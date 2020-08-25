REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-HEALTHCARE

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-BANGLADESH

Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh

Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh held a "silent protest" on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that set off a huge movement into Bangladesh of people seeking safety.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN

Arsonists set fires as Wisconsin city rages anew over police shooting of Black man

Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.

USA-FALWELL-RESIGNATION

Evangelical leader Falwell's fate in limbo after new reports of personal scandals

Jerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, agreed to immediately resign as head of the Christian university he runs but then withdrew his resignation following media reports about it, the school said in a statement.

BUSINESS

TESLA-BATTERIES

Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event

Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk has suggested the U.S. electric carmaker may be able to mass produce longer-life batteries with 50% more energy density in three to four years.

APPLE-EPIC-GAMES

Judge blocks Apple move to hamper Epic's Unreal Engine

A federal judge on Monday blocked Apple Inc from shutting down an Epic Games tool that is relied upon by hundreds of other app makers but had become the subject of an antitrust battle between the companies.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY-BERLINALE

Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic

The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACATION

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.

SPORTS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI-SERENA

Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step

Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.

USA-ELECTION-POLLS

NBA star LeBron James' group plans effort to recruit poll workers for November

A group of athletes led by NBA star LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November's election, a person familiar with the plans said on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AIRASIAGROUP-RESULTS/

Malaysia's AirAsia Group announces Q2 results

Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia Group announces Q2 financial results.

25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-CHINA/TECH (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

How one Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China during a trade war

As the United States steps up its campaign to block China from acquiring key technological know-how, the winding journey of a pioneering Silicon Valley computer chip firm is showing just how tough a task that can be.

25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

25 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CHINA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio

25 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to York County SC Chamber of Commerce

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before a virtual meeting of the York County, S.C. Chamber of Commerce.

25 Aug 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri to give a speech

Lawrence Schembri, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak by video conference to the Canadian Association of Business Economics.

25 Aug 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/DALY

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on inequity and COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly leads participates in virtual panel, "Under the Magnifying Glass: Inequity and COVID-19" before the Rotary Club of Oakland.

25 Aug 15:25 ET / 19:25 GMT

EUROPE-GRAINS/AGRITEL

Agritel gives grain supply and demand outlook

French consultancy Agritel holds a press conference on the grain supply and demand outlook this season in Europe in the wake of a poor wheat harvest in France.

26 Aug

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada presentation on monetary policy framework with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins

Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, to give opening and closing remarks at a workshop on the 2021 renewal of the Bank's monetary policy framework.

26 Aug

MEXICO-ECONOMY/

Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report

Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.

26 Aug

INDIA-BANKING/PMC (PIX)

No funds available: Depositors at India's PMC Bank survive on loans, charity

Many of PMC's 900,000 depositors in India have been denied full access to their funds since last year after the central bank restricted withdrawals. While some say they are struggling to clear loans or pay children's school fees, others say they are depending on friends for groceries.

26 Aug

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

German governing coalition discusses coronavirus aid for economy

Senior leaders of Germany's governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin to discuss the country's economic relief program to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned extension of short-time work subsidies.

25 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TURKEY-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)

German foreign minister in Ankara to discuss escalating tensions at sea

Germany's top diplomat visits Ankara to discuss overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey and Greece have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation that has drawn in the EU. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet and hold a press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)

WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region

WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BOLSONARO

Bolsonaro keeps pandemic payments that won him support among Brazil's poor

President Jair Bolsonaro extends emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic that have helped poorer Brazilians keep afloat and boosted the popularity of the right-wing leader even in Northeastern Brazil, once a stronghold of the left.

25 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-HEATWAVE/CALIFORNIA (PIX)

In California heatwave, pandemic makes it harder to protect people from extreme weather

The coronavirus outbreak has closed churches, shopping malls and other gathering places where residents go during the hottest months of the year, while public cooling centers can only accept half their normal number of visitors due to social distancing restrictions. Health officials worry that the it will be even harder to protect the most vulnerable Californians from extreme weather during the cold winter months if the pandemic is still raging.

25 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

HONGKONG-SECURITY/ARTISTS (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's new security law inhibits anxious artists

Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing, some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves.

26 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Senior Chinese diplomat to Australia to give speech amid heightened bilateral tensions

Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Australia, will deliver a speech at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra amid heightened bilateral tensions.

26 Aug 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

Key quotes from the Republican National Convention

26 Aug

MALI-SECURITY/

West African leaders hold summit on Mali's political future

West African heads of state hold a virutual summit to hear from mediators who were dispatched to Mali to try to reverse a military coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Talks between the mediators and the junta ended on Monday with no decision on a transitional government.

26 Aug

AFRICA-BANK/PRESIDENT

African Development Bank expected to reelect Adesina during annual meeting

The African Development Bank will hold its annual meeting via video on Wednesday and Thursday. Incumbent AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who is running as the sole candidate for a new five-year term is expected to be reelected after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel cleared him of wrongdoing.

26 Aug

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row

The U.S. Department of Justice is due to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murder and the only Native American on federal death row, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which argues the U.S. government is infringing tribal sovereignty.

26 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)

Republican National Convention - Day 3

Third day of Republican National Convention

26 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-TAKEAWAYS

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

Takeaways from the Republican National Convention

26 Aug

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter

The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.

26 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

VIETNAM-LONGHAIR/ (PIX) (TV)

VIetnamese man, 92, has not cut hair in 70 years

A 92-year-old man who lives about 100 kilometres from Ho Chi Minh City in Tien Giang province has not cut his hair in 70 years. It now weighs three kilograms and is five metres long.

26 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-BANDS (PIX) (TV)

Chinese heavy metal bands turn up volume as Beijing's nightlife industry resumes business

Two Chinese bands, which have blended Western heavy metal with Chinese folk traditions, are preparing to play their first concert after a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus as the capital's underground venues chafe against rising government control.

26 Aug