TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-USA-SOUTHKOREA

North Korea says no need to sit down with U.S. for talks

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea does not feel the need to have talks with the United States, which would be nothing more than "a political tool" for Washington, a senior North Korean diplomat said on Saturday, ahead of a U.S. envoy's visit to South Korea

HONGKONG-PROTESTS

Hong Kong officials disappointed at Canada's move to suspend extradition pact

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Senior officials in Hong Kong said on Saturday they were "very disappointed" at Canada's decision to suspend its extradition treaty with the Chinese-ruled city and again slammed Washington for "interfering" in its affairs.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP

Trump blasts "left-wing cultural revolution" at Mount Rushmore

S.D. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that protesters were trying to erase U.S. history.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami

Alabama and six other U.S. states reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew ahead of the Independence Day weekend and Arkansas joined a push toward mandating mask-wearing in public.

BUSINESS

WIRECARD-ACCOUNTS-PHILIPPINES

Wirecard ex-COO Marsalek's entry into Philippines was faked, minister says

MANILA (Reuters) - Immigration records showing Wirecard's former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek arrived in the Philippines on June 23 and departed for China the next day were falsified, Philippines Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said on Saturday.

ROYAL-DUTCH-SHELL-HEADQUARTERS

Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) is not ruling out moving its headquarters from the Netherlands to Britain, the oil company's chief executive Ben van Beurden said in a Dutch newspaper interview published on Saturday.

ENTERTAINMENT

CZECH-FILMFESTIVAL

Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-DRIVE-IN-HORROR

Tokyo scare squad offers drive-in horror shows amid coronavirus fears

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Japanese performance group is starting a run of drive-in horror shows for people who are scared of catching the coronavirus but still want to get close-up frights from ghouls and zombies.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BOU-PREVIEW

Solskjaer says Man Utd can still improve and expects tight finish

Manchester United's 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions does not mean they have cracked the code as there is still room for improvement, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

RUGBY-UNION-ENGLAND-TUILAGI

Rugby: Foreign club switch would rule Tuilagi out of England selection, says RFU

England centre Manu Tuilagi cannot represent the national team if he joins a foreign club after his departure from Leicester Tigers, with the Rugby Football Union (RFU) saying it has no plans to alter its selection policy.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AUSTRALIA-ELECTION/

Australian government tested in by-election contest

Australia's conservative government will try to become the first in 100 years to win a seat held by the opposition Labor party in a by-election held in the electorate of Eden Monaro, in the south of New South Wales. 4 Jul

JAPAN-ELECTION/TOKYO-VOTE (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo residents vote for the leader of Japan's capital amid increasing coronavirus cases

Tokyo residents vote for the leader of Japan's capital amid increasing coronavirus cases. Polling stations are deploying measures from plastic screen to disposal gloves to prevent the virus spread. The incumbent governor Yuriko Koike is seen as a leading candidate with her recent initiatives to tackle COVID-19 crisis. 5 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COLOMBIA-CARIBBEAN (TV)

Coronavirus surges on Colombia's Caribbean coast, doctors warn deaths underreported

Coronavirus cases and deaths are surging along Colombia's Caribbean coast as the region becomes the epicenter of the pandemic in the Andean country, with doctors warning many deaths are going undetected. 5 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-TOURISM (TV)

Bali holds mass prayers for tourism sector ahead of reopening

The Indonesian resort island of Bali holds mass prayers ahead of the planned reopening of domestic travel, after the tourism sector was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.The reopening comes despite rising number of coronavirus cases in the country. 5 Jul