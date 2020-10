Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

AFGHANISTAN-PAKISTAN/STAMPEDE

Afghans jostling for visas sparks stampede, killing at least 15

At least 15 people were killed in stampede among thousands of Afghans gathered near Pakistan's consulate on Tuesday as jostling broke out between people applying for visas, officials in the eastern city of Jalalabad said.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/SARKISSIAN

Armenian president to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh with EU, NATO

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has left for Brussels to discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with NATO and European Union officials, his office said on Wednesday.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

After keeping low profile on campaign trail, Obama makes debut for Biden

Former U.S. President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states 13 days before the Nov. 3 election.

USA-SHOOTING/TEXAS

Late night shooting in Houston club kills three, fourth critical

A late night shooting at a midtown club in the Texas city of Houston killed three men and injured a fourth critically, the police said, just hours after another incident in which a police officer was killed with shots to the head.

BUSINESS

PNM RESOURCES-M&A/AVANGRID

Iberdrola, PNM to create $20 bln U.S. clean powerhouse

Spain's Iberdrola announced a deal worth $8.3 billion including debt on Wednesday, adding PNM Resources to its Avangrid business to create the third-largest U.S. renewable energy operator.

TRADE-UN/

World trade rebounding slowly, outlook uncertain - UN report

The value of global trade is set to fall by 7% to 9% in 2020 from the previous year, despite signs of a fragile rebound led by China in the third quarter, a United Nations report said on Wednesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AUSTRALIA-WILDLIFE/ECHIDNA

Lucky baby anteater escapes birds, falls from tree into care of Australian zoo

A lucky echidna puggle, or baby spiny anteater, that survived an attack by birds and fell from a tree is taking its first steps as zoo keepers in Australia hand-feed the young mammal.

IRAQ-YAZIDI/SPIRIT

Yazidi Iraqi keeps tradition alive of arak-making from dates

Saad Hussein, a 42-year-old Yazidi Iraqi, is one of the last in the northern region of Nineveh producing the anise-flavoured spirit, arak, from local dates.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Dodgers beat Rays 8-3 to draw first blood in World Series

Mookie Betts hit a home run, stole two bases and scored twice as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 to win the first game of the World Series in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

GOLF-ZOZO/WOODS

No roars will leave players in dark at Masters, says Woods

From the weather to a lack of bustling crowds, much will be different about a Masters forced from April to November by the COVID-19 pandemic, but for Tiger Woods the most unsettling thing will be the absence of that familiar Augusta National soundtrack.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

IRAQ-SECURITY/PM (PIX)

INSIGHT - Iraqi leader battles pressure from friends and foes in security crackdown

Since taking office in May, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, has sought to reduce the stranglehold Iran-backed militias have developed on large parts of Iraq's security forces since the U.S.-led ouster of Saddam Hussein in 2003. But he operates in a complicated political reality that limits his ability to make changes, say security officials, militia leaders, senior politicians and Western diplomats.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (TV)

Taiwan Defence Minister takes questions in parliament

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa takes lawmaker questions in parliament on military modernisation plans.

22 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/INFREQUENT VOTERS

These voters sat out in 2016. Now they could determine the next U.S. president

Opinion polls and early voting returns indicate that millions of Americans who typically don't participate in presidential elections are coming off the sidelines this year and backing Democrat Joe Biden by wide margins.

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CHINA (PIX)

ANALYSIS-China struggles to fill Trump's 'America First' leadership void

As Donald Trump has pulled the United States inward under his "America First" presidency, China has had only halting success at filling a global leadership vacuum, presenting openings for a more internationalist Joe Biden administration if he wins next month's election.

22 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to campaign in North Carolina

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally on Wednesday in Gastonia, North Carolina.

21 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP

The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump

With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.

22 Oct

LEBANON-CRISIS/GOVERNMENT (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon's president consults parliamentary blocs on choice of new PM

Lebanese president Michel Aoun consults politicians trying to break deadlock over choosing a prime minister to form a new government, with talks focusing on prospects of former premier Saad al-Hariri who resigned after mass protests last year

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/OIL-BIDEN

Biden faces careful balancing act on oil diplomacy, sanctions

What are Biden's plans on the international front as far as oil diplomacy with sanctions having taken roughly 3 million bpd off the market out of Venezuela/Iran? The expectation is that he will want to find a way to revive the Iran agreement that held back that state's nuclear ambitions. Venezuela might even be a trickier problem.

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/FUNDRAISING

Presidential candidates detail spending, fundraising in final pre-election filings

Presidential candidate file new pre-election disclosures with the Federal Election Commission that detail fundraising and spending.

22 Oct

USA-ELECTION/VOTER-LAWSUITS

Pandemic transforms Americans into voting rights litigants

Fears of COVID-19 and a passion for voting has driven some Americans into an unfamiliar role as litigants leading an unprecedented wave of court battles over the right to cast a ballot.

22 Oct

SEYCHELLES-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Seychelles holds parliamentary and presidential elections

President Danny Faure is standing for re-election as the east African island nation of the Seychelles holds presidential and parliamentary elections. If he wins, it will be another five-year term for the party that has held power since 1977.

22 Oct

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

21 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE (TV)

Experts from various organizations brief on COVID-19 vaccine during Union World Conference

Experts including Dr Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID & member of the White House COVID-19 Taskforce, U.S and Dr Kate O'Brien, World Health Organization Director, Immunization, vaccines, biologicals, speak at special session on Covid-19 vaccine.

21 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials' biweekly coronavirus news conference

21 Oct 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

22 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GERMANY-CRIME/ART (PIX) (TV)

Vandalism leaves damaged at least 70 art pieces in Berlin museums - media

Unknown perpetrators damaged numerous pieces of art and antiques at some of Berlin's best-known museums in one of the largest cases of art vandalism in decades,

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

KENYA-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan documentary spotlights activist torn between family and the struggle

Kenyan documentary "Softie" opens in 2013 with Njeri Mwangi standing in a doorway, light illuminating a sleepy toddler on her hip as her husband Boniface sieves buckets of clotted blood outside.

21 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POPE-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Pope Francis documentary due to premiere in Rome

A new documentary with exclusive access to Pope Francis titled 'Francesco' and directed by Evgeny Afineevsky will premiere at Rome's Film Festival.

21 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on "Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook"

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Economic and Monetary Policy Outlook" before the Post-COVID Policy Challenges for the Global Economy, online conference hosted by the Society of Professional Economists.

21 Oct 08:50 ET / 12:50 GMT

USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks on monetary policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on monetary policy before virtual Money Macro and Finance Society Annual Monetary and Financial Policy Conference.

21 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-FED/ROSENGREN

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks before working communities event

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren speaks before virtual Maine Working Communities Challenge Announcement Event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in virtual moderated question-and-answer session on "The Current State of the Economy" hosted by the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks at virtual quality education event

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on "Amending the Minnesota State Constitution to Guarantee a Quality Education for All Students" before virtual event, "From 'Adequate' to 'Quality': A Constitutional Amendment for Minnesota Students" hosted by AchieveMpls.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly participates in virtual Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in moderated question-and-answer session before virtual Professional Speechwriters Association World Conference.

21 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin participates in virtual panel on Virginia economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin participates in panel on "Rural Virginia's Economic Recovery" before virtual Virginia Rural Center Governor's Summit on Rural Prosperity.

21 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles participates in financial stability panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before virtual Managed Funds Association Outlook Conference.

21 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/BEIGEBOOK

Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book

Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic condition, in Washington.

21 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on economy to banking group

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in fireside chat on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before virtual Federal Home Loan Banks of Des Moines 2020 Leadership Summit.

21 Oct 16:45 ET / 20:45 GMT

ALFA-RESULTS/

Mexican conglomerate Alfa reports 3rd quarter results Mexican conglomerate Alfa reports 3rd quarter results

21 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

INDIA-INVESTMENT BANKING/

Wall Street banks in line for rare payday bonanza in India amid pandemic

Major Wall Street banks in India raked in second highest fee income since the financial crisis in the first nine months putting them on course to one of the most profitable years, as companies rushed to raise funds despite the pandemic. The fee bonanza comes even as the coronavirus outbreak has badly dented the economy.

22 Oct

VOLARIS-RESULTS/

Mexican airline Volaris publishes 3rd quarter results

Volaris, Mexico's biggest airline by passenger volumes, reports third quarter results.

22 Oct

NORWAY-JUSTICE/ (PIX)

Final week of trial against partner of Norway's ex-justice minister

Prosecutors are due this week to wrap up their case against the partner of Norway's former justice minister for allegedly fabricating threats that ended up costing the minister his job. Laila Anita Bertheussen, who was arrested in March 2019, has declared herself innocent of the charges

22 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court sentences two men in 2013 shopping mall attack

A Kenyan court is scheduled on Thursday to sentence two men convicted of helping al Qaeda-linked gunmen storm Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, killing at least 67 people in a 2013 assault that proved Somali militants could strike at the heart of the capital.

22 Oct

USA-COURT/BARRETT-INDUSTRY

A more conservative Supreme Court could favor oil and gas interests

With the likely appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a staunchly conservative court might have wide-ranging and beneficial implications for the oil-and-gas industry and hurt environmental regulations going forward, and raises questions whether deep-pocketed companies would gain clout knowing they are likely to get favorable court rulings that curtail agencies' ability to regulate pollution.

22 Oct