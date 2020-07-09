REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/AUSTRALIA

Australian PM suspends extradition treaty, extends visas for Hong Kong citizens

Australia said on Thursday it was suspending its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in response to a new security law imposed there and announced measures to attract businesses from the Asian financial hub, provoking an angry response from Beijing.

ITALY-POLITICS/BERLUSCONI

Down but not out: Berlusconi could hold key to Italian government's future

He is 83 and has lost most of his former support, but Italy's four-times prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is manoeuvring to put his centre-right Forza Italia party back into government and could make his move as early as September, sources say.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Worsening U.S. outbreak prompts tough actions as new coronavirus cases hit record

New Jersey adopted a stringent coronavirus face-mask order on Wednesday, and New York City unveiled a plan to allow public school students back into classrooms for just two or three days a week, as newly confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases soared to a daily global record.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-FLOYD/

Police ignored George Floyd's 'I can't breathe' plea: transcript

The former U.S. police officer charged in the death of George Floyd told him to stop shouting and save his breath as he knelt on his neck and Floyd gasped for air, according to a newly released transcript of police body camera footage.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-RECOVERY/

Fed officials suggest U.S. recovery may be stalling

Federal Reserve officials raised fresh doubts on Wednesday about the durability of the U.S. recovery, while new business surveys highlighted developing risks from the relentless coronavirus pandemic.

JOHNSON-JOHNSON-BABYPOWDER/

Nonprofits urge Johnson & Johnson to halt sales of Baby Powder globally

More than 170 nonprofit groups on Wednesday called for Johnson & Johnson to stop selling its talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder world-wide, citing concerns that it contains cancer-causing asbestos, according to a statement from advocacy group Black Women for Wellness.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NAYA-RIVERA/

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared drowned on Wednesday at Lake Piru, California, authorities said.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Actor Depp attacked wife on plane in drunken rage, UK court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp kicked and slapped his ex-wife Amber Heard on a private flight in a drunken rage brought on because he believed she was having an affair with her co-star James Franco, London's High Court heard on Wednesday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-NEW/

Injuries not complacency to blame for thrashing: Newcastle's Bruce

Newcastle United's 5-0 thumping by Manchester City on Wednesday is not an indication they have downed tools since securing Premier League survival, manager Steve Bruce has said.

SOCCER-USA-ORL-MIA/PROTESTS

MLS-Players raise fists, take a knee prior to return match

Players raised gloved right fists and took a knee before Major League Soccer's first match in four months on Wednesday in a show of solidarity with the 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NILE-CONVERGENCE/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Fears at Nile's convergence in Sudan that new dam will sap river's strength

Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam upstream could weaken the Blue Nile's force, putting at risk an industry that locals say provided bricks for some of Khartoum's first modern public buildings around a century ago.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

9 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/IEA

International Energy Agency holds clean energy transition summit

Ministers from countries representing the majority of global GDP, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will take part in the summit, gathering around a virtual table to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

UN-DRONES/CALLAMARD (TV)

U.N. investigator on extrajudicial executions to brief media

Agnes Callamard, U.N. special rapporteur on arbitrary, extrajudicial and summary executions, briefs media after presenting her report to U.N. Human Rights Council on drones including the U.S. drone used to assassinate Iran's general Soleimani in Iraq. She also led the U.N. investigation into the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

9 Jul 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY

Democrat Joe Biden hones economic recovery message in white working class Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will sharpen his core economic argument for election in white working class Pennsylvania, offering a plan to recover from millions of job losses during the coronavirus pandemic near his birthplace in the critical swing state. Republican Vice President Mike Pence is also expected in the state to discuss the economy.

9 Jul 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SINGAPORE-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Singapore for a general election

Polls open in Singapore for a general election in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. Many voters are concern about job prospects and whether the rich island nation needs so many foreigners taking better-paid roles. The People's Action Party has been in power since independence in 1965, and has always commanded an overwhelming parliamentary majority.

10 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA

Serbia's government to announce new measures against COVID-19

The Serbian government will announce a new set of restrictive measures to counter rising numbers of coronavirus infections, amid violent protests against possible lockdowns and against the rule of President Aleksandar Vucic.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BOTSWANA-ELEPHANTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Botswana investigates mysterious elephant deaths

The Botswana government is investigating the deaths of hundreds of elephants in one of the continent's premier tourist destinations. But some two months after the first deaths were recorded, it has not been able to establish the cause of death. On Thursday, wildlife officials will show reporters what they are doing to get to the bottom of the mystery.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

10 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CIRQUE DU SOLEIL (PIX) (TV)

Show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil amid COVID-19

The show still goes on in China for Cirque du Soleil, as the famed circus operator fights to survive after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel shows and lay off artists.

10 Jul

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/TRUMP-SUBPOENAS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-What you need to know about the Supreme Court fight over Trump's financial records

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule Thursday on three blockbuster cases concerning efforts by the Democratic-led House of Representatives and a grand jury working with a prosecutor in New York City to obtain copies of President Donald Trump's financial records. Here is an explanation of the facts in the cases.

9 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Supreme Court rulings due on Trump financial records cases

U.S. Supreme Court rules on President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and New York prosecutor.

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-COURT/TRUMP-FINANCES (TV)

A look at the details of Trump's finances if the Supreme Court orders them released

If the U.S. Supreme Court rules against President Donald Trump's bid to block his financial records from being obtained by Democratic-led House of Representatives committees and a New York prosecutor, story will look at whatever details of Trump's finances become public on Thursday

9 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-RACE/KENYA-MUSEUM (PIX) (TV)

Kenya's Museum of Colonialism spotlights British abuses

Chao Tayiana is a digital historian leading a team of Kenyan and British volunteers who are creating the Museum of British Colonialism - a project excavating former prison sites around Kenya and building 3D models online to shed light on British repression during the Mau Mau rebellion. The work comes amid a global push to reexamine history as activists topple colonial-era statues and museums work to ensure voices of the oppressed are heard.

9 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SHIPPING-SEAFARERS/MAERSK (PIX)

Seafarers stuck at sea for months disembark Maersk ship

Seafarers stuck at sea for months due to coronavirus lockdown measures disembark Maersk container vessel in Hamburg

9 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/EUROGROUP (TV)

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of the Eurogroup

Euro zone finance ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup

9 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on fiscal policy for the COVID-19 economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "The Prescription: Fiscal Policy for the COVID-19 Economy" before a Tax Policy Center webinar.

9 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

EU-ECONOMY/ (TV)

EU finance ministers discuss recovery and banking union

EU finance ministers will discuss measures to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to bring forward the capital markets union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their assessment oi the economic situation

10 Jul

ITALY-DEBT/FITCH

Fitch Ratings scheduled review of Italy sovereign debt ratings

10 Jul

TAIWAN-CHINA/ (PIX)

Undeterred by coronavirus, China takes influence campaign online to win Taiwan hearts

As the coronavirus pandemic all but stops travel across the Taiwan Strait, China is taking its influence campaign for "reunification" with the island to the virtual world of live broadcasts, online conferences and video-making competitions.

10 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-BOOKS/ (PIX)

INSIGHT-In echo of Mao era, China's schools in book-cleansing drive

As schools reopened in China after the COVID-19 outbreak, they have embarked on a nationwide exercise to remove politically incorrect books, deepening Chinese President Xi Jinping's push to instil patriotism and ideological purity in the education system.

9 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLACKOUTS (PIX) (TV)

Fuel shortages, blackouts leave Lebanese in dark misery

Many Lebanese homes are barely getting two hours of electricity a day as fuel reserves dry up. And with the country sinking into the worst financial crisis of its history, some can't even afford to buy candles.

10 Jul