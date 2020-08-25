REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.
TOP STORIES
GLOBAL
RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-HEALTHCARE
Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic
German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called on Russia to investigate the suspected poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and hold the perpetrators accountable after doctors found indications of a toxic substance in his body.
MYANMAR-ROHINGYA-BANGLADESH
Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh held a "silent protest" on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of clashes between Rohingya insurgents and Myanmar security forces that set off a huge movement into Bangladesh of people seeking safety.
U.S.
GLOBAL-RACE-USA-WISCONSIN
Arsonists set fires as Wisconsin city rages anew over police shooting of Black man
Arsonists set several buildings ablaze and torched much of the Black business district in a second night of unrest in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, triggered by the wounding of a Black man shot in the back by officers as his three young sons looked on.
USA-FALWELL-RESIGNATION
Evangelical leader Falwell's fate in limbo after new reports of personal scandals
Jerry Falwell Jr, whose endorsement helped power Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency, agreed to immediately resign as head of the Christian university he runs but then withdrew his resignation following media reports about it, the school said in a statement.
BUSINESS
TESLA-BATTERIES
Tesla's Musk hints of battery capacity jump ahead of industry event
Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk has suggested the U.S. electric carmaker may be able to mass produce longer-life batteries with 50% more energy density in three to four years.
APPLE-EPIC-GAMES
Judge blocks Apple move to hamper Epic's Unreal Engine
A federal judge on Monday blocked Apple Inc from shutting down an Epic Games tool that is relied upon by hundreds of other app makers but had become the subject of an antitrust battle between the companies.
ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-GERMANY-BERLINALE
Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic
The Berlin Film Festival will go ahead next February as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic, its organisers said on Monday, as Germany battles a surge in infections linked to returning holidaymakers, large family gatherings and nightlife.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA-VACATION
Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing
This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.
SPORTS
TENNIS-CINCINNATI-SERENA
Serena begins marathon with exhausting first step
Serena Williams shook off some COVID-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western and Southern Open.
USA-ELECTION-POLLS
NBA star LeBron James' group plans effort to recruit poll workers for November
A group of athletes led by NBA star LeBron James will roll out a multimillion-dollar program in the next few weeks to recruit poll workers in heavily Black electoral districts for November's election, a person familiar with the plans said on Monday.
UPCOMING
BUSINESS / ECONOMICS
AIRASIAGROUP-RESULTS/
Malaysia's AirAsia Group announces Q2 results
Malaysia's budget airline AirAsia Group announces Q2 financial results.
25 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
USA-CHINA/TECH (PIX) (GRAPHIC)
How one Silicon Valley chip pioneer landed in China during a trade war
As the United States steps up its campaign to block China from acquiring key technological know-how, the winding journey of a pioneering Silicon Valley computer chip firm is showing just how tough a task that can be.
HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER
Central bank bond buying auction results
25 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
CHINA-ITALY/ (PIX) (TV)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio
25 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
USA-FED/BARKIN
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks to York County SC Chamber of Commerce
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before a virtual meeting of the York County, S.C. Chamber of Commerce.
25 Aug 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT
RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION
Russia's FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions
Russia's Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday
25 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT
CANADA-CENBANK/
Bank of Canada deputy governor Lawrence Schembri to give a speech
Lawrence Schembri, deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, will speak by video conference to the Canadian Association of Business Economics.
25 Aug 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT
USA-FED/DALY
San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on inequity and COVID-19
SAN FRANCISCO - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly leads participates in virtual panel, "Under the Magnifying Glass: Inequity and COVID-19" before the Rotary Club of Oakland.
25 Aug 15:25 ET / 19:25 GMT
EUROPE-GRAINS/AGRITEL
Agritel gives grain supply and demand outlook
French consultancy Agritel holds a press conference on the grain supply and demand outlook this season in Europe in the wake of a poor wheat harvest in France.
26 Aug
Bank of Canada presentation on monetary policy framework with Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins
Carolyn Wilkins, senior deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, to give opening and closing remarks at a workshop on the 2021 renewal of the Bank's monetary policy framework.
MEXICO-ECONOMY/
Mexico central bank updates inflation, growth forecasts with quarterly report
Mexico's central bank will publish its quarterly report and is expected to revise its inflation and economic growth forecasts.
INDIA-BANKING/PMC (PIX)
No funds available: Depositors at India's PMC Bank survive on loans, charity
Many of PMC's 900,000 depositors in India have been denied full access to their funds since last year after the central bank restricted withdrawals. While some say they are struggling to clear loans or pay children's school fees, others say they are depending on friends for groceries.
POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)
German governing coalition discusses coronavirus aid for economy
Senior leaders of Germany's governing coalition of Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in Berlin to discuss the country's economic relief program to counter the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, including a planned extension of short-time work subsidies.
25 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT
TURKEY-GERMANY/ (PIX) (TV)
German foreign minister in Ankara to discuss escalating tensions at sea
Germany's top diplomat visits Ankara to discuss overlapping resource claims in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey and Greece have deployed frigates in an escalating rhetorical confrontation that has drawn in the EU. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will meet and hold a press conference with Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LATAM (TV)
WHO Americas director briefs on coronavirus epidemic in the region
WHO Regional Director for the Americas Carissa Etienne will hold a virtual briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in the region with other directors of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-BOLSONARO
Bolsonaro keeps pandemic payments that won him support among Brazil's poor
President Jair Bolsonaro extends emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic that have helped poorer Brazilians keep afloat and boosted the popularity of the right-wing leader even in Northeastern Brazil, once a stronghold of the left.
25 Aug 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT
USA-HEATWAVE/CALIFORNIA (PIX)
In California heatwave, pandemic makes it harder to protect people from extreme weather
The coronavirus outbreak has closed churches, shopping malls and other gathering places where residents go during the hottest months of the year, while public cooling centers can only accept half their normal number of visitors due to social distancing restrictions. Health officials worry that the it will be even harder to protect the most vulnerable Californians from extreme weather during the cold winter months if the pandemic is still raging.
25 Aug 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT
HONGKONG-SECURITY/ARTISTS (PIX) (TV)
Hong Kong's new security law inhibits anxious artists
Fearing their work may violate a national security law recently imposed by Beijing, some Hong Kong artists are turning to self-censorship while others are moving their creations abroad or are planning to leave the city themselves.
26 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT
AUSTRALIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)
Senior Chinese diplomat to Australia to give speech amid heightened bilateral tensions
Wang Xining, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Australia, will deliver a speech at the National Press Club of Australia in Canberra amid heightened bilateral tensions.
26 Aug 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT
USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES
FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Republican National Convention
Key quotes from the Republican National Convention
MALI-SECURITY/
West African leaders hold summit on Mali's political future
West African heads of state hold a virutual summit to hear from mediators who were dispatched to Mali to try to reverse a military coup that toppled President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita. Talks between the mediators and the junta ended on Monday with no decision on a transitional government.
AFRICA-BANK/PRESIDENT
African Development Bank expected to reelect Adesina during annual meeting
The African Development Bank will hold its annual meeting via video on Wednesday and Thursday. Incumbent AfDB president Akinwumi Adesina, who is running as the sole candidate for a new five-year term is expected to be reelected after the bank's ethics committee and an independent panel cleared him of wrongdoing.
USA-EXECUTIONS/
U.S. to execute only Native American on federal death row
The U.S. Department of Justice is due to execute Lezmond Mitchell, a convicted murder and the only Native American on federal death row, despite opposition from the Navajo Nation, which argues the U.S. government is infringing tribal sovereignty.
USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (TV)
Republican National Convention - Day 3
Third day of Republican National Convention
USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-TAKEAWAYS
Takeaways from the Republican National Convention
CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE
NEWZEALAND-SHOOTING/ (PIX) (TV)
New Zealand's court continues sentencing hearing for Christchurch mosque shooter
The sentencing hearing for Brenton Tarrant, the Australian man convicted of killing 51 Muslim worshippers in New Zealand's worst mass shooting, continues. Tarrant pleaded guilty to all charges in a Christchurch High Court hearing earlier this year. Justice Cameron Mander said the hearing is estimated to last four days, but it will take as long as is necessary.
26 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
ODDLY ENOUGH
VIETNAM-LONGHAIR/ (PIX) (TV)
VIetnamese man, 92, has not cut hair in 70 years
A 92-year-old man who lives about 100 kilometres from Ho Chi Minh City in Tien Giang province has not cut his hair in 70 years. It now weighs three kilograms and is five metres long.
ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-BANDS (PIX) (TV)
Chinese heavy metal bands turn up volume as Beijing's nightlife industry resumes business
Two Chinese bands, which have blended Western heavy metal with Chinese folk traditions, are preparing to play their first concert after a seven-month hiatus due to the coronavirus as the capital's underground venues chafe against rising government control.