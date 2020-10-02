REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

TOP STORIES

Exclusive: New global lab network will compare COVID-19 vaccines head-to-head

LONDON (Reuters) - A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots.

Europe key to Middle East peace process after Abraham Accord, Pompeo says

ROME (Reuters) - European countries have a fundamental role in supporting the Middle East peace process after the signing of the so-called Abraham Accord, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in an interview on Friday.

Trump and wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump, who minimized the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.

U.S. House passes Democratic COVID-19 aid plan after bipartisan deal proves elusive

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan to provide more economic relief from the coronavirus pandemic, as a bipartisan deal continued to elude House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House.

Slower U.S. job gains anticipated; permanent unemployment in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. job growth likely slowed further in September as the recovery from the COVID-19 slump shifts into lower gear amid diminishing government money and a relentless pandemic, leaving many at the risk of being permanently unemployed.

Tesla CEO Musk suggests India entry in 2021

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk indicated on Friday that the U.S. electric carmaker will make a foray into India in 2021.

Showers of lotus flowers mark end of Buddhist Lent in Thailand

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thousands of Thai devotees lined the banks of a river winding through Bangkok on Thursday to hurl lotus flowers onto a barge carrying a golden Buddha to celebrate the end of a three-month period marking Buddhist Lent.

Obama items hit the auction circuit with dress, basketball jersey

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A cocktail dress worn by Michelle Obama during her time at the White House and a basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama at high school are among rare items from the former U.S. president and his wife to join the celebrity auction circuit.

Heat adapting after injury-plagued Game 1 loss to Lakers

Miami Heat players insisted their team can bounce back from a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, despite injuries that sidelined two of their top playmakers during Wednesday's 116-98 defeat.

U.S. Olympic reform bill approved by Congress, awaits Trump signature

Legislation that will trigger a massive overhaul of the U.S. Olympic system offering athletes greater protection and more input into decision making was unanimously passed by the House of Representatives on Thursday and sent to the White House for President Donald Trump's signature.

Ethiopia police arrest 500 on suspicion of planning violence during Oromo thanksgiving festival

Ethiopian police have arrested 500 people in the Oromiya region, accusing them of planning to unleash violence during a religious festival this weekend. The detentions follow other mass arrests, causing some rights activists to express concern that Nobel peace prize winner Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed may be beginning to roll back democratic reforms in Africa's second most populous nation.

2 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

Somali women's basketball team defy prejudice, hostility

Whistles screech on the sea breeze as three female Somali coaches inspect a line of women in black and blue headscarves dribbling basketballs. It's not just the heat that makes it hard: the women are also braving the scorn of their families and the threat of attack by gunmen who think women should not play sport publicly.

2 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

Blasphemy convictions spark Nigerian debate over sharia law

Two high-profile blasphemy convictions at an Islamic court in northern Nigeria have caused an international outcry and sparked a debate in Nigeria about the role of Islamic law in a country roughly evenly split between a predominantly Muslim north and mainly Christian south. In August, a 13-year-old boy received a 10-year prison sentence, and a man was sentenced to death in the northern state of Kano, which runs sharia courts alongside civil courts. Twelve of Nigeria's 36 states apply sharia law.

2 Oct 09:00 ET, 13:00 GMT

Grand jury evidence in death of Breonna Taylor to be made public

A recording of grand jury proceedings into the death of Breonna Taylor is due to be made public on Friday, offering an inside look at the case presented by the Kentucky attorney general that resulted in police officers being cleared of homicide charges. The recording was originally due to be released on Wednesday but the judge extended the deadline by two days until Friday at noon (1600 GMT).

2 Oct 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

French bars and restaurants workers stage protests

French restaurants workers stage protests by standing in front of their restaurants, wearing back armbands, to urge authorities to avoid closures or restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

2 Oct 09:30 ET, 13:30 GMT

U.S. schools in suburbs, small cities reopening without COVID spike; big cities up next

Early data shows that reopening U.S. kindergartens through high schools have avoided spikes in COVID-19 cases, with the toughest tests of prevention under way as New York and Miami lead the biggest systems back to the classroom.

2 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

New infections in Australian coronavirus hotspot ease

Growth in new infections is at four-month lows in the state of Victoria, Australia's epicentre of the second wave of the coronavirus.

3 Oct

Key retirement policy issues are on the ballot in U.S. election

When an actuary is featured in a presidential campaign ad, you know something weird is happening in politics. Along with the unprecedented, norm-breaking campaign this year, retirement policy is front and center.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

Bank of Canada ready to be relateable, but maybe not viral

The Bank of Canada is ramping up public outreach efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic but going viral is not the mandate so don't expect Governor Tiff Macklem to launch an inflation targeting dance challenge on TikTok.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

EU's Dombrovskis hearing on trade at European Parliament

The European Parliament's trade committee questions European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis before he can take charge of trade policy at the EU executive, following the resignation of Phil Hogan.

2 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Harker speaks on workforce recovery

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker speaks on "Inclusive Workforce Recovery" before virtual event, "A New Kind of Back to Work: Talent, Recovery, and the Future of Greater Philadelphia."

2 Oct 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

How abortion, Obamacare and the Supreme Court will impact the 2020 presidential race

An analysis of Reuters/Ipsos polling will show how the fight over President Trump's Supreme Court nominee impacts the 2020 presidential race.

2 Oct 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

Rwandan court to rule on bail appeal by Hotel Rwanda hero

A Kigali court is due to rule on the refusal of bail to Paul Rusesabagina, a political dissident whose experiences during the 1994 genocide inspired the Hollywood film Hotel Rwanda. Rusesabagina was charged with terrorism and other offenses after being lured back to Rwanda in August and arrested.

2 Oct 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

Trump holds rally in Florida

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts rally near Orlando, Fla.

2 Oct 23:00 ET

Trump campaigns in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump on Saturday will hold campaign events in Janesville, Wisconsin, and Green Bay, Wisconsin.

3 Oct

Meet the Congolese "stealing" African art from Western museums

Congolese activist Emery Mwazulu Diyabanza is facing trial in France accused of trying to steal art from a museum housing African art, in the name of returning artworks to Africa.

2 Oct 13:00 ET, 17:00 GMT