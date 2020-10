Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Russia appeals to Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire

Russia made a new appeal to Armenia and Azerbaijan to stop fighting in and around the mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh after the warring sides accused each other of fresh ceasefire violations on Wednesday.

TAIWAN-CHINA/

China uses new tactic in campaign against Taiwan with spy accusations

China has opened a new front in its pressure campaign against Taiwan with a series of spying allegations and confessions aired on state television, denounced on the democratic island as entrapment and another reason for people to fear visiting China.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

As more Americans vote early, Trump presses on to Iowa

With less than three weeks to go until the U.S. presidential election, President Donald Trump on Wednesday will hold a rally in Iowa, as he tries to make up for time lost on the campaign trail during his recent bout with the coronavirus.

USA-TRUMP/CENSUS

U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump to wind down census early

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump's administration to wind down population counting for the 2020 U.S. census earlier than planned, in a blow to civil rights groups concerned about an undercount, particularly of racial minorities.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ELILILLY

FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug

U.S. drug inspectors uncovered serious quality control problems at an Eli Lilly and Co pharmaceutical plant that is ramping up to manufacture one of two promising COVID-19 drugs touted by President Trump as "a cure" for the disease, according to government documents and three sources familiar with the matter.

APPLE-IPHONE/CHINA

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

Apple's iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-SUPERCOMPUTER

Japan supercomputer shows humidity affects aerosol spread of coronavirus

A Japanese supercomputer showed that humidity can have a large effect on the dispersion of virus particles, pointing to heightened coronavirus contagion risks in dry, indoor conditions during the winter months.

FRANCE-ALLOSAURUS/AUCTION

Remains of the day: dinosaur skeleton fetches 3 million euros

The near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million).

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-JOHNSON

Johnson out of CJ Cup after positive COVID-19 test

World number one Dustin Johnson has pulled out of this week's CJ Cup after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/BARRETT

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Barrett faces second day of scrutiny

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett faces more grilling by senators on Wednesday, a day after fending off repeated efforts by Democrats to elicit clues about her views on the Obamacare law, abortion and same-sex marriage.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Senate panel holds hearing on Supreme Court nominee

U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee continues hearing on nomination of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/VULTURES (PIX) (TV)

Protecting Kenya's vultures from falling prey to poisoning by humans

It's a scene safari lovers in Kenya treasure encountering: a swarm of vultures scavenging a lion's carcass, the birds playing their evolutionary role in an ecosystem as finely-tuned as an orchestra. But scientists say vulture populations are in peril, the victims of poisoning of carcasses by cattle herders, a sign of escalating conflict between humans and wildlife.

14 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Catalan government announces measures to curb the coronavirus

The Catalan regional government is expected to announce further measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.

14 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY

Turkish health minister holds a news conference

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca chairs a meeting of the coronavirus science board and then holds a news conference.

14 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRANCE-MACRON (PIX) (TV)

Macron nationwide TV interview

French president Emmanuel Macron talks may announce further measures to tackle a second wave of coronavirus infections sweeping across France when he speaks on national television on Wednesday evening.

14 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' Food and Drug Administration chief talks about the approval process for COVID-19 vaccines in an online forum

FDA director-general Eric Domingo to discuss the regulatory and approval process for COVID-19 treatment and vaccines in an online media forum

15 Oct 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

After returning to Venezuela, migrants head back to Colombia amid pandemic

Venezuelan migrants are again leaving their country for Colombia after nearly 100,000 of them returned home earlier in the year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, fleeing Venezuela's continuing economic crisis on foot in hopes of better conditions under the neighboring nation's cautious economic opening.

15 Oct

FRANCE-PROTESTS/HEALTH (PIX) (TV)

French hospital workers strike over working conditions as COVID resurges

Hospitals workers unions call for a day of national strike to urge the government to increase staff as hospitals fill once again with COVID-19 patients

15 Oct

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports third-quarter results.

Goldman Sachs is expected to report third-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday and hold a conference call for investors at 9.30am EST.

14 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

USA-FED/BARKIN

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks before virtual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference.

14 Oct 08:35 ET / 12:35 GMT

USA-FED/CLARIDA

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Clarida speaks on the economic outlook and monetary policy

Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida speaks on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

14 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on virtual Financial Stability panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles participates in "Financial Stability" panel before Systemic Risk Council Webinar.

14 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-ENVIRONMENT (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Canada's oil patch looks to government green aid to produce more crude

Canada's struggling oil patch is stepping up pressure on Ottawa to help fund projects that cut or offset their high carbon emissions to justify a long-term future of producing more oil and gas.

14 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-FED/QUARLES

Federal Reserve's Quarles, Kaplan participate in virtual Financial Regulation panel

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participate in "Financial Regulation" panel before Hoover Institute Monetary Policy Virtual Series.

14 Oct 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines to post third-quarter loss as COVID-19 pandemic slams industry

United Airlines is due to post a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday and a continued hit on revenues from the COVID-19 pandemic, with focus on efforts to stem its daily cash burn.

14 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a virtual town hall discussion on the economy and monetary policy hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

14 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/

Taiwan central bank chief speaks in parliament

Taiwan's central bank chief takes questions from lawmakers in parliament.

15 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

VILMORIN-SEEDS/

French seed maker Vilmorin gives results presentation

Vilmorin, one of the world's largest producers of crop and vegetable seeds, gives a press presentation following the release of full-year results the previous day.

15 Oct

MEXICO-AGRICULTURE/

Big Mexican farmers smart at subsidy cuts, say harvests will suffer

The Mexican government's sharply reduced funding of agricultural programs is jeopardizing the ability of its most productive farmers to keep up with growing demand, senior industry leaders say, warning of even heavier reliance on imports going forward.

15 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BOOKS-SHAKESPEARE/AUCTION (PIX) (TV)

Shakespeare First Folio to be sold at NY auction

A 1623 rare first folio of 36 Shakespeare plays is to be auctioned at Christie's in New York with an estimated price of $4-6 million

14 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUND-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos battleground state poll

Starting in September, the Reuters/Ipsos poll will begin releasing public opinion polls in each of six battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

14 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/NORTH CAROLINA

Early voting begins in North Carolina

In-person early voting starts on Thursday in North Carolina, a presidential battleground state that also has a competitive U.S. Senate election this year.

15 Oct

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden to take part in ABC News town hall in Philadelphia

On the night of what was supposed to be his second debate with President Trump, Democratic presidential nominee now is scheduled to take part in a town hall in Philadelphia moderated by ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

15 Oct

USA-ELECTION/LABOR-RENEWABLES

Biden promised unionized jobs in clean energy. How will he make it happen?

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has promised that a transition to clean energy will bring the country thousands of good-paying union jobs. That's easier said than done.

15 Oct

USA-ELECTION/UNDECIDEDS-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos polling on undecided voters in the 2020 presidential race

Reuters will release an analysis of voting preferences from a small -- but critical -- part of the U.S. electorate: undecided voters.

15 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain has set a deadline of Oct. 15 to strike a Brexit deal with the EU

Britain has set a deadline of October 15 to strike a Brexit deal with the European Union.

15 Oct

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Campaigning begins for tense Ivory Coast election

Campaigning for Ivory Coast's Oct. 31 presidential election is expected to start amid tensions over President Alassane Ouattara's bid for a third time.

15 Oct

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-NATURAL GAS

For Biden, to frack or not to frack?

Biden has a complicated relationship with the natural gas industry. For years he supported the fuel as a cleaner alternative to coal. But as natural gas comes under criticism for its planet-warming carbon emissions, Biden has had to walk a line between support for ending fracking on federal lands and for the jobs fracking supports, particularly in key spots like Pennsylvania.

15 Oct