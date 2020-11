Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 5 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-FRANCE-SECURITY-NICE

France's Macron to Muslims: I hear your anger, but won't accept violence

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he respected Muslims who were shocked by cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad but that was no excuse for violence, as his officials ramped up security after a knife attack in a French church that killed three people this week.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN

'Stay at home': Johnson locks down England as UK COVID-19 cases pass 1 million

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION

Trump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday launches his final, two-day sprint of campaigning across the battleground states of the 2020 election in a dramatic bid to defy the polls and win a come-from-behind victory over Democrat Joe Biden.

US-USA-JAILS-GEORGIA

Georgia lawmakers seek jail reform after Reuters investigation

(Reuters) - Georgia lawmakers are pressing for stronger jail oversight after a Reuters investigation identified hundreds of deaths in the state's county jails and dangerous lapses in inmate medical care.

BUSINESS

US-FRANCE-AMAZON

Amazon drops French Black Friday ad campaign as lockdown starts

PARIS (Reuters) - Amazon is withdrawing advertising for pre-Black Friday discounts in France, after the government said the campaign was unfair to small shops at time when a coronavirus lockdown has forced them to close.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-INEQUALITY-INS

The great divergence: U.S. COVID-19 economy has delivered luxury houses for some, evictions for others

(Reuters) - When the temperature dipped near freezing in Columbus, Ohio in mid-October, the children had no heat. The gas had been shut off in their apartment for nonpayment. DaMir Coleman, 8, and his brother, KyMir, 4, warmed themselves in front of the electric oven.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-PEOPLE-CONNERY

Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90.

US-FILMFESTIVAL-TOKYO

Tokyo film festival taps 'power of the arts' to give courage amid pandemic

The Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on.

SPORTS

US-OLYMPICS-USOPC-REFORMS

Trump signs U.S. reform bill into law after Nassar abuse scandal

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday signed into law a bill designed to give Olympic athletes greater protection and more input into decision making in the wake of the Larry Nassar gymnastics sexual abuse scandal.

US-BASEBALL-MLB-PIT-ARCHER

Pirates decline Archer's $11M option

The Pittsburgh Pirates have declined the $11 million option on Chris Archer, making the starting pitcher a free agent, multiple outlets reported Saturday night.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/LITIGATION-WINS

Key legal battles shape upcoming U.S. presidential election

A federal judge in Texas will hold a hearing on Monday on whether Houston officials illegally allowed drive-through voting and must toss more than 100,000 votes in the Democratic-leaning area.

1 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivorians await results of presidential election

Ivorians wait for the results of the presidential election with President Alassane Ouattara's main rivals expected to deliver a joint response to Saturday's vote.

1 Nov 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

1 Nov 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RUSSIA-KYRGYZSTAN (PIX)

INSIGHT-Pandemic protests test Putin's influence in ex-Soviet space

When mobs stormed government buildings and hounded the president from office in the Central Asian republic of Kyrgyzstan after disputed elections last month, Vladimir Putin seemed unimpressed. "Every time they have an election, they practically have a coup," Putin told a video conference of Russian experts from his residence. "This is not funny." The observation may be valid. But this latest revolution, as the stories of Kyrgyz people like Ulan Kudaiberdiyev reveal, was different.

2 Nov

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-FAMILIES (PIX)

Trump's election split families and friends. Will a Trump loss help them to heal?

President Donald Trump's election in 2016 deepened America's divide, causing bitter splits within families and among friends. His polarizing rhetoric evoked strong feelings, driving loved ones apart. Now, with polls showing Trump heading for a possible electoral we ask divided families and friends whether they expect to heal and reconcile if Trump loses the election. And if he doesn't lose, then what? A microcosmic tale of Trump's effect on American society after four years in office.

2 Nov

USA-CHINA/MEDIA

Deadline for six U.S. media outlets to report on operations in China

Deadline for six U.S. media outlets, American Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the Los Angeles Times, Newsweek, Feature Story News, the Bureau of National Affairs and Minnesota Public Radio, to report back on their operations in China, set by China's foreign ministry, after Washington said it was designating the U.S. arms of six more China-based media firms as foreign missions.

2 Nov

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-NYC/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED Athletics - New York City Marathon

The 50th edition of the New York City Marathon has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Nov 15:40 ET / 15:40 GMT

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-BAN (TV)

Doping - CAS hears appeal against Russia's Olympic ban

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hears the appeal against Russia's Olympic ban.

2 Nov

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-OCTOBER (PIX)

How the U.S. fared with coronavirus in October

1 Nov 18:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH-VOLUNTEERS (PIX) (TV)

Czechs draft retired nurses, students and volunteers in growing COVID fight

Czech hospitals have drafted retired nurses, students and other volunteers as the country facing Europe's biggest rise in coronavirus systems struggles to keep the health system from collapsing.

2 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Demonstrators to protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law

Thousands of people from student and labour groups are expected to hold a protest against Indonesia's controversial jobs law which is expected to come into effect.

2 Nov