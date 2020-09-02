REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Japan's Suga says to run for ruling party leadership race, wants to avoid vacuum

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga declared on Wednesday he would run for the leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, a race he is heavily favoured to win to become the next prime minister.

FRANCE-CHARLIEHEBDO-TRIAL/

Trial of suspected Charlie Hebdo attack accomplices begins

PARIS (Reuters) - Fourteen alleged accomplices to the Islamist gunmen who attacked the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo went on trial on Wednesday, as the country recalled, five years on, a dark episode that marked the onset of a wave of militant violence.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-TRUMP/

Trump visits Kenosha, not to urge racial healing but to back police

KENOSHA, Wis. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civil unrest.

USA-ELECTION-CONGRESS/

U.S. Senator Markey defeats Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate Democratic primary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Ed Markey on Tuesday defeated Representative Joe Kennedy III in the Massachusetts Democratic primary, positioning himself to win another six-year term on Nov. 3 and a platform for a progressive agenda in 2021.

BUSINESS

EXXON-MOBIL-CUTS/

Exxon weighs global job cuts after unveiling Australian lay-off plan

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp is assessing possible worldwide job cuts, a spokesman said on Wednesday, after the company announced a voluntary lay-off programme in Australia.

AMAZON-COM-INDIA-PAYMENTS/

Amazon's new offerings make India centre of fintech push

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has added insurance and even gold to its menu of financial services in India, to expand its customer base and attract more subscribers to its Prime loyalty programme in a battleground growth market.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS-GRAMMY/

After blowing up Billboard chart, K-pop colossus BTS eyes Grammys 'Dynamite'

SEOUL (Reuters) - Fresh from scoring Korea's first-ever no. 1 hit on the main U.S. Billboard music chart, K-pop juggernaut BTS on Wednesday set its sights on a standalone performance at next year's Grammy Awards - and maybe a trophy or two.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-QUERREY

Querrey quits ATP Council and joins new players association

NEW YORK (Reuters) - American Sam Querrey became the latest player to announce his defection from the ATP Player Council in favour of the breakaway group led by Novak Djokovic on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-CHINA-UFC/

UFC says signs deal to prepare Chinese Olympians

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) said on Wednesday it had signed a multi-year deal to prepare China's athletes for the next two Olympics at its "Performance Institute" in Shanghai.

