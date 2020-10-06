REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he believed Russia's intelligence services had poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.

USA-ASIA/POMPEO

In Tokyo, Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Toyko to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump faces backlash for removing mask on return to White House

U.S. President Donald Trump faced a fresh backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 209,000 people in the country and put him in hospital.

USA-ELECTION/COURT-SOUTH CAROLINA

U.S. Supreme Court allows South Carolina vote-by-mail restriction

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ensured that a restrictive Republican-backed law in South Carolina that requires voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots will be in place for the Nov. 3 election.

BUSINESS

USA-TECH/ANTITRUST

U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker

The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.

SPAIN-USA/MCAFEE

McAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say

John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted for fraud in the United States, was in jail on Tuesday pending extradition procedures after being arrested in Barcelona airport at the weekend, sources said.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-FUNDRAISER

Photo opp of a lifetime turns into cautionary tale for Trump supporter

Charles Kolean, a Dallas investment industry worker, was thrilled to take a photo with President Donald Trump last week after the 25-year-old won a Republican fund-raising contest.

FILM-THE BATMAN/

Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies

Warner Bros said late Monday it is delaying the release of "Dune" and "The Batman" movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/

Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals

The French Open holds special memories for Petra Kvitova, not because she has won the title but because it is where she resumed her career after a knife attack that almost ended it.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NF

Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols

Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-GRAVEYARD (PIX) (TV)

Expansion of a graveyard where coronavirus disease victims are buried as the death toll continues to rises

Inundated by large number of dead bodies from novel coronavirus disease, one of Delhi's oldest graveyards is clearing up wasteland and wild growth to create more space for graves. India has registered more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 disease so far with total number of infections rising past 6.6 million amid little signs of reversal.

6 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Physics Prize is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in physics are announced at a news conference.

6 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD (PIX) (TV)

WHO Executive Board holds special session on COVID-19 (Oct 5-6)

The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds second day a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic. Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chairs of an independent panel reviewing the global response to the pandemic, are due to speak to the 34 member board which includes the United States.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA

Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin to deliver special address on pandemic

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will hold a nationally televised address on Tuesday to provide updates on the country's pandemic situation. Malaysia has seen a spike in new daily cases in the aftermath of a state election last month.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBALIZATION

Pandemic set at most to revise not reverse globalisation

Global trade volumes have inevitably been hit as the world plunged into recession, but global economic ties are proving more resilient than many thought.

7 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY-MINISTER (PIX) (TV)

Turkish foreign minister visits Azerbaijan for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Azerbaijan to meet President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with the Azeri foreign minister focusing on the Armenian-Azeri conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

6 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COURT

Republicans hope Supreme Court fight could help them keep Senate, but Democrats see opportunity

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Lindsey Graham will play a starring role in the fight over President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, which he hopes will help energize his supporters and help stave off Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November. But Democrats see opportunity to further excite their voters -- particularly abortion rights supporters -- and use the fight to boost their chances of winning more of the nine competitive races that will determine control of the Senate.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTE

Early U.S. voting skyrockets, suggesting possible record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast their ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)

After summer of protests, U.S. National Guard puts troops on standby for coming months -officials

After a summer of civil unrest over racial injustice in the United States, the National Guard has put hundreds of military police on standby specifically to help law enforcement deal with any potential violence in the coming months, three U.S. military officials have told Reuters.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

U.S. vice presidential debate to draw more scrutiny after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

The first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, on Wednesday has taken on outsized importance as President Donald Trump battles COVID-19.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY (PIX)

Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, likely to comment on Azeri-Armenian conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is likely to comment on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in a speech regarding mosques and religious officials in Ankara.

6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/GERMANY (TV)

Merkel meets with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UKRAINE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU summit with Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel and EU's High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels, their first in person meeting since the since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

6 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

7 Oct

SAFRICA-POLITICS/STRIKE (PIX)

South Africa's biggest trade union group calls strike

South Africa's biggest trade union federation COSATU has called a strike over issues including corruption, job losses, a public sector wage dispute and government failures to provide adequate protective clothing for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the risk of spreading coronavirus infections, COSATU is urging workers to stay at home, take part in 'socially distanced' pickets or drive in motorcades in different parts of the country, rather than organising a rally.

7 Oct

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case of U.S. consulate employee Canturk

A verdict is expected in the case of U.S. consulate employee Mete Canturk, who is on trial, along with his wife and daughter, for alleged links to the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.

7 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade talks in London between UK and EU

Britain and the European Union are due to continue trade talks as an Oct. 15 deadline looms.

7 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER

EU's Barnier debriefs bloc's ambassadors ahead of crunch time Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier debriefs 27 national envoys to Brussels on trade talks with Britain as the troubled negotiations enter their final phase before a summit of EU national leaders on Oct.15-16.

7 Oct

EU-RECOVERY/DEMOCRACY

EU lawmakers vote to demand stronger democratic safeguards across bloc

In order to target autocratic and illiberal tendencies as well as corruption, disinformation and state capture in EU countries, Parliament will vote on a legislative initiative that envisages a permanent EU mechanism applying equally and fairly to all member states, to protect and strengthen democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.

7 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

CHILE-CRIME/RASPBERRIES (PIX)

How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada

A Reuters investigation lays bare the ease with which mass quantities of high-risk foods can be slipped past some of the world's most sophisticated health and customs agencies

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan court to issue verdict in Westgate shopping mall attack trial

A Kenyan court will issue a verdict in the case of three men charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a murderous attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013. At least 67 people were killed in the assault on the upmarket Westgate shopping complex.

6 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WORLD-WORK/BENEFITS

A 'New Normal' for U.S. employee benefits? What it could look like

It is not just the new and expanded benefits for American workers that are taking human resources professionals by surprise. It is the sheer speed at which they are taking place.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILLIPS66-RETURN (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT - "Work from work:" How a U.S. energy firm's office return left some employees bruised

As the world experimented with working from home, U.S. energy firm Phillips 66 went the other way: it imposed a "work-from-work" policy for staff at its Houston headquarters in May even as the city became a hot spot for the pandemic.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

EU lawmakers debate climate law

The European Parliament debates the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ (TV)

WTO revised trade forecast on impact of COVID-19

The Geneva-based body is expected to revise a forecast from April which said that global trade in goods would fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24% in 2021.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at virtual NABE conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook before virtual annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, "Global Reset? Economics, Business and Policy in the Pandemic."

6 Oct 10:40 ET / 14:40 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/HARKER

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to GIC event

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Global Interdependence Center "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" webinar.

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

EU lawmakers vote on new climate law to set target of climate neutrality by 2050

The European Parliament votes on the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.

6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/OPENENROLLMENT

#ReutersBenefits Open Enrollment Twitter chat

Twitter chat on open enrollment

6 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on "An Inclusive Recovery"

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session on "An Inclusive Recovery" before a virtual Leadership Florida event.

6 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues

DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a third fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, governor of Banco de Mexico. 6 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TAIWAN-LEE/ (TV)

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, 'Mr Democracy'

State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who died in July aged 97. Lee was dubbed 'Mr. Democracy' for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections.The funeral will take place at a military cemetery in a Taipei suburb. Lee was cremated in a private ceremony in August.

7 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/

Taiwan defence minister takes questions in parliament

Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa takes questions from legislators in parliament, with focus likely to be on recent tensions with China.

7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT