REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

EU boosts "no-deal" planning as UK refuses to blink in Brexit stalemate

The European Union stepped up planning for a 'no-deal' Brexit on Friday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government refused to revoke an ultimatum on breaking the divorce treaty that Brussels says will sink four years of talks.

JAPAN-DEFENCE/STRIKE

Abe plan for land-attack counterpunch could mark major military shift for Japan

Months before he announced his resignation, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set in motion a policy change that could for the first time allow Japan's military to plan for strikes on land targets in China and other parts of Asia.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/CYBER-MICROSOFT

Microsoft: Foreign hackers are targeting Biden and Trump camps

Hackers linked to Russia, China, and Iran are trying to spy on people tied to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday.

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump predicts victory in election battleground Michigan as thousands defy coronavirus safety rules

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted at a rally in Michigan on Thursday that he would win the election battleground state as thousands of cheering, largely maskless supporters defied state guidelines aimed at containing the novel coronavirus.

BUSINESS

ECB-POLICY/LANE

ECB policymakers highlight risk from strong euro, nuancing Lagarde message

European Central Bank policymakers warned on Friday against complacency over low inflation and highlighted risks from a strong euro, nuancing the bank's benign message from a day earlier, which some argued denied difficult realities.

RIO TINTO-CEO

Rio Tinto bows to pressure over cave blast as CEO, executives exit

Rio Tinto parted ways with its chief executive and two deputies on Friday, bowing to a shareholder outcry over the destruction of two significant Aboriginal rockshelters and what was seen as the miner's inadequate initial response.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-DADDY YANKEE

Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership

Latin music star and entrepreneur Daddy Yankee has joined forces with Universal Music Group, a unit of French media conglomerate Vivendi SA, to create music, film and television projects, starting with a new track release on Friday.

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW

COVID-19 restrictions give New York Fashion Week new look

New York Fashion Week will look a little different this season, with the typical seven-day parade of events stripped down to five days because of COVID-19 restrictions, with online runway shows, and smaller, socially distanced audiences.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Pavic, Soares claim U.S. Open men's doubles crown

Croatia's Mate Pavic and Brazil's Bruno Soares captured the U.S. Open men's doubles crown with a 7-5 6-3 win over eighth seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Nikola Mektic of Croatia on Thursday.

FOOTBALL-NFL

Fans jeer during moment of silence as NFL season kicks off

The National Football League season kicked off under a cloud on Thursday after fans jeered during a moment of silence for social justice ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Houston Texans.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUNGARY-GOVERNMENT/

PM Orban's chief of staff announces government decisions

The prime minister's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas holds a press briefing to announce the latest decisions made at the cabinet meeting.

11 Sep 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-PROTESTS

Despite Trump's "law and order" rhetoric, anti-racism protesters won't back down

Anti-racism protesters in hotspots like Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, are well aware that President Trump is leveraging images of violence and property damage that have followed their demonstrations to scare suburban voters and project a "law and order" message. But they say they are confident voters will side with them over the president's "law and order" message, stressing that they will not be intimidated by the minority of trouble-makers who try to hijack their protests with looting and arson.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONGRESS-DEMOCRATS

U.S. Senate could be a narrow strait for Biden agenda, even in Democratic hands

Facing a chance of winning the White House and control of the U.S. Senate in November, top Democrats are sketching out plans to make their priorities on healthcare affordability, combating climate change and protecting voting rights into law. They're also facing the reality that even with a sweeping win by Joe Biden that helped secure control of both houses of Congress, their ambitions would be restrained by the rules of the highly partisan Senate, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and mounting federal deficits.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE-CANADA/FUELS

Industry frets about costs as Canada pushes refiners to cut fuel carbon intensity

The Canadian government's plan to require refiners and other suppliers to reduce the carbon intensity of fuels threatens to saddle higher costs on industries that are already struggling to recover from the pandemic, their representatives say.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-DRUGPRICING/LOBBYING (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog

ICER, an independent drug-price analyst, has quickly become a force in lowering drug prices by giving fair-value analyses of medicines to insurers and the government. Now Big Pharma is fighting back with a P.R. campaign through proxy organizations that claim to speak for patients but in fact have deep ties to the drug industry, a Reuters investigation finds.

11 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Divided Catalan separatists march for independence

Divided Catalan separatists march for independence

Thousands of Catalan separatists expected to mark Catalonia's day of "La Diada" with an unusual digital demonstration across the region instead of the annual massive gathering in Barcelona, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

11 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

Southeast Asian foreign ministers conclude virtual meetings amid U.S.-China tensions

Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries conclude three days of virtual meetings during the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum. The online meetings will be followed by a concluding news conference held by deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh.

12 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

12 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SPAIN-TELECOMS/

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecoms and Digital Infrastructure talks to journalists

Spain's Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructure tells reporters about a draft law governing the telecoms sector.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/MINNEAPOLIS (PIX) (TV)

Court hearing for police officers charged in death of George Floyd

A Minnesota judge overseeing the George Floyd murder case will consider whether the four accused police officers are tried separately, which could make the case more difficult for prosecutors. The judge may also decide to move the trial to another part of the state from Minneapolis, which was shaken by days of protests stemming from Floyd's death.

11 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/SCARRING

Signs of long-term damage in U.S. workforce begin to appear

Six months into the coronavirus pandemic the first evidence of longer term damage to the labor market may be emerging as retirements drift up and the reengagement of women with the job market appears to have slowed, according to analysis of detailed records from the monthly jobs data by think tanks and separately by Reuters. The overall number of those claiming to be retired is rising, according to a Reuters analysis of the Census Bureau's current population survey data, and a separate analysis by the Boston College Retirement Center showed the flow of people from jobs into retirement jumped during the pandemic compared to the year before. Analysis by job site Indeed economist Nick Bunker shows a spike, meanwhile, in women leaving the labor force in the early months of the pandemic. While that trend has eased, a Reuters analysis of the flow of people from out of the labor force into jobs or a job search points to a slower road back for women. Both trends, if they persist, could weigh on the U.S. recovery. Growth at a basic level is a function of how many people are working. If more have retired, or are constrained by issues like childcare, family obligations, or health and safety concerns, it will mean slower growth overall.

12 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN/CHINA (PIX) (TV)

Disney's controversial film Mulan opens in China

Disney's film "Mulan" opens in China after a backlash on social media over its star's support of Hong Kong police and for being partly filmed in the Xinjiang region.

11 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPORTS

GLOBAL-RACE/JAPAN-TENNIS-OSAKA (TV)

FEATURE-Tennis-Osaka represents new face of changing Japan

Naomi Osaka, a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement before and during the U.S. Open, has become celebrated for her work off the court as well as on it. How has this been perceived in Japan and what is the state of black activism in the country?

12 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian authorities grapple with second wave of coronavirus cases

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

12 Sep