REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY
Navalny says Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections
Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he believed Russia's intelligence services had poisoned him with a Novichok nerve agent because authorities saw him as a threat ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.
USA-ASIA/POMPEO
In Tokyo, Pompeo seeks to shore up support among Asian allies
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday visited Toyko to meet with some of Washington's closest allies in Asia, Japan, Australia and India, to shore up support against what the United States says is China's dangerous and growing regional influence.
U.S.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP
Trump faces backlash for removing mask on return to White House
U.S. President Donald Trump faced a fresh backlash on Tuesday for removing his mask when he returned to the White House and urging Americans not to fear the COVID-19 disease that has killed more than 209,000 people in the country and put him in hospital.
USA-ELECTION/COURT-SOUTH CAROLINA
U.S. Supreme Court allows South Carolina vote-by-mail restriction
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ensured that a restrictive Republican-backed law in South Carolina that requires voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots will be in place for the Nov. 3 election.
BUSINESS
USA-TECH/ANTITRUST
U.S. House's antitrust report hints at break-up of Big Tech firms -lawmaker
The U.S. House of Representatives antitrust report on Big Tech firms contains a "thinly veiled call to break up" the companies, Republican Congressman Ken Buck said in a draft response seen by Reuters.
SPAIN-USA/MCAFEE
McAfee software creator jailed in Spain, sources say
John McAfee, an anti-virus software creator indicted for fraud in the United States, was in jail on Tuesday pending extradition procedures after being arrested in Barcelona airport at the weekend, sources said.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP-FUNDRAISER
Photo opp of a lifetime turns into cautionary tale for Trump supporter
Charles Kolean, a Dallas investment industry worker, was thrilled to take a photo with President Donald Trump last week after the 25-year-old won a Republican fund-raising contest.
FILM-THE BATMAN/
Warner Bros delays 'Dune', 'The Batman' movies
Warner Bros said late Monday it is delaying the release of "Dune" and "The Batman" movies, another setback for the entertainment industry hit by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and social distancing measures that have closed theaters worldwide.
SPORTS
TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN/
Emotions surface as Kvitova makes quarter-finals
The French Open holds special memories for Petra Kvitova, not because she has won the title but because it is where she resumed her career after a knife attack that almost ended it.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NF
Teams risk forfeits for coronavirus violations as league adds to safety protocols
Teams found violating COVID-19 safety protocols may be forced to forfeit games, the NFL said on Monday, as it ramped up rules designed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.
UPCOMING
SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-GRAVEYARD (PIX) (TV)
Expansion of a graveyard where coronavirus disease victims are buried as the death toll continues to rises
Inundated by large number of dead bodies from novel coronavirus disease, one of Delhi's oldest graveyards is clearing up wasteland and wild growth to create more space for graves. India has registered more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 disease so far with total number of infections rising past 6.6 million amid little signs of reversal.
6 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT
NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)
2020 Nobel Physics Prize is announced
The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in physics are announced at a news conference.
6 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD (PIX) (TV)
WHO Executive Board holds special session on COVID-19 (Oct 5-6)
The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds second day a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic. Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chairs of an independent panel reviewing the global response to the pandemic, are due to speak to the 34 member board which includes the United States.
6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA
Malaysia's PM Muhyiddin to deliver special address on pandemic
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will hold a nationally televised address on Tuesday to provide updates on the country's pandemic situation. Malaysia has seen a spike in new daily cases in the aftermath of a state election last month.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBALIZATION
Pandemic set at most to revise not reverse globalisation
Global trade volumes have inevitably been hit as the world plunged into recession, but global economic ties are proving more resilient than many thought.
7 Oct
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY-MINISTER (PIX) (TV)
Turkish foreign minister visits Azerbaijan for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Azerbaijan to meet President Ilham Aliyev and hold talks with the Azeri foreign minister focusing on the Armenian-Azeri conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.
USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COURT
Republicans hope Supreme Court fight could help them keep Senate, but Democrats see opportunity
As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Lindsey Graham will play a starring role in the fight over President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, which he hopes will help energize his supporters and help stave off Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November. But Democrats see opportunity to further excite their voters -- particularly abortion rights supporters -- and use the fight to boost their chances of winning more of the nine competitive races that will determine control of the Senate.
USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTE
Early U.S. voting skyrockets, suggesting possible record election turnout
Americans are rushing to cast their ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.
USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)
After summer of protests, U.S. National Guard puts troops on standby for coming months -officials
After a summer of civil unrest over racial injustice in the United States, the National Guard has put hundreds of military police on standby specifically to help law enforcement deal with any potential violence in the coming months, three U.S. military officials have told Reuters.
USA-ELECTION/DEBATE
U.S. vice presidential debate to draw more scrutiny after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis
The first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, on Wednesday has taken on outsized importance as President Donald Trump battles COVID-19.
ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/TURKEY (PIX)
Turkey's Erdogan makes speech, likely to comment on Azeri-Armenian conflict
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is likely to comment on the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave in a speech regarding mosques and religious officials in Ankara.
6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
BELARUS-ELECTION/GERMANY (TV)
Merkel meets with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin.
6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
UKRAINE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)
EU summit with Ukraine
European Council President Charles Michel and EU's High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels, their first in person meeting since the since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
6 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT
USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL
Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll
Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
6 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.
SAFRICA-POLITICS/STRIKE (PIX)
South Africa's biggest trade union group calls strike
South Africa's biggest trade union federation COSATU has called a strike over issues including corruption, job losses, a public sector wage dispute and government failures to provide adequate protective clothing for workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. To limit the risk of spreading coronavirus infections, COSATU is urging workers to stay at home, take part in 'socially distanced' pickets or drive in motorcades in different parts of the country, rather than organising a rally.
TURKEY-SECURITY/USA
Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case of U.S. consulate employee Canturk
A verdict is expected in the case of U.S. consulate employee Mete Canturk, who is on trial, along with his wife and daughter, for alleged links to the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.
BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)
Brexit trade talks in London between UK and EU
Britain and the European Union are due to continue trade talks as an Oct. 15 deadline looms.
BRITAIN-EU/BARNIER
EU's Barnier debriefs bloc's ambassadors ahead of crunch time Brexit talks
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier debriefs 27 national envoys to Brussels on trade talks with Britain as the troubled negotiations enter their final phase before a summit of EU national leaders on Oct.15-16.
EU-RECOVERY/DEMOCRACY
EU lawmakers vote to demand stronger democratic safeguards across bloc
In order to target autocratic and illiberal tendencies as well as corruption, disinformation and state capture in EU countries, Parliament will vote on a legislative initiative that envisages a permanent EU mechanism applying equally and fairly to all member states, to protect and strengthen democracy, the rule of law and fundamental rights.
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
CHILE-CRIME/RASPBERRIES (PIX)
How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada
A Reuters investigation lays bare the ease with which mass quantities of high-risk foods can be slipped past some of the world's most sophisticated health and customs agencies
KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX) (TV)
Kenyan court to issue verdict in Westgate shopping mall attack trial
A Kenyan court will issue a verdict in the case of three men charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a murderous attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013. At least 67 people were killed in the assault on the upmarket Westgate shopping complex.
6 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
WORLD-WORK/BENEFITS
A 'New Normal' for U.S. employee benefits? What it could look like
It is not just the new and expanded benefits for American workers that are taking human resources professionals by surprise. It is the sheer speed at which they are taking place.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILLIPS66-RETURN (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
INSIGHT - "Work from work:" How a U.S. energy firm's office return left some employees bruised
As the world experimented with working from home, U.S. energy firm Phillips 66 went the other way: it imposed a "work-from-work" policy for staff at its Houston headquarters in May even as the city became a hot spot for the pandemic.
HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER
Central bank bond buying auction results
CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU
EU lawmakers debate climate law
The European Parliament debates the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.
TRADE-WTO/ (TV)
WTO revised trade forecast on impact of COVID-19
The Geneva-based body is expected to revise a forecast from April which said that global trade in goods would fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24% in 2021.
USA-FED/POWELL
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at virtual NABE conference
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook before virtual annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, "Global Reset? Economics, Business and Policy in the Pandemic."
6 Oct 10:40 ET / 14:40 GMT
RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION
Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions
Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday
6 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
USA-FED/HARKER
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks to GIC event
Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Machine Learning" before the virtual Global Interdependence Center "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning" webinar.
EU lawmakers vote on new climate law to set target of climate neutrality by 2050
The European Parliament votes on the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.
HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/OPENENROLLMENT
#ReutersBenefits Open Enrollment Twitter chat
Twitter chat on open enrollment
6 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
USA-FED/BOSTIC
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on "An Inclusive Recovery"
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic gives remarks and participates in moderated question-and-answer session on "An Inclusive Recovery" before a virtual Leadership Florida event.
USA-FED/KAPLAN
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan leads discussion on global and economic issues
DALLAS - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan leads discussion on national global and economic issues before a third fall virtual Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Global Perspectives speaker series, with Alejandro Díaz de León Carrillo, governor of Banco de Mexico. 6 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
TAIWAN-LEE/ (TV)
State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, 'Mr Democracy'
State funeral for former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who died in July aged 97. Lee was dubbed 'Mr. Democracy' for ending autocratic rule in favour of free elections.The funeral will take place at a military cemetery in a Taipei suburb. Lee was cremated in a private ceremony in August.
CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE
TAIWAN-SECURITY/
Taiwan defence minister takes questions in parliament
Taiwan Defence Minister Yen De-fa takes questions from legislators in parliament, with focus likely to be on recent tensions with China.
7 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT