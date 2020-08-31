REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-EMIRATES-USA/

Israeli and U.S. officials fly to UAE to cement normalisation deal

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the United Arab Emirates on Monday to put the final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the Gulf power and Israel.

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan's ruling party to hold September 14 leadership vote; four possible candidates for PM

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to hold a leadership vote on Sept. 14 to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down due to ill health, local media reported on Monday.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-PORTLAND/

Portland mayor urges restraint, renunciation of violence after fatal shooting

Officials in Portland, Oregon, said on Sunday they were braced for an escalation of protest-related violence that has convulsed the city for three months, citing social media posts vowing revenge for a fatal shooting amid weekend street clashes between supporters of President Donald Trump and counter-demonstrators.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/

Firefighters make headway against lightning-sparked California wildfires

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California fire officials on Sunday reported significant headway battling the two largest of dozens of lightning-sparked blazes raging in and around the greater San Francisco Bay area since mid-August, though 60,000 people remained under evacuation.

BUSINESS

BERKSHIRE-STAKE-JAPAN/

Buffett looks to Japan with 5% stakes in five biggest trading firms

Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought a 5% stake in each of Japan's five biggest trading houses, together worth over $6 billion, marking a departure for Chairman Warren Buffett as he looks beyond the United States to diversify his conglomerate.

ALPHABET-TAX-DENMARK/

Google says Denmark is reviewing its taxes there

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danish tax authorities have initiated a review of Google's accounts in Denmark to determine whether the tech giant has any outstanding tax obligation, the company said on Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-VMA-SHOW/

Custom masks, coronavirus and Black lives dominate VMA show

Lady Gaga dominated the MTV Video Music Awards show on Sunday, with a series of visually arresting outfits, masked performances and four wins, including artist of the year.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-STUDENTS

Facial recognition and bathtime bookings: How China's universities are reopening

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - As COVID-19 cases in China sink to new lows, the world's largest population of university students is heading back to campus in a migration defined by lockdowns, patriotic education and cutting-edge surveillance equipment.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Yanks take two in extras from Mets

The Yankees soared to one unlikely victory and another that seemed almost fated on Sunday in the Subway Series, as Aaron Hicks hit a game-tying homer with two outs in the seventh inning of Game 1, Gio Urshela hit a game-winning single with two outs in the eighth and the Yankees rallied from a five-run deficit to post a victory over the Mets in the first game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/

NBA roundup: Leonard posts 33, Clippers close out Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard had 33 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists and the Los Angeles Clippers eliminated the Dallas Mavericks from the playoffs with a 111-97 victory in Game 6 on Sunday in the NBA bubble near Orlando.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-ADENOVIRUS-HISTORY

How cold viruses are being used in vaccines from Russia, China

The modified common cold viruses behind high-profile COVID-19 vaccine candidates from China's CanSino Biologics and Russia's Gamaleya Institute have been studied for decades, but are still not widely used.

31 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak on deadline for joining COVAX

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak on the day of the Aug 31 deadline for countries to join the global COVAX vaccine facility.

31 Aug 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

31 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-WASTE (PIX) (TV)

Residents near Jakarta fear health risks from medical waste in river

Residents near Jakarta are worried about the potential health risks from the constant stream of face masks, PPE suits, syringes and needles that they are finding in the river where they bathe and wash laundry. Their fears come amid a surging number of coronavirus cases in the country.

1 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ISOLATION

Government trials plan to pay lower paid Britons to self-isolate

Britain's government starts trials for a programme to pay those on lower incomes who should self-isolate at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sep 1

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DENMARK-ECONOMY/

Danish govt to announce budget proposal for 2021

31 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/PEMEX-INVESTORS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Mexico's Pemex tests limits of investor influence on climate change

At a time when oil production is at historic lows, lenders who want Mexican oil giant Pemex to adapt to climate change are struggling to be heard.

31 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Fed Vice Chair Clarida speaks at a Washington think tank

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on "The Federal Reserve's New Monetary Policy Framework" before Peterson Institute for International Economics.

31 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on philanthropy and recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in virtual conversation, "An Inclusive Recovery: How Philanthropy Can Impact Systematic Change" hosted by the Florida Philanthropic Network.

31 Aug 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

President of Czech Senate Milos Vystrcil delivers a speech in Taiwan's parliament

Milos Vystrcil, president of the Senate of the Czech Republic, delivers a speech at the main chamber of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.

1 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/COLOMBIA-REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

After more than five months of quarantine, Colombia re-opens

Colombians will be freer to shop, exercise and walk the streets beginning on Tuesday, when the Andean country ends more than five months of a national coronavirus lockdown.

Sep 1

KAZAKHSTAN-INFLATION/

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

Sep 1

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

Sep 1

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/BLAST-CENTENARY (PIX) (TV)

100 years since its birth, Lebanon grapples with troubled past and present

One hundred years since France defined the borders of modern Lebanon, the country is grappling with the latest crisis in a history punctuated by civil wars, invasions, assassinations and political conflicts. The catastrophic Beirut port explosion of Aug. 4, coming on top of a devastating financial meltdown, has sparked a new wave of reflection on the country's troubles almost 100 years to the day since the State of Greater Lebanon was created on Sept. 1, 1920.

Sep 1

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/CONFIDENCE

Parliament holds no-confidence vote against centrist minority government

The two-house parliament holds vote of no-confidence against the centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, blamed by the Social Democrat oposition for poor handling of the coronavirus crisis.

31 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SUDAN-DARFUR/ (PIX) (TV)

Sudan signs peace deal with some rebel groups

Sudan's government signed a peace agreement with some of the country's key rebel groups on Monday, a significant step in the transitional leadership's goal of resolving multiple, deep-rooted civil conflicts.

31 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

31 Aug 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexico's President delivers his state of the union address to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address.

Sep 1

USA-TRUMP/VANCE

US appeals court hears arguments in Trump tax returns case

A US appeals court will hear Trump's bid to delay handing over his tax returns to Manhattan's top prosecutor. The hearing by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest development in a battle by the president to keep his financial records under wraps.

Sep 1

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (PIX)

Face masks return as early adopter Czech Republic tightens covid restrictions

Czechs have to put masks back on at public spaces and on public transport; children have to wear masks in common areas of schools as they return to classes for full time for the first time since March. The government, which was the first in Europe to order wearing face masks in public but also among the first to relax restrictions, fears increased social interaction will boost infections, which have already been on a rise in the past weeks. The public is more sceptic toward the requirement than before as many see it as unnecessary or a sign of government incompetence in handling the epidemic.

Sep 1

ROMANIA-POLITICS/CONFIDENCE

The Constitutional Court holds session to rule on no-confidence motion

Constitutional Court magistrates are expected to rule on the constitutionality of a motion of no-confidence filed by the opposition Social Democrats against the centrist minority government, during the summer recess.

Sep 1

IRAN-NUCLEAR/DEAL

Meeting of parties to the Iran nuclear deal

Senior officials from parties to the Iran nuclear deal - France, Britain, Germany, Russia, China, the European Union and Iran - hold a quarterly meeting for the first time since February after a delay linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sep 1

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS (PIX)

Democratic congressional veterans face challenges from own party in Massachusetts

Three sitting Democratic members of Congress from Massachusetts -- Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Richard Neal and Stephen Lynch face challengers in the state's primary election. Markey's rival brings a storied family history: Representative Joseph Kennedy,

Sep 1

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

GULF-QATAR/WORLD COURT (TV)

World Court to hear Qatar discrimination claim against UAE over 2017 boycott

The United Nations' highest court for inter-state disputes will hear a case filed in 2018 by Qatar against the United Arab Emirates in a dispute over alleged discrimination between the Arab neighbors linked to the 2017 boycott imposed on Doha by the UAE and other Gulf states severing diplomatic and transport ties and accusing it of supporting terrorism.

31 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/BANNON (PIX) (TV)

Bannon scheduled to appear in court over border-wall fraud charges

Steve Bannon, who has pleaded not guilty to defrauding border-wall donors, will appear in Manhattan federal court.

31 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT