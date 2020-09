Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Brexit poker begins: UK ramps up no-deal preparations

Britain went into Tuesday's fresh round of Brexit trade talks with a warning to the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave without an agreement as both sides bickered over rules governing nearly $1 trillion in commerce.

BELARUS-ELECTION

Belarusian protest leader detained after failed attempt to expel her

Prominent opposition leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained by Belarusian authorities on Tuesday, a border official said, after thwarting what a Ukrainian government minister described as an attempt to expel her from Belarus.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Biden and Trump go on the offensive as U.S. campaign enters final stretch

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden took rhetorical swipes at each other on Monday as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-PORTLAND

Police break up scuffles between demonstrators, arrest two in Oregon's state capital

Police broke up scuffles between supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter activists and arrested two people in Salem, Oregon, on Monday as protests in the region turn increasingly violent.

BUSINESS

EXXON MOBIL-SPENDING

Exxon downsizes global empire as Wall Street worries about dividend

Ill-timed bets on rising demand have Exxon Mobil Corp facing a shortfall of about $48 billion through 2021, according to a Reuters tally and Wall Street estimates, a situation that will require the top U.S. oil company to make deep cuts to its staff and projects.

GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADEFIGURES

German July trade figures point to slow recovery

German exports remained far below their pre-crisis levels in July despite a 4.7% increase during the month, data published on Tuesday showed, adding to signs that Germany's economic recovery from the coronavirus will be slow.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THEATRE-INSURANCE

British entertainment, left in dark, seeks government insurance help

British theatres and live music venues say the show will only go on if the government provides a financial backstop, as the COVID-19 pandemic means they can no longer get commercial insurance.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-GETAI

Singapore's concert for the dead goes online during pandemic

The studio lights dim, the band begins to strum, and it's showtime for a Singapore getai concert - a popular form of entertainment in southeast Asia that features songs, skits and over-the-top costumes to celebrate the dead.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.

OLYMPICS-2020/HASHIMOTO

Japan official says Games must be held next year 'at any cost'

The rearranged Tokyo Games must be held "at any cost" in 2021, Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JBS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - How COVID-19 swept Brazilian slaughterhouses of JBS, world's largest meatpacker

More than 4,000 JBS employees in Brazil are known to have tested positive for coronavirus and at least six have died from COVID-19, according to public health records and information gathered by prosecutors and three employee unions investigating the company. Outbreaks in at least 23 plants that have helped fuel the pandemic across South America's largest country. Prosecutors in six Brazilian states have sued the company this year to force it to do more to safeguard its facilities. JBS has denied wrongdoing and says it's proud of its coronavirus response.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HALLOWEEN

Scared of COVID-19 this Halloween? Hershey's is making an ad for that

In the weeks leading up to Halloween, the most important day for candy makers, families who plan to stay at home and those who will go outside to trick-or-treat will see very different ads on social media and websites from candy maker Hershey. This is part of a new marketing strategy in partnership with Google, Hershey executives told Reuters exclusively.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

8 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-CLIMATECHANGE/UTILITIES (GRAPHIC)

Biden plan to cut power emissions hinges on big breakthroughs

The U.S. power industry would struggle to meet presidential hopeful Joe Biden's proposed mandate that it become carbon neutral by 2035 without some big breakthroughs in clean energy technology, according to a Reuters survey of top utilities and documentary analysis.

8 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

8 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 52-week bills, 3-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 52-week bills and 3-year notes.

8 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-UNIVERSITY

Canadian universities face COVID-19 challenge of attracting, retaining international students

Canadian universities are ramping up efforts to attract foreign students to capitalize on the volatile political and health situation in the United States. But Canada's main draw for foreign students is living in Canada and that is off the table due to strict COVID-19 entry restrictions, creating a recruitment and retention challenge that is already hitting advanced degree registrations

9 Sep

SLOVENIA-CROATIA/WINE

EU's top court rules on Slovenia's challenge to wine labelling rules in Croatia

EU court in Luxembourg rules on Slovenia's legal challenge to EU rules allowing Croatia to label wines with the national grape of Slovenia, the Teran. Teran is a Slovenian protected designation of origin, but the EU has allowed Croatia to label wines with the grape as long as it was clear the wine was from Croatia

9 Sep

TURKEY-MEDIA/NETFLIX

Netflix due to release "Cuties" film internationally after Turkey demanded local block

U.S. online streaming service Netflix is scheduled to release the French film "Cuties' internationally after Turkey's broadcasting watchdog last week said it was ordering that local access to the film be blocked on grounds that it contains images of child exploitation.

9 Sep

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/DELAY

How a 'blue shift' in U.S. mail ballots might set off Election Week chaos

Democrats and election experts warn of a "blue shift" in November's presidential election, where early returns from in-person voting favor Trump before Democrat Joe Biden emerges as the winner when mail ballots are counted in the days that follow. With polls showing twice as many Democrats than Republicans plan to vote by mail in November, even some Republicans fear that Trump may seek to discredit the mail ballots and cast doubt on the results.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TURNOUT

ANALYSIS-Supporters who helped Trump win presidency lagging in motivation this year

With less than two months to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump is having trouble energizing his core supporters, especially white voters without college degrees who were key to his victory in 2016, a Reuters polling analysis shows.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA (PIX) (TV)

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya interview

Interview with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Vilnius

8 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-TRADE (PIX)

Pulled in many directions, Biden may keep Trump's China tariffs in place

"Damaging," "reckless" and "disastrous" are some of the words Joe Biden has used to describe tariffs imposed by Donald Trump on allies and rivals alike. He may keep some in place anyway if he is elected president of the United States in November.

8 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

8 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

Southeast Asian foreign ministers hold summit amid U.S.-China tensions

Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries begin three days of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S., China, Russia and the EU. The ASEAN-China Ministerial Meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon.

9 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/

Biden visits battleground Michigan for campaign stop

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden travels to Michigan.

9 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/POLICY

FACTBOX-Key policies of leading candidate in Japanese ruling party's leadership election

The story lists main policy platforms of the clear front-runner in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election, Yoshihide Suga, in such areas as economy, diplomacy, security and coronavirus responses. The next president of the LDP is virtually assured of being prime minister because of the party's majority in parliament's lower house. Wednesday's factbox reflects his comments made during a debate, held earlier on the day, with two other candidates -- former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and former foreign minister Fumio Kishida.

9 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

9 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

9 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA (PIX)

U.S. COVID-19 deaths near 190,000; Iowa and South Dakota emerge as new hotspots

Coronavirus deaths in the United States will approach 190,000 this week, coming at the same time as a spike in new cases in the U.S. Midwest with states like Iowa and South Dakota emerging as the new hotspots.

9 Sep

ETHIOPIAN-GOVERNMENT/ (PIX)

Ethiopian region of Tigray holds elections in defiance of national government

The Ethiopian region of Tigray will hold regional elections, in defiance of the federal government's instructions to delay the polls in line with a national postponement due to the novel coronavirus. Their move sets Tigray - Ethiopia's richest province and the one dominated by members of the former government - on a collision course with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

9 Sep

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

9 Sep

BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA-POLAND (TV)

Belarusian opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya to visit Poland

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will visit the Polish capital Warsaw. She is scheduled to meet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and visit the NGO Belarusian House. Tsikhanouskaya, a political novice, emerged as the consensus opposition candidate in last month's Belarusian election, which the opposition says was rigged, after better-known figures, including her jailed activist husband, were barred from standing.

9 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SEPT11 (PIX)

Rebuilt after 9/11, World Trade Center threatened anew by coronavirus

As the ruins of New York's World Trade Center smoldered following the September 11 attacks of 2001, skeptics doubted it could ever rise again. Now, as the 19th anniversary of 9/11 approaches, the grand vision set forth after its destruction has largely been realized. But the rebuilt World Trade Center complex is under threat anew - this time, from a microscopic virus.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VIETNAM-HELMET (PIX) (TV)

Vietnamese students design coronavirus helmet that allows wearer to eat and drink at same time

A group of Hanoi teenagers, aged 14 to 16, has built a helmet prototype to protect nurses and doctors from the coronavirus. The helmet has a pocket inside that allows the wearer to eat and drink while wearing it. The teens' prototype has won a number of contests and may go into mass production soon.

8 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-NURSES (PIX) (TV)

Venezuelan nurses fight COVID-19 on a salary of $2 a month

More than 100,000 Venezuelan nurses are fighting COVID-19 in the hyperinflationary OPEC nation on salaries of $2 per month in unsustainable working conditions that threaten to aggravate the pandemic.

9 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-DANCING WITH STARS/ (PIX) (TV)

'Dancing with the Stars' meets its biggest challenge - the coronavirus pandemic

Producers of U.S. television's ballroom show "Dancing with the Stars" talk about how they are making the show during a pandemic

8 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

INDIA-BOLLYWOOD/ACTOR (PIX)

In India, "media trial" of a Bollywood actor's death sparks uproar

The death of a young movie star has rocked India like no other news in a year of horrific headlines. First seen as a suicide raising questions about mental health and the pressures on a middle-class man competing in the dynastic world of Bollywood, the abrupt death of Sushant Singh Rajput has morphed into dueling accusations between his family and his girlfriend.

9 Sep

ODDLY ENOUGH

THAI AIRWAYS-RESCUE/FOOD (PIX) (TV)

Eat airplane food without flying!

Eat plane food without flying. Thai Airways is opening a pop-up airplane-themed restaurant at their headquarters with onboard meals prepared by their chefs as a way to keep some employed while their fleet is still grounded at the airport and the company awaits a bankruptcy court decision.

9 Sep