of COVID-19, Chinese performance artist Brother Nut placed big metallic clips on his lips for 30 days to protest against not speaking up. In another performance, he sealed his mouth with a packaging tape with the numerals "404", the internet error code for a page not found, written across it, alluding to censorship in reporting on the spread of the coronavirus. 19 Jul CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

PAKISTAN-RIGHTS/PROTESTS-INSURGENCY (PIX) Baloch families seek answers from Pakistan as more disappear amid insurgency In an effort to dismantle a decades-old secessionist insurgency in the southwestern province of Balochistan, which the Pakistani government says is backed by foreign powers, security forces have picked up thousands of residents, often holding them in secret without charges for years, according to protesters and rights groups. Hundreds of families have protested for over a decade in an effort to locate relatives that have gone "missing" - a term used in Pakistan for enforced disappearances, one of Pakistan's longest-standing human rights issues. 19 Jul