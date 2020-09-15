REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

JAPAN-POLITIC

Japan ruling party head Suga preparing cabinet, continuity in foreground

Japanese ruling party head Yoshihide Suga, in line to become the next prime minister, appeared set on Tuesday to continue his predecessor's policies by keeping key cabinet ministers and party officials in their posts, as he had promised.

ISRAEL-GULF/USA

At historic White House event, UAE and Bahrain to move toward normal ties with Israel

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday will become the latest Arab states to break a longstanding taboo when they sign agreements toward normalizing relations with Israel in a strategic realignment of Middle Eastern countries against Iran.

U.S.

USA-WILDFIRES

Trump and Biden clash over U.S. wildfires as campaign turns to climate change

Joe Biden branded President Donald Trump a "climate arsonist" on Monday for refusing to acknowledge global warming's role in deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, while Trump blamed lax forestry and declared, "I don't think science knows."

STORM-SALLY

Sally brings 100-mph winds as it rumbles into U.S. Gulf Coast

Hurricane Sally drew closer to the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy rains and surging water ahead of its expected landfall as a Category 2 hurricane, with the chance of further strengthening possible.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-ECONOMY

UK jobless rate rise sounds warning for bigger job losses ahead

Britain's unemployment rate rose for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began in March, sending a warning signal ahead of an expected surge in job losses when a huge government job subsidy programme expires next month.

FCA-M&A/PSA

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot maker PSA amend merger terms to conserve cash

Peugeot maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA) have restructured the terms of their planned merger to conserve cash, and also stepped up the promised levels of cost cutting during the pandemic.

ENTERTAINMENT

INDIA-NETFLIX

Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over 'Bad Boy Billionaires'

An Indian court's decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tycoons facing fraud allegations "freezes free speech" and hurts the company financially, the U.S. streaming giant has argued in a court filing seen by Reuters.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-AUSTRALIA/SYDNEY

Australia lights Olympic cauldron 20 years after Sydney Games

Australia ignited the 2000 Sydney Olympic cauldron on Tuesday on the 20th anniversary of the Games' opening ceremony as athletes and organisers looked back in pride at the nation's success in hosting the multi-sport event.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/WERNER

Chelsea's Lampard confident Werner will be fit for Liverpool clash

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he is hopeful new signing Timo Werner can shake off a leg knock in time for Sunday's Premier League clash against champions Liverpool.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ECOWAS

West African leaders meet over Mali as deadline expires for junta to name civilian president

West African leaders meet in Ghana for talks about Mali as a deadline they set for the country's coup leaders to appoint a civilian president expires.

15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDIA-CHINA/ (PIX)

Visit to Indian army's logistic units following standoff on disputed border with China

India's military is bolstering its logistics network in the western Himalayas and stocking up on high-altitude winter supplies to support troops in forward positions in Ladakh region, following border stand-off with China.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/UN (TV)

UN war crimes investigators on Syria issue latest report

Launch of report by the Commission of Inquiry on Syria investigating human rights violations in Syria from 11 January to 1 July 2020.

15 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-LATINO (TV)

Biden visits Florida to shore up support among critical Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday will make his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, where opinion polls show a tight race against President Donald Trump amid signs of lagging support for Biden among the battleground state's crucial Hispanic voters.

15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

RWANDA-POLITICS/

'Hotel Rwanda hero' to appear in Kigali court bail hearing

Paul Rusesabagina, whose experiences during the 1994 Rwandan genocide inspired a Hollywood movie, is due to appear in court as he applies for bail after being charged earlier in the week with terrorism, forming an armed group, and murder. His trial and the mysterious circumstances surrounding his appearance in Rwanda after years in exile are also shining a spotlight on political opposition to President Paul Kagame.

15 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

German health officials hold news conference on coronavirus vaccine research

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, Research Minister Anja Karliczek and the head of vaccine regulator PEI, Klaus Cichutek, hold a news conference on coronavirus vaccine research.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SUDAN-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Sudan racing against time to avert economic collapse

Saleha Adam had hoped things would get better after the ousting of Sudan's veteran leader Omar al-Bashir, and that more food and cash might start flowing into her ramshackle camp on the outskirts of Khartoum.

15 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SLOVENIA-MELANIA TRUMP/STATUE (PIX) (TV)

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled near her hometown

Artist Brad Downey unveils a bronze statue of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump in Rozno, near her hometown Sevnica in southeastern Slovena. The statue was placed on a stump where a wooden statue of Melania used to stand before it was burnt in July.

15 Sep 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS-PORTUGAL/FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers of Portugal and France meet in Lisbon

France foreign minister Jean- Yves Le Drian to meet with his Portuguese counterpart Augusto Santos Silva in Lisbon. Topics on the agenda include migration, the future relationship between Britain and the EU, and the recovery fund.

15 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump participates in town hall

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in live ABC News town hall.

15 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

16 Sep

ALGERIA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Algerian president seeks to end unrest with constitutional change

Algeria's president hopes a new constitution can help him stop any resumption of unrest after a coronavirus lockdown, turning a page on a political earthquake that unseated his predecessor.

16 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/BILL (TV)

British parliament debates and votes on Internal Market Bill

Britain's parliament debates and votes upon the Internal Market Bill, legislation which has plunged Brexit talks into chaos and threatens a rebellion within Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party. If the principle of the bill is approved on Monday, the debate moves on to a four day discussion of the fine print of the bill. Decision on amendments and the law's progression to the next stage of approval is expected to be subject to votes.

16 Sep

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP

Trump speaks to Jewish leaders, Republican group

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in High Holy Days call with Jewish leaders, delivers remarks at National Republican Congressional Committee Battleground Dinner.

16 Sep

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUNDS (GRAPHIC)

FACTBOX - The states that will decide the U.S. presidential election

A factbox outlining the states that will decide the U.S. presidential election.

16 Sep

USA-CHINA/UN

U.S.-China tensions undermine U.N. efforts on world's biggest conflicts

While ties between the United States and China are fast deteriorating, the world's two biggest economies still have to work together at the United Nations to try and address the world's biggest conflicts. A look at how tensions between Beijing and Washington are spilling over at the United Nations and how China has managed to spread its influence as a more inward looking United States retreats.

16 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-INSURERS/COURT

London court to rule in test case against insurers over COVID cover

A London court is due to publish its ruling on whether eight leading insurers, including Hiscox, RSA and Zurich, were wrong to reject hundreds of thousands of claims from smaller businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic after an unprecedented court case brought by Britain's markets watchdog.

15 Sep 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

15 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-GOVERNMENT/BUDGET

Dutch govt outlines 2021 spending plans in sober King's Speech

The Dutch government's 2021 spending plans will be announced by Dutch king Willem-Alexander, whose annual speech will be stripped from its usual pomp due to coronavirus distancing measures.

15 Sep 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/WAZE

Navigation app Waze announces new features

Waze holds a global virtual event to discuss new features for its flagship app as well as its Carpool server.

15 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

15 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 20-year bonds

Treasury Dept. sells 20-year bonds.

15 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

FEDEX-RESULTS/

Q1 2021 FedEx Corp Earnings Release

Delivery firm FedEx is expected to get a profit boost from pandemic-related healthcare and e-commerce shipments when it reports first-quarter results.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

UBER-BRITAIN/

Uber fights to win back London licence in latest court battle

Taxi app Uber will battle in court on Tuesday to win back its licence to operate in London after the city's transport regulator removed it over safety concerns.

16 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

NEWZEALAND-ECONOMY/FORECAST

New Zealand releases its pre-election economic forecast

New Zealand's treasury department releases its pre-election economic and fiscal Update 2020 (PREFU).

16 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-SALLY/ (PIX)

Sally set to pelt U.S. Gulf Coast with soaking rains, savage winds

Hurricane Sally pelted the U.S. Gulf Coast with soaking rains and savage winds on Tuesday as residents from Louisiana to Alabama fled ahead of a storm expected to make landfall with devastating, 110 mile per hour winds.,

15 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EDUCATION (TV)

WHO/UNICEF/UNESCO press conference on reopening schools during COVID

Briefing on COVID-19 and children. Continuity of education is critical for children's learning, development, well-being, health and safety. Schools should be prioritized among the first institutions to be opened as societies reopen. Speakers are Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, Henrietta Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, and Audrey Azoulay, UNESCO Director-General

15 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOWARD-LOIS (PIX)

Howard and Lois: Couple reunited, until death did them part

Earlier in the pandemic, we profiled a long-married couple who had been separated by the coronavirus. Lois was an Alzheimer's patient at a nursing home, and her husband, Howard, feared that if he couldn't see her every day like he did normally, she would die. Five months later, she has. We tell of their "end of life" reunions.

16 Sep

SPORTS

GOLF-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - U.S. Open - Preview

Preview of the U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York.

15 Sep 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT